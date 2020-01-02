How to Build a Home Bedding System Worthy of Your Favorite Boutique Hotel

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Hotels (and increasingly, Airbnbs) know how important it is that you grab a solid eight hours of snoozin’. If the sheets are too scratchy, the bed platform’s too rickety, or, god forbid, the outlets are too far away for you to charge your phone while lying supine, the front desk is probably going to hear about it.

That’s why they largely (highway motels excluded) take great pains to provide a superior sleeping experience. They prioritize sheets with high thread counts and stack the bed with more pillows than you’ve probably ever owned in your life. And younger, hipper boutique hotels have recently taken the production a step further, including high-performance memory foam mattresses, or bedspreads dotted in designs from local artists.

That same care and pride doesn’t always filter into our home bedspreads. Which is silly. Why should we have to trouble for effective, beautiful bedspreads? We’re of the mind that if you’re going to spend a third of your life doing something, you should probably be doing it right. The first step, then, is finding the right materials. There are a million brands fighting for attention in this space, and a billion bloggers fighting for clicks on which products are most worthy of your attention. Some of it is exciting. Most of it is bad.

So you don’t have to filter through all that, because we’ve rounded up some of our favorites for filling out a hotel-worthy set-up in your bedroom. Below, you’ll find a platform frame, memory foam pillows and the best comforter on the planet. The idea is to assemble something you can be proud of, and then sleep in, so you can wake up and be proud some more. Here are our picks.

Thuma Bed Frame The Thuma employs Japanese joinery for a tool-free assembly that’s so easy you can do it by yourself in about 20 minutes. The result is a sleek, sturdy low-profile bed frame that comes in multiple finishes. With an oil-based finish, the frame also develops a beautiful patina over time. Boutique hotel worthy indeed. Buy Here : $1395+

Leesa Memory Foam Pillow This Virgina Beach-based brand has only been around since 2014 but has an exclusive partnership with West Elm and it’s all thanks in part to these American-made memory foam pillows, which are cut as one shape from the same fabric (literally) as the brand’s mattresses, and much beloved by the internet. Leesa also donates one pillow for every 10 sold, in case you have a heart. Buy Here : $110

Buffy Cloud Comforter Our favorite comforter here at InsideHook. We’ve tested out this comforter and were most impressed by its self-regulated body temperature. Steamy, chilly … it doesn’t matter. It feels the same either way, thanks to a unique eucalyptus fiber-recycled polyester weave. You still may not find Buffy used at a Hilton or a Ritz, but that firehouse-turned-hotel around the corner with just 14 rooms and a speakeasy? Hell yeah, they know. Buy Here : $200

Riley Home Percale Sheet Set Riley Home has been making sheets that out-punch their price for years, and you’d be wise to enlist them for your bedding needs. Woven with the finest percale direct from Portugal, these sheets have a modern, matte finish and a breathable, cool texture. Their pillowcases feature a side-envelope closure, keeping your pillows hidden from view. Buy Here : $140

Four Seasons Down & Feather Pillow Four Seasons launched a shop to sell the famously plush robes, towels and bedding you get to use at their hotels. We’re tagging the luxury brand in here for their throw pillows — those smaller cushions in front of the main sleeping pillows, which come in clutch during TV or reading time. These particular pillows are filled with a down and feather blend, a nice slice of old-school luxury. They have high thread counts, piped edges, and come in a classic white. Buy Here : $225