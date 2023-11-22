Todd Snyder’s Black Friday Sale Is the Place to Be for Budding Menswear Enthusiasts

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Haven’t you heard? The Todd Snyder Black Friday sales is humming with menswear. For the next for days and change, the gurus over at Todd are offering 25% off virtually everything storewide with code BLACKFRIDAY25 — we’re talking new arrivals, best sellers, even already discounted items. And there is indeed menswear galore up for grabs, including a bevy of sick steals and deals even as compared to the plethora of other Black Friday sales floating around. Tailoring, knitwear, trousers, the works.

To other rugged deals help you on your way, Seeing as how we’ve already sorted through the thousands of apparel and footwear on sale, we’ve gone ahead and highlighted some of our favorite selections from the bonkers Todd Snyder Black Friday Sale to get you dressing. You can peruse hundreds more on-sale items from the Todd here. No need to thank us, just get to shopping. These deals will not hang around forever. Below, the best deals from the Todd Snyder Black Friday sale.