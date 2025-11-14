Pleats For Your iPhone? Apple and Issey Miyake Say Yes, Please.

What do the greatest global innovation of the last century and your favorite pair of pants have in common? For starters, they’re both about to come pleated. After years of rumored collaboration, Apple and Japanese fashion label Issey Miyake are making it official after announcing a collaborative 3D-knitted holder earlier this week.

Dubbed the “iPhone Pocket,” the resulting product, a rib-knit pouch-sling-holder, is instantly recognizable as a Pleats Please! product — the one-piece structure and array of esoteric shades (colors include sapphire and cinnamon) mirror the brand’s unmistakable, permanently-pleated polyester design.

Designed to be worn in any number of ways, the pocket is reportedly able to comfortable fit any Apple model and is available in both a long and short length.

Even your iPhone has pleats now. Apple

Apple fan boys will most likely recognize the long-time connection between the two seemingly disparate brands. While legendary CEO Steve Jobs’ proto-dadcore uniform has become a recognizable facet of Apple lore, it’s less well known that the seemingly innocuous black turtleneck he routinely wore — always paired with Levi’s and New Balance 990s — was actually designed by Issey Miyake, whom Jobs reportedly admired.

In a statement from Apple, Vice President of Industrial Design Molly Anderson noted that both brands prioritize and celebrate “craftsmanship, simplicity and delight,” further suggesting that, “the color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods and favorite everyday items.”



Given it’s a limited-edition product from two of the more coveted brands on the planet, the iPhone Pocket (predictably) doesn’t come cheap — the short strap design retails for $150, while the longer strap will run you $230. Still, one has to imagine that, between the history and the fact that the sling is annoyingly chic, the collection will most likely sell out immediately.

If you’re so interested, you can try your luck at Apple’s webstore and in select retail locations starting November 14. Stay hungry. Stay foolish. Stay pleated.