The 17 Best Advent Calendars for Every Type of Person on Your List

You'll want to shop these holiday countdowns before they sell out

A sampling of the best holiday advent calendars for 2023.
These boxes have a reputation for selling out fast, so if one catches your eye, we suggest picking it up pronto.
By Logan Mahan
November 8, 2023 7:55 am
November 8, 2023 7:55 am
It seems holiday advent calendars are here to stay.

Advent calendars, for those of you who didn’t go to Catholic school, are used to count down the days until the celebration of the birth of the baby Jesus (i.e. Christmas!). Traditionally, these cardboard calendars featured tiny numbered flaps, that when opened, reveal a small religious photo or piece of chocolate (to keep the kids entertained). 

Nowadays, though, there is an advent calendar for nearly every niche. From specialty teas and skincare products to fine jewelry and items from luxury fashion houses, brands have really capitalized on the pre-Xmas anticipation with uniquely designed calendars filled with a selection of surprise goodies. 

So we’ve rounded up the best advent calendars for 2023 that’d make a fun gift for yourself or anyone on your holiday shopping list this year.

While the countdown doesn’t start until December 1st, these boxes have a reputation for selling out fast, so if one catches your eye, we suggest picking it up pronto.

For the sweet tooth:

Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift
Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Advent Calendar Gift

This premium gift box features two dozen of Compartes’ award-winning chocolates, including a variety of festive flavors (think Red Velvet, Salted Caramel and Apple Pie), all of which are handmade in Los Angeles. A luxurious offering for the sweet tooth in your life. 

Buy Here : $110

For the wine-o:

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine

Celebrate the countdown to the holiday season the correct way, with “the world’s first curated wine advent calendar.” This year, choose from two boxes each filled with pours of fabulous wine, hand-picked by Vinebox’s Certified Sommeliers, and housed in fancy glass tubes. (You can also upgrade to 24 nights of wine for $199.)

Buy Here : $129

For the whiskey snob:

The Perfect Measure Whisky Advent Calendar: 25 Whiskies of the World
The Perfect Measure Whisky Advent Calendar: 25 Whiskies of the World

Or if whiskey is more their (or your) speed, this calendar features 25 diverse drams from around the world.

Buy Here : $153

For the beauty-obsessed:

Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar
Macy’s 25 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar

Macy’s beauty advent calendar is filled with 25 must-have makeup, skincare and fragrance products spanning a multitude of top-rated brands. The expertly curated box is worth over $321 but can be yours for just $99.

Buy it now : $99

For the person who loves their jewels:

Local Eclectic 2023 Jewelry Advent Calendar
Local Eclectic 2023 Jewelry Advent Calendar

Valued at $530, this beautifully designed advent calendar contains twelve days of unique and eye-catching gold-plated jewelry — including rings, necklaces and earrings. If there’s one calendar you’d gift the lady in your life this year, let it be this one.

Buy Here : $249

For the person whose dream is to be on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship:

Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies
Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies

Holiday baking can be even more fun this season with the Williams Sonoma cookie-themed advent calendar. This gorgeously illustrated box houses everything they need to create and gift cheerful (and delicious) treats, including spatulas, cookie cutters and piping bags. 

Buy Here : $70

For the person who has too many candles (and wants more):

Apotheke 25 Piece Advent Calendar
Apotheke 25 Piece Advent Calendar

The candle-obsessed will go feral for this 25-day calendar, filled with candles and diffusers of the luxury home fragrance brand’s best-selling scents.

Buy Here : $98

For the wellness junkie:

Alo Advent Calendar
Alo Advent Calendar

The wellness junkie will appreciate 24 days of zen with celeb-favorite yoga label Alo’s new advent calendar. From beauty items to workout gear, everything they need to incorporate a little more mindfulness during the stressful holiday season is here. 

Buy Here : $250

The person who’s nuts 4 nuts:

Sugar Plum 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts
Sugar Plum 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts

Of the many advent calendars currently posted up at InsideHook HQ, this assortment of flavorful canned nuts is our current favorite.

Buy Here : $50

For that person who really loves puzzles … and The New Yorker:

The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar
The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar

The perfect way to count down to Christmas? Cozying up each night with a miniature puzzle, specifically one that features a festive New Yorker cover illustrating the comforts of winter.

Buy Here : $200

For the overly caffeinated:

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee 2023 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar
Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee 2023 Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar

Spread some serious holiday cheer this year with Bean Box’s Specialty Coffee Advent Calendar. Ideal for the highly caffeinated, this surprise box features freshly roasted coffee selections with spirited tasting notes, inspired by your favorite seasonal treats.

Buy Here : $64

For the tea drinker:

Palais des Thés Parisian Tea Bag Advent Calendar
Palais des Thés Parisian Tea Bag Advent Calendar

The premier global tea shop’s elegantly designed advent calendar looks as cozy as the 24 high-quality teas it holds. 

Buy Here : $38

For the skincare-crazed:

Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Holiday Skincare Gift Set
Kiehl’s Advent Calendar Holiday Skincare Gift Set

All of your Kiehl’s skincare and body care favorites, in one exciting gift set. 

Buy Here : $125

For the person who always has some crazy socks on:

Happy Socks 24-Pack Happy Holidays Socks Gift Set
Happy Socks 24-Pack Happy Holidays Socks Gift Set

This enormous holiday gift set features 24 bright, bold and beautiful crew socks, crafted from combed cotton in unisex sizes.

Buy Here : $260

For your lover:

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Perfect for couples looking to enhance pleasure, explore bondage and kick their foreplay up a few notches, this limited-edition advent calendar (worth $460) features 24 penis- and vulva-centric toys, including vibrators, BDSM accessories, anal toys and the Womanizer Liberty — a top-rated clitoral suction device worth $100 alone.

Buy Here : $195

For the chocolate lover you don’t want to spend that much money on:

2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar
2023 Holiday Classic Chocolate Advent Calendar

You can’t go wrong with the classics. This assortment of Godiva’s signature chocolates is sure to get even your grinchiest relatives and friends in the holiday spirit. 

Buy Here : $45

For the ChapStick addict:

12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set
12 Days of ChapStick Holiday Advent Calendar Lip Balm Gift Set

The ChapStick addict in your life will thank you. 

Buy Here : $19

