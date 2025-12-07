Culture > TV

This Weekend’s “SNL” Featured Very Practical Travel Advice

File this segment under "sunscreen-related comedy"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 7, 2025 3:03 am EST
Ben Marshall on "SNL"
Nothing ruins a vacation like a bad sunburn, after all.
NBCUniversal

For plenty of people around the world, December is a time for travel. That might involve seeing family members for the holidays — or trying out a new place to either avoid cold weather or experience a festive season away from home. With just over two weeks until Christmas, this weekend’s Saturday Night Live had plenty of holiday-themed sketches, including one about a Yonkers couple with a penchant for unique Christmas decorations.

And if your holidays involve travel plans, it’s worth pointing out that one Weekend Update segment offered some pretty great advice. Ben Marshall showed up as, well, a red-haired man who recently returned from a trip with a truly epic sunburn. How epic? So epic that it left him with the ability to re-heat frozen foods in seconds flat.

SNL viewers will likely recall Marshall’s ability to pull off an amicable deadpan under increasingly absurd circumstances, as in this Please Don’t Destroy sketch in which he shows up to his office after receiving some ill-advised botox. He takes on a similar approach here, with a few memorable moments of physical comedy — notably, the way he flinches whenever he accidentally touches some of his severely sunburned flesh.

 Including bowling balls defying the laws of physics

It’s a funny sketch, but it’s also a useful reminder that sunscreen is well worth packing wherever you might find yourself traveling this winter. Getting a sunburn early in a vacation can cast a shadow over the rest of the trip — unfortunately, that’s a metaphorical shadow and not one that will keep you out of the sun’s rays. Speaking as someone who once spent a sleepless night in a hotel room due a bad sunburn and its accompanying dehydration: it’s always worthwhile to err on the side of caution with sunscreen.

