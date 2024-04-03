Leisure > Style

Gift Alert: Diamonds Are on Sale at Mejuri

Now is the time, fellas, to buy her something sparkly

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
April 3, 2024 8:56 am
A woman wearing two diamond Mejuri necklaces
Save 15% on diamond necklaces, rings, earrings and more.
Mejuri

Dainty, high-quality pieces that are surprisingly affordable are Mejuri’s bread and butter. The female-founded brand had its first drop in 2015 and has since become the place to go for enduring, fine jewelry you can wear every single day.

Mejuri works with expert jewelers who use ethically sourced materials, like recycled and responsibly mined gold, to create stunning daily staples without the 10x markup (though, if you’re looking to splurge the brand also offers high-priced luxury pieces that are sure to impress.)

All of this is to say Mejuri’s jewelry makes for a very thoughtful gift. And if you’re in the market (Mother’s Day is approaching FYI), we’d suggest picking up one or two pieces now because they’re taking 15% off dazzling diamond rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces during its Diamond Week.

You can browse all of the brand’s gorgeous offerings here, or scroll on down for some of our top Mejuri diamond picks.

Mejuri Linear Diamond Necklace
Mejuri Linear Diamond Necklace

An everyday statement necklace.

Buy Here : $348$296
Mejuri Block Pavé Diamond Duo Hoops
Mejuri Block Pavé Diamond Duo Hoops

A unique take on classic diamond hoop earrings.

Buy it now : $498$424
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Slim Signet

This slim 14k solid gold signet is sure to make a dazzling statement (but in, like, a tasteful, nonchalant way.)

Buy Here : $398$339
Mejuri Round Diamond Studs
Mejuri Round Diamond Studs

A timeless pair of diamond studs? Always a reliable gift idea.

Mejuri : $548$466
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet
Mejuri Pavé Diamond Bar Bracelet

14k solid gold and adorned with a string of 23 ethically sourced diamonds.

Buy Here : $548$466
Mejuri Wishbone Stacker Set
Mejuri Wishbone Stacker Set

Gotta stack ’em all!

Mejuri : $398$339

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
