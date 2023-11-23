Leisure > Style

The Second Drop of Huckberry’s Huge Black Friday Sale Has Arrived. Here’s What We’re Buying.

Save on gear from Flint and Tinder, Wills and more

a collage of items from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale on a blue background
The Huckberry Black Friday Sale is here. Here's what we're shopping.
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval and Jordan Bowman @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 23, 2023 7:00 pm

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You thought it was over. We thought it was over. And it’s true – our favorite outdoor retailers once-a-year Black Friday bonanza on waxed trucker jackets and outdoor-ready boots did indeed Thursday night, much to our disappointment. But try not to be too sad, because the second round of the Huckberry Black Friday Sale starts now.

There will still be a huge mash of sale apparel, footwear and gear from your favorite outdoor and leisure labels Wellen, Flint and Tinder, Taylor Stitch plus a couple dozen more. But this time around, there are even more deals — up to 40% off on gear built for withstanding the elements and fetching mad compliments — on sale. Drop two lasts through the weekend…which means you’ve got T-minus 4 days to score the second batch of sick sales.

To help you capitalize on your very brief window, we’ve rounded up 30 (yes, 30) of our favorite deals available from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale each one better than the last. Or you could just check out the sale for yourself here. There are products there that never go on sale, and others that won’t go on sale again until March, when there are only XXLs left. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

The Best Deals From Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale Drop 2

Blundstone #510 Chelsea Boots
Blundstone #510 Chelsea Boots
Huckberry : $210$178
Relwen Micro-Waffle Snap Sweatshirt
Relwen Micro-Waffle Snap Sweatshirt
Huckberry : $168$134
Loftie The Loftie Alarm Clock
Loftie The Loftie Alarm Clock
Huckberry : $149$112
Norda 001 RZ 2023 Trail Running Sneaker
Norda 001 RZ 2023 Trail Running Sneaker
Huckberry : $285$199
Taylor Stitch The Sheffield Moleskin Sportcoat
Taylor Stitch The Sheffield Moleskin Sportcoat
Huckberry : $328$262
3Sixteen Classic Tapered Double Black Selvedge Denim
3Sixteen Classic Tapered Double Black Selvedge Denim
Huckberry : $250$200
Sunski Shoreline Sunglasses
Sunski Shoreline Sunglasses
Huckberry : $58$40
Wellen Bolinas Recycled Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Wellen Bolinas Recycled Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Huckberry : $98$78
Balmuda The Brew
Balmuda The Brew
Huckberry : $699$629
Astorflex Nimflex Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
Astorflex Nimflex Moc-Toe Chukka Boot
Huckberry : $210$157

The Best of Drop 1

Danner Mountain Light Boot
Danner Mountain Light Boot
Huckberry : $440$330
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Vest
Huckberry : $198$148
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Flint and Tinder 365 Tapered Corduroy Pant
Huckberry : $118$59
Schott Fair Isle Cardigan
Schott Fair Isle Cardigan
Huckberry : $160$112
Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic
Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic
Huckberry : $99$79
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Huckberry : $180$135
Huckberry x Zodiac Bronze Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry x Zodiac Bronze Super Sea Wolf Dive Watch
Huckberry : $1,895$1,421
Bellroy Venture Duffle 55L
Bellroy Venture Duffle 55L
Huckberry : $219$175
Crocs Classic All Terrain Lined Clog
Crocs Classic All Terrain Lined Clog
Huckberry : $65$48
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $128$89
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies Whiskey Glasses (Set of 4)
Huckberry : $60$39
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry Beanie
Huckberry : $30$19
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Rhodes Footwear Roper Boot Caliber
Huckberry : $248$148
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Wellen Big Wave Puffer Jacket
Huckberry : $228$91
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
All-Weather Pull-On Storm Boot
Huckberry : $158$63
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Proof Rover Pants – Slim
Huckberry : $118$82

