Wellness

It’s Nike Nirvana at the Swoosh’s Early Black Friday Sale

Nike is giving members early access to an extra 25% off

a collage of Nike items and models on an purple background
The blockbuster Nike sale offers an extra 25% tons of athletic apparel and gear.
Nike/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 14, 2023 7:33 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Black Friday deals…Black Friday deals….isn’t Black Friday not for another week? Not if Nike has anything to say about it. The retail giants have already kicked off the shopping holiday with up to 60% off gym gear and sportswear alike, all available to shop right now. If you’re a member, that is. Fear not — all it takes is a simple email sign-up, code ACCESS, and you’ve got…well, access to the Nike Black Friday Sale, which means 25% off select styles, including already marked-down sale.

The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
 It’s starting.

Whether you’re stocking up for winter workouts, hunting for some clout-worthy kicks, knocking out the dreaded task of holiday shopping or just looking to treat yourself to sick apparel and footwear, Nike’s got you covered. The only issue is one of stock — too much stock. With thousands of items on sale, it can be hard to find exactly what you need, especially in just one day.

InsideHook has got you. We’ve selected a few killer deals, from a classic crewneck to ‘head-approved kicks, to help you to the perfect Nike cart. Need even more? Check out the sale for yourself here. Below, the best early deals from the Nike Black Friday Sale.

Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear Club Puffer Jacket
Nike : $200$150

We already know you’re going to buy this puffer. The real question is, which color will you choose?

Nike Dri-FIT Element 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike Dri-FIT Element 1/2-Zip Running Top
Nike : $78$26

Perfect for early-morning miles, late-night runs and everything in between.

Nike ACG Lowcate x Future Movement
Nike ACG Lowcate x Future Movement
Nike : $125$69

Welcome to the space age.

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Skate
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Skate
Nike : $100$61

There are shades of the classic Blazer in this high-top, but don’t be fooled — the Zoom midsole is far superior.

Nike Swoosh 1/2 Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Swoosh 1/2 Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike : $135$101

Swoosh (that’s the sound of any cold leaving your body when you pull on this fleecy hoodie).

Nike Sportswear Style Essentials Utility Pants
Nike Sportswear Style Essentials Utility Pants
Nike : $85$64

Do you even tech pant, bro?

Nike Brazilia 9.5 Training Duffle Bag
Nike Brazilia 9.5 Training Duffle Bag
Nike : $42$32

Helloooo, new gym bag.

Nike Calm Mules
Nike Calm Mules
Nike : $60$45

Call these the unofficial Nike Boston 1’s.

Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 5″ Unlined Shorts
Nike Unlimited Dri-FIT 5″ Unlined Shorts
Nike : $70$32

It’s the middle of winter. Do you know where your 5″ inseam shorts are?

Nike ACG “Oregon Series” Reissue Reversible Jacket
Nike ACG “Oregon Series” Reissue Reversible Jacket
Nike : $355$145

Now that’s how you do a reissue.

Nike Winflo 8 Shield Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 8 Shield Running Shoes
Nike : $110$75

A fully weatherized and waterproof running shoe, for under $75? Get outta here.

Nike Club French Terry Color-Block Crew
Nike Club French Terry Color-Block Crew
Nike : $70$53

The ’90s called. They said the want their sweater back.

Nike Streakfly Racing Shoes
Nike Streakfly Racing Shoes
Nike : $170$128

Nike’s affordable racer, now more affordable? We can see the PRs falling already.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pants
Nike : $70$31

No bells, whistles or gimmicks. Just fleece sweats for $31.

Nike SB Taglin Woven Button-Up Shirt
Nike SB Taglin Woven Button-Up Shirt
Nike : $100$45

Take a walk on the wild side.

Nike Club Fleece Anorak
Nike Club Fleece Anorak
Nike : $135$58

Nike’s Anorak should give your Patagonia pullover a run for it’s money.

Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
Nike Zoom Metcon Turbo 2
Nike : $160$120

How do you make a great workout shoe better? We’ve got one answer for you: more Nike Zoom foam.

Nike Dri-FIT Essential Cotton Stretch Undershirts (2-Pack)
Nike Dri-FIT Essential Cotton Stretch Undershirts (2-Pack)
Nike : $43$32

Pst! You can just wear these as regular tees. We won’t tell.

Nike Air Max Plus Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Shoes
Nike : $185$98

Mandem got the shoes…or, he will, after you add them to cart already.

Nike SB Kearny Cargo Skate Pants
Nike SB Kearny Cargo Skate Pants
Nike : $100$55

Cargos so big you can practically fit an ollie in the pocket.

Nike Repel UV Windrunner Running Jacket
Nike Repel UV Windrunner Running Jacket
Nike : $125$41

See? Now you have zero excuse not to get after it.

Nike InfinityRN 4
Nike InfinityRN 4
Nike : $160$120

Ditto.

Nike Life Harrington Jacket
Nike Life Harrington Jacket
Nike : $120$55

Nike does lifestyle now? Nike does lifestyle now!

Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike : $120$96

A sneaker so nice they named it…6000.

Nike Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Pullover Hoodie
Nike : $42$32

Nike sportswear. That’s it. That’s the post.

Nike Pegasus Turbo
Nike Pegasus Turbo
Nike : $150$79

Zoom.

Nike Naomi Osaka Fleece Top
Nike Naomi Osaka Fleece Top
Nike : $105$65

Great for tennis. Better for flexing on your friends.

Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack
Nike Elemental Premium Fanny Pack
Nike : $47$27

Fanny packs are cool. Fanny packs that can actually fit all your stuff? The coolest.

Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Woven Running Pants
Nike Dri-FIT Challenger Woven Running Pants
Nike : $75$56

Nike’s Dri-FIT Challenger even look fast.

Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew
Nike Therma-FIT Fitness Crew
Nike : $60$45

Haven’t tried therma-FIT. Lets just say you’re going to be a cozy, cozy boy this winter.

More Like This

a collage of Amazon Black Friday deals on a purple background
Yes, The Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Already Live
Early Black Friday gift ideas on a purple background
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off
It’s Your Last Chance to Take $150 Off the Mirror
Vitamix blenders that are on sale for Mother's Day 2023
Vitamix Blenders Are on Sale for Up to $100 Off

Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

One of Those Crazy All-Clad VIP Factory Sales Is Happening Again
One of Those Crazy All-Clad VIP Factory Sales Is Happening Again

From Our Partner

Take $24 Off Dame’s Supportive Sex Pillow
Take $24 Off Dame’s Supportive Sex Pillow

$95$71

Courant’s Sleek Wireless Charging Pad Is Just $28
Courant’s Sleek Wireless Charging Pad Is Just $28

$40$28

Save 20% on Brooklinen’s Weighted Throw Blanket
Save 20% on Brooklinen’s Weighted Throw Blanket

$169$135

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The Healthiest Email in Your Inbox

You don’t have to walk alone — join the team at The Charge for expert commentary on the latest workouts, life hacks, studies and equipment you need to know about.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A shirtless man flipping a tire.

The Power of Exercising Angry

a collage of Nike items and models on an purple background

It’s Nike Nirvana at the Swoosh’s Early Black Friday Sale

A crew of runners racing past a church in Copenhagen.

A Guide to Running’s Underrated “SuperHalfs” Series

A photo of a man running in On apparel, against a grey slate background.

We Conquered the New York Marathon in On’s Latest Gear

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Buck Meek Is Always Up for a Challenge

Buck Meek Is Always Up for a Challenge

Three new bottles from Barrell Craft Spirits

Review: Why Barrell Remains Our Favorite Whiskey Blender

The St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. Here's where to stay, eat and play in Jacksonville.

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Jacksonville

The Toyota Crown, a hybrid sedan that offers some crossover and SUV attributes, which we recently tested and reviewed

Review: Toyota’s Weirdest Vehicle Is a Hybrid Sedan