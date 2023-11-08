Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It seems holiday advent calendars are here to stay.

Advent calendars, for those of you who didn’t go to Catholic school, are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus (i.e. Christmas!). Traditionally, these cardboard calendars featured tiny numbered flaps, that when opened, reveal a small religious photo or piece of chocolate (to keep the kids entertained).

Nowadays, though, there is an advent calendar for nearly every niche. From specialty teas and skincare products to fine jewelry and items from luxury fashion houses, brands have really capitalized on the pre-Xmas anticipation with uniquely designed calendars filled with a selection of surprise goodies.

So we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars for 2023 that’d make a fun gift for yourself or anyone on your holiday shopping list this year.

While the countdown doesn’t start until December 1st, these boxes have a reputation for selling out fast, so if one catches your eye, we suggest picking it up pronto.

For the sweet tooth:

Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift This premium gift box features two dozen of Compartes’ award-winning chocolates, including a variety of festive flavors (think Red Velvet, Salted Caramel and Apple Pie), all of which are handmade in Los Angeles. A luxurious offering for the sweet tooth in your life. Buy Here : $110

For the wine-o:

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Celebrate the countdown to the holiday season the correct way, with “the world’s first curated wine advent calendar.” This year, choose from two boxes each filled with pours of fabulous wine, hand-picked by Vinebox’s Certified Sommeliers, and housed in fancy glass tubes. (You can also upgrade to 24 nights of wine for $199.) Buy Here : $129

For the whiskey snob:

For the beauty-obsessed:

Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar Macy’s beauty advent calendar is filled with 25 must-have makeup, skincare and fragrance products spanning a multitude of top-rated brands. The expertly curated box is worth over $321 but can be yours for just $99. Buy it now : $99

For the person who loves their jewels:

For the person whose dream is to be on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship:

Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies Holiday baking can be even more fun this season with the Williams Sonoma cookie-themed advent calendar. This gorgeously illustrated box houses everything they need to create and gift cheerful (and delicious) treats, including spatulas, cookie cutters and piping bags. Buy Here : $70

For the person who has too many candles (and wants more):

For the wellness junkie:

Alo Advent Calendar The wellness junkie will appreciate 24 days of zen with celeb-favorite yoga label Alo’s new advent calendar. From beauty items to workout gear, everything they need to incorporate a little more mindfulness during the stressful holiday season is here. Buy Here : $250

The person who’s nuts 4 nuts:

For that person who really loves puzzles … and The New Yorker:

The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar The perfect way to count down to Christmas? Cozying up each night with a miniature puzzle, specifically one that features a festive New Yorker cover illustrating the comforts of winter. Buy Here : $200

For the overly caffeinated:

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee 2023 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar Spread some serious holiday cheer this year with Bean Box’s Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar. Ideal for the highly caffeinated, this surprise box features freshly roasted coffee selections with spirited tasting notes, inspired by your favorite seasonal treats. Buy Here : $64

For the tea drinker:

For the skincare-crazed:

For the person who always has some crazy socks on:

For your lover:

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited-edition advent calendar (worth $460) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and the Womanizer Liberty — a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $100 alone. Buy Here : $195

For the chocolate lover you don’t want to spend that much money on:

2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar You can’t go wrong with the classics. This assortment of Godiva’s signature chocolates is sure to get even your grinchiest relatives and friends in the holiday spirit. Buy Here : $45

For the ChapStick addict: