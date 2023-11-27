Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale is going strong. That’s right — our go-to purveyors of ultra-soft sweats, sweaters, socks and more are offering 50% off their best-selling cashmere, for a limited time only.

You should never need a reason to be comfortable, but in case you’re looking for an excuse, this is it: hard-hitting deals on all the cozy — and very giftable — clothing you could ask for. After all, Naadam’s Mongolian cashmere is lightweight, and odor-resistant, and the brand promotes better knits, fairer wages and more sustainable, accessible prices. Luxe knitwear for under $100? Don’t mind if we do!

Looking For Gifts? The InsideHook 2023 Holiday Gift Guides The best gifts for everyone on your list

We’ve put together a list of our favorite on-sale styles. Need more, or searching for gifts instead? You can click here or at the link below for direct access to all their discounted knitwear. From a toasty turtleneck to an everyday hoodie, make this winter a cozy cashmere one and head over to Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale before the deals run out.