Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
It seems holiday advent calendars are here to stay.
Advent calendars, for those of you who didn’t go to Catholic school, are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus (i.e. Christmas!). Traditionally, these cardboard calendars featured tiny numbered flaps, that when opened, reveal a small religious photo or piece of chocolate (to keep the kids entertained).
Nowadays, though, there is an advent calendar for nearly every niche. From specialty teas and skincare products to fine jewelry and items from luxury fashion houses, brands have really capitalized on the pre-Xmas anticipation with uniquely designed calendars filled with a selection of surprise goodies.
So we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars for 2023 that’d make a fun gift for yourself or anyone on your holiday shopping list this year.
While the countdown doesn’t start until December 1st, these boxes have a reputation for selling out fast, so if one catches your eye, we suggest picking it up pronto.
For the sweet tooth:
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift
This premium gift box features two dozen of Compartes’ award-winning chocolates, including a variety of festive flavors (think Red Velvet, Salted Caramel and Apple Pie), all of which are handmade in Los Angeles. A luxurious offering for the sweet tooth in your life.
For the wine-o:
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Celebrate the countdown to the holiday season the correct way, with “the world’s first curated wine advent calendar.” This year, choose from two boxes each filled with pours of fabulous wine, hand-picked by Vinebox’s Certified Sommeliers, and housed in fancy glass tubes. (You can also upgrade to 24 nights of wine for $199.)
For the whiskey snob:
The Perfect Measure Whisky Advent Calendar: 25 Whiskies of the World
Or if whiskey is more their (or your) speed, this calendar features 25 diverse drams from around the world.
For the beauty-obsessed:
Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
Macy’s beauty advent calendar is filled with 25 must-have makeup, skincare and fragrance products spanning a multitude of top-rated brands. The expertly curated box is worth over $321 but can be yours for just $99.
For the person who loves their jewels:
Local Eclectic 2023 Jewelry Advent Calendar
Valued at $530, this beautifully designed advent calendar contains twelve days of unique and eye-catching gold-plated jewelry — including rings, necklaces and earrings. If there’s one calendar you’d gift the lady in your life this year, let it be this one.
For the person whose dream is to be on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship:
Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies
Holiday baking can be even more fun this season with the Williams Sonoma cookie-themed advent calendar. This gorgeously illustrated box houses everything they need to create and gift cheerful (and delicious) treats, including spatulas, cookie cutters and piping bags.
For the person who has too many candles (and wants more):
Apotheke 25 Piece Advent Calendar
The candle-obsessed will go feral for this 25-day calendar, filled with candles and diffusers of the luxury home fragrance brand’s best-selling scents.
For the wellness junkie:
Alo Advent Calendar
The wellness junkie will appreciate 24 days of zen with celeb-favorite yoga label Alo’s new advent calendar. From beauty items to workout gear, everything they need to incorporate a little more mindfulness during the stressful holiday season is here.
The person who’s nuts 4 nuts:
Sugar Plum 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts
Of the many advent calendars currently posted up at InsideHook HQ, this assortment of flavorful canned nuts is our current favorite.
For that person who really loves puzzles … and The New Yorker:
The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar
The perfect way to count down to Christmas? Cozying up each night with a miniature puzzle, specifically one that features a festive New Yorker cover illustrating the comforts of winter.
For the overly caffeinated:
Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee 2023 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar
Spread some serious holiday cheer this year with Bean Box’s Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar. Ideal for the highly caffeinated, this surprise box features freshly roasted coffee selections with spirited tasting notes, inspired by your favorite seasonal treats.
For the tea drinker:
Palais des Thés Parisian Tea Bag Advent Calendar
The premier global tea shop’s elegantly designed advent calendar looks as cozy as the 24 high-quality teas it holds.
For the skincare-crazed:
Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Holiday Skincare Gift Set
All of your Kiehl’s skincare and body care favorites, in one exciting gift set.
For the person who always has some crazy socks on:
Happy Socks 24-Pack Happy Holidays Socks Gift Set
This enormous holiday gift set features 24 bright, bold and beautiful crew socks, crafted from combed cotton in unisex sizes.
For your lover:
Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited-edition advent calendar (worth $460) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and the Womanizer Liberty — a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $100 alone.
For the chocolate lover you don’t want to spend that much money on:
2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
You can’t go wrong with the classics. This assortment of Godiva’s signature chocolates is sure to get even your grinchiest relatives and friends in the holiday spirit.
For the ChapStick addict:
12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set
The ChapStick addict in your life will thank you.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.