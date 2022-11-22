Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is the Best Place to Score Menswear Deals

Winter closet looking sparse? Feeling like you’re not sartorial prepared (see: fisherman sweaters, chunky corduroys, the odd festive sock) for the rapidly approaching holiday season? If so, then the Mr Porter Black Friday sale is a bigger deal than most, as it’s one of the few times per year you’re afforded the opportunity to shop the site’s enviable designer duds at a discount.

Until 11/28, coveted apparel and footwear ranging from Polo Ralph Lauren to Gucci are currently marked down by 30%, with the discount automatically applied to thousands of designer sneakers, coats and jackets, denim, luxury items and more.

Even with an expansive stock, the Mr. Porter Black Friday sale might not sound that massive, but your options aren’t just limited to one or two pages, but rather 162 pages worth of on-sale items to peruse…aka, too many for anyone besides us to browse. So considering the sheer volume of items, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to glean the 10 best deals from the sale. Below, the best deals from Mr Porter’s blockbuster Black Friday event.