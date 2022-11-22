InsideHook
Menswear | November 22, 2022

Mr Porter’s Black Friday Sale Is the Best Place to Score Menswear Deals

Save 30% on thousands of stylish apparel and footwear

a collage of items from the Mr Porter Black Friday Sale on a blue patterned background
Mr Porter's Black Friday Sale is your best chance to grab designer digs for reasonable prices.
Mr Porter
By Paolo Sandoval

Winter closet looking sparse? Feeling like you’re not sartorial prepared (see: fisherman sweaters, chunky corduroys, the odd festive sock) for the rapidly approaching holiday season? If so, then the Mr Porter Black Friday sale is a bigger deal than most, as it’s one of the few times per year you’re afforded the opportunity to shop the site’s enviable designer duds at a discount.

Until 11/28, coveted apparel and footwear ranging from Polo Ralph Lauren to Gucci are currently marked down by 30%, with the discount automatically applied to thousands of designer sneakers, coats and jackets, denim, luxury items and more.

Even with an expansive stock, the Mr. Porter Black Friday sale might not sound that massive, but your options aren’t just limited to one or two pages, but rather 162 pages worth of on-sale items to peruse…aka, too many for anyone besides us to browse. So considering the sheer volume of items, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to glean the 10 best deals from the sale. Below, the best deals from Mr Porter’s blockbuster Black Friday event.

New Balance 2002R Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
New Balance 2002R Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

In dark grey.

Buy Here : $140$98
niversal Works N1 Fleece-Lined Cotton-Twill Bomber Jacket
niversal Works N1 Fleece-Lined Cotton-Twill Bomber Jacket

In green.

Buy Here : $395$277
Lady White Co Two-Pack Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Lady White Co Two-Pack Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

In beige.

Buy Here : $99$69
Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson Straight-Leg Organic Selvage Jeans
Nudie Jeans Gritty Jackson Straight-Leg Organic Selvage Jeans

In denim blue.

Buy Here : $210$147
Séfr Esco Brushed Wool-Blend Coat
Séfr Esco Brushed Wool-Blend Coat

In brown.

Buy Here : $565$396
G.H. Bass & Co. Leather Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass & Co. Leather Penny Loafers

In burgundy.

Buy Here : $235$165
Reigning Champ Slim-Fit Loopback Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants
Reigning Champ Slim-Fit Loopback Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants

In black.

Buy Here : $110$77
Howlin’ Future Fantasy Fair Isle Brushed-Wool Sweater
Howlin’ Future Fantasy Fair Isle Brushed-Wool Sweater

In blue.

Buy Here : $245$172
Anonymoum Ism Two-Pack Remining Ribbed Recycled Cotton Socks
Anonymoum Ism Two-Pack Remining Ribbed Recycled Cotton Socks

In multi.

Buy Here : $40$28
Nanga Aurora Logo-Appliquéd Nylon-Ripstop Hooded Jacket
Nanga Aurora Logo-Appliquéd Nylon-Ripstop Hooded Jacket

In black.

Buy Here : $315$221
NN07 Alex Straight-Leg Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos
NN07 Alex Straight-Leg Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Chinos

In beige.

Buy Here : $140$98
Museum of Peace & Quiet University Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt
Museum of Peace & Quiet University Logo-Print Cotton-Jersey Sweatshirt

In forest green.

Buy Here : $175$123
Sid Mashburn Spread-Collar Striped Cotton-Chambray Shirt
Sid Mashburn Spread-Collar Striped Cotton-Chambray Shirt

In orange.

Buy Here : $195$137

