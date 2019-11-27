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If you’re reading this, the time is now. That is to say, the Huckberry Black Friday sale is live and kicking. The hundreds of on-sale items from our favorite outdoor retailers are officially live, with everything your closet, home and go bag could possibly need. This includes waxed trucker jackets and outdoor-ready boots from top brands like Flint and Tinder and Danner, currently available to commandeer at astronomically low prices, with up to 40% off tons of stock and extra deep discounts on select sale items.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals We’ve Found So FarIt’s starting. Save on top brands like Nike, Away, J.Crew and more
With a mass of apparel, footwear and gear from your favorite outdoor and leisure labels like Wellen, Flint and Tinder, Taylor Stitch (plus a couple dozen more) up to 40% off, there’s no reason not to at least check it out. To help you capitalize on your brief window, we’ve rounded up dozens of our favorite deals available from the Huckberry Black Friday sale, each one better than the last. Or you could just check it out for yourself here. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.
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