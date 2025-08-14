Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness

Review: Can This Ingenious Device Replace Traditional Sleep Aids?

Lunette combines scent, vibration and breathwork to promote deeper sleep. It’s also the first sleep aid that’s worked for me.

By Shelby Slauer
August 14, 2025 12:38 pm EDT
A hand holding the Lunette sleep aid device next to a package of the Lunette withe scnet pods
Breathe in...and out.
Lunette/InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I am a terrible sleeper. My mind defines “bedtime” as “the time in which I suddenly think every thought.” I need the room to be cold, without a shred of light to be found, and so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Once I’m asleep, I often wake up in the middle of the night if I hear any weird noises (looking at you, New York City apartment heater).

More difficult than falling asleep in the comfort of my own home? Trying to fall asleep anywhere else. If I’m lucky, a good night’s sleep in a hotel only evades me for the first one or two nights. And all of this naturally stresses me out, which — you guessed it — makes it harder to sleep.

I have tried a laundry list of sleep aids over the years: melatonin, meditation, “bedtime cocktails,” yoga, counting sheep, listening to music, white noise — you get the idea. (At one point I actually had so many white-noise machines going at once that my neighbor said it sounded like I was landing a plane in my apartment.) These sleep self-help techniques have sometimes made me tired or calmer, but I can’t say that a single one has literally made me fall asleep.

Enter: Lunette.

Lunette markets itself as “the first multi-sensory breathwork device built for better rest.” It intrigued me because it doesn’t require me to swallow anything, download an app on my phone or chug a 12-ounce beverage right before attempting to sleep through the night.

What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
 Sleep quality starts declining far earlier than most people realize — and understanding why could help you preserve it

How it works is simple: You lie in bed, place the device on your chest, press a button, and a light ring begins whirring in a pattern that imitates an inhale and an exhale. A silent vibration helps you time your breathing, and a subtle scent is released during your inhales. It lasts seven minutes before it turns itself off.

The only reason Lunette didn’t help me sleep the first time I tried it is because it made me so excited to write this review that I got up and took notes. But after that initial excitement wore off, here’s how it fared.

What Works

Maybe it’s because I just rewatched Wall-E, but I immediately anthropomorphized the thing. Lunette’s vibrations on my chest felt quite calming. If you’ve ever known the particular warmth and resonance of a cat purring on your chest, it’s a similar sensation. My chest often feels tight, and it genuinely felt released after using it.

The scents are relaxing, too. The starter kit comes with Rest scent pods that smell like lavender and chamomile, as well as Calm scent pods that smell like eucalyptus, lemon and lavender. You simply slide these into the device before starting a session.

While the Lunette is a device that you need to charge, its primary innovation is the fact that it’s phone-less and supplement-less. It emphasizes our body’s ability to simply use the power of breath to do so many things — in this case, to fall asleep.

What Needs Work

I’m a big side sleeper, and this device needs to be sitting on your chest to do its work. Can we make it sticky?

To that end, if it’s on your chest and you’re really getting into the inhaling and exhaling bit, it may also slide a little, which could lead the scent spray to go right up your nose as you continue that enthusiastic breath. (More points for sticky?)

Also, at the end of a session, it flashes white to signify that it’s done, which is jarring after all the nice, restful ambience. It feels like you’re getting your picture taken. I would prefer it to gently dim away into darkness.

Is It Worth It?

Lunette has become a regular part of my nightly routine. As someone who has only been let down by sleep aids in the past, I am frankly surprised that using it truly does make me fall asleep. If you’ve also been searching for a simple, tactile way to calm your nervous system, quiet your mind and get a good night’s rest, I recommend giving it a try for yourself.

Lunette Rest Kit
Lunette Rest Kit
Buy Here : $129

More Like This

Forums for people with AI companionships are growing in popularity online
Inside the Forums for Humans and Their AI “Soulmates”
Tracksmith Elliot Range
Tracksmith Tackles Off-Road Training With Their New Trail Shoe
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?
Two images: a road race in Nashville on the left, a view of the Nashville skyline on the right.
This Unlikely City Will Be America’s Next Fitness Capital

Wellness
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Downtown Los Angeles seen at dusk. It's one of the Big Four American cities, according to a recent internet debate.
What Are the Big Four American Cities, Really?
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
A bottle of Weller 18 Year Old sitting on a bar next to a small glass of the whiskey
Review: Weller Introduces Two Extra-Aged Wheated Whiskeys
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
Two images: a road race in Nashville on the left, a view of the Nashville skyline on the right.
This Unlikely City Will Be America’s Next Fitness Capital
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A hand holding the Lunette sleep aid device next to a package of the Lunette withe scnet pods

Review: Can This Ingenious Device Replace Traditional Sleep Aids?

Forums for people with AI companionships are growing in popularity online

Inside the Forums for Humans and Their AI “Soulmates”

Tracksmith Elliot Range

Tracksmith Tackles Off-Road Training With Their New Trail Shoe

A man lifting a woman out of the water

Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week