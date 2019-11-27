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If you’re reading this, the time is now. That is to say, the Huckberry Black Friday sale is live and kicking. The hundreds of on-sale items from our favorite outdoor retailers are officially live, with everything your closet, home and go bag could possibly need. This includes waxed trucker jackets and outdoor-ready boots from top brands like Flint and Tinder and Danner, currently available to commandeer at astronomically low prices, with up to 40% off tons of stock and extra deep discounts on select sale items.

With a mass of apparel, footwear and gear from your favorite outdoor and leisure labels like Wellen, Flint and Tinder, Taylor Stitch (plus a couple dozen more) up to 40% off, there’s no reason not to at least check it out. To help you capitalize on your brief window, we’ve rounded up dozens of our favorite deals available from the Huckberry Black Friday sale, each one better than the last. Or you could just check it out for yourself here. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

New Deals | Apparel | Footwear | Gear |

New Huckberry Black Friday sale deals

Huckberry Black Friday apparel deals

Huckberry Black Friday gear deals

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval » Jordan Bowman Jordan Bowman is the Senior Editor of The Goods at InsideHook. He was previously a staff writer at New York Magazine covering tech and style and prior to that he was an updates writer at the New York Times service journalism vertical, Wirecutter. More from Jordan Bowman »