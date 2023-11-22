a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale on a red background
Todd Snyder's Black Friday Sale is a certified menswear bonanza.
Todd Snyder’s Black Friday Sale Is the Place to Be for Budding Menswear Enthusiasts

Save 25% on nearly all of Todd's menswear wares

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 22, 2023 7:09 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Haven’t you heard? The Todd Snyder Black Friday sales is humming with menswear. For the next for days and change, the gurus over at Todd are offering 25% off virtually everything storewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25 — we’re talking new arrivals, best sellers, even already discounted items. And there is indeed menswear galore up for grabs, including a bevy of sick steals and deals even as compared to the plethora of other Black Friday sales floating around. Tailoring, knitwear, trousers, the works.

To other rugged deals help you on your way, Seeing as how we’ve already sorted through the thousands of apparel and footwear on sale, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted some of our favorite selections from the bonkers Todd Snyder Black Friday Sale to get you dressing. You can peruse hundreds more on-sale items from the Todd here. No need to thank us, just get to shopping. These deals will not hang around forever. Below, the best deals from the Todd Snyder Black Friday sale.

Todd Snyder Italian Donegal Wool Balmacaan Coat
Todd Snyder Italian Donegal Wool Balmacaan Coat
Todd Snyder : $998$749
Todd Snyder Scenic Print Italian Recycled Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Todd Snyder Scenic Print Italian Recycled Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
Todd Snyder : $368$276
Todd Snyder Southwest Donegal Lambswool Turtleneck
Todd Snyder Southwest Donegal Lambswool Turtleneck
Todd Snyder : $298$93
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Favorite Oxford Shirt
Todd Snyder Slim Fit Favorite Oxford Shirt
Todd Snyder : $148$74
Todd Snyder x Champion Relaxed Sweatpants
Todd Snyder x Champion Relaxed Sweatpants
Todd Snyder : $158$119
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone Madison Sportcoat
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone Madison Sportcoat
Todd Snyder : $798$599
Huckberry’s Huge Black Friday Sale Is Underway. Here’s What We’re Buying.
Huckberry’s Huge Black Friday Sale Is Underway. Here’s What We’re Buying.
 Save on gear from Flint and Tinder, Wills and more
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder Classic Fit Selvedge Jean In White Wash
Todd Snyder : $298$149
Todd Snyder Italian Ripstop Field Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Ripstop Field Jacket
Todd Snyder : $498$146
Todd Snyder Herringbone Tailored Chore Coat
Todd Snyder Herringbone Tailored Chore Coat
Todd Snyder : $698$524
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Sutton Suit Pant
Todd Snyder Italian Corduroy Sutton Suit Pant
Todd Snyder : $298$224
Todd Synder Argyle Mohair Polo
Todd Synder Argyle Mohair Polo
Todd Snyder : $468$351
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Peanuts French Terry Greenwich Hoodie
Todd Snyder : $228$171
Todd Snyder Italian Doeskin Madison Drawstring Trouser
Todd Snyder Italian Doeskin Madison Drawstring Trouser
Todd Snyder : $248$186
Todd Snyder Made In L.A. Premium Jersey T-Shirt
Todd Snyder Made In L.A. Premium Jersey T-Shirt
Todd Snyder : $68$51
Todd Snyder Cable Turtleneck
Todd Snyder Cable Turtleneck
Todd Snyder : $398$299

