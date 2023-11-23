Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You thought it was over. We thought it was over. And it’s true – our favorite outdoor retailers once-a-year Black Friday bonanza on waxed trucker jackets and outdoor-ready boots did indeed Thursday night, much to our disappointment. But try not to be too sad, because the second round of the Huckberry Black Friday Sale starts now.

There will still be a huge mash of sale apparel, footwear and gear from your favorite outdoor and leisure labels Wellen, Flint and Tinder, Taylor Stitch plus a couple dozen more. But this time around, there are even more deals — up to 40% off on gear built for withstanding the elements and fetching mad compliments — on sale. Drop two lasts through the weekend…which means you’ve got T-minus 4 days to score the second batch of sick sales.

To help you capitalize on your very brief window, we’ve rounded up 30 (yes, 30) of our favorite deals available from the Huckberry Black Friday Sale each one better than the last. Or you could just check out the sale for yourself here. There are products there that never go on sale, and others that won’t go on sale again until March, when there are only XXLs left. Carpe diem, my rugged friends, carpe diem.

The Best Deals From Huckberry’s Black Friday Sale Drop 2

The Best of Drop 1