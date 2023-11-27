Leisure > Style

Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale

Save 50% on all manner of buttery soft wares

a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background
The Naadam Cyber Monday sale is your last chance to grab some already-affordable cashmere for up to 60% off.
Naadam
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 27, 2023 10:53 am
Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale is going strong. That’s right — our go-to purveyors of ultra-soft sweats, sweaters, socks and more are offering 50% off their best-selling cashmere, for a limited time only.

You should never need a reason to be comfortable, but in case you’re looking for an excuse, this is it: hard-hitting deals on all the cozy — and very giftable — clothing you could ask for. After all, Naadam’s Mongolian cashmere is lightweight, and odor-resistant, and the brand promotes better knits, fairer wages and more sustainable, accessible prices. Luxe knitwear for under $100? Don’t mind if we do!

We’ve put together a list of our favorite on-sale styles. Need more, or searching for gifts instead? You can click here or at the link below for direct access to all their discounted knitwear. From a toasty turtleneck to an everyday hoodie, make this winter a cozy cashmere one and head over to Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale before the deals run out.

Shop the Naadam Cyber Monday Sale
Naadam Luxe Cashmino Cable Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Luxe Cashmino Cable Crewneck Sweater
Buy it now : $225$113
Naadam Cashmere Bomber Cardigan
Naadam Cashmere Bomber Cardigan
Buy Here : $275$138
Naadam Cashmere Field Shirt Jacket
Naadam Cashmere Field Shirt Jacket
Buy Here : $350$175
Naadam Luxe Wool Double Breasted Coat
Naadam Luxe Wool Double Breasted Coat
Buy Here : $375$198
Naadam Essential Cashmere Socks
Naadam Essential Cashmere Socks
Buy Here : $85$43

