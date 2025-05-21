Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Pedro Pascal stepped out on the Cannes carpet this week in a brazenly sexy, black cutoff tee and set the vibe for the summer: Arms.

I’ve had some arguably unconventional takes on the styles of tops I’d like to see men wear. Crop tops are one of my long-held male style beliefs about which I typically receive backlash. (God forbid a woman enjoy some bare male midriff!) Despite my wishes, I know the crop top can be a bridge too far (or a hem too short) for most men. So, if that’s the case, let us come to a middle ground, make like Pascal and try a cutoff tee.

OH HE WAS FEELING HIMSELF pic.twitter.com/vSjz1tM0HE — ash 💌 (@wandasbarbiex) May 17, 2025

Though, like white tank tops and backwards baseball caps (which, once again, I am unapologetically horny for), the cutoff tee can get a bad rep for being unsophisticated, unrefined or straight-up douchey. They’re the unofficial uniforms of juiced-up muscle men of the ‘80s. They’re weightlifting tops, mowing-the-lawn tees and sleep shirts. They’re DIY projects. Who among us hasn’t sliced the arms off an old t-shirt and turned it into an uneven hemmed tank?

There’s nothing wrong with having a few raggedy muscle tees for more casual activities like grilling in your backyard or playing in your local recreational softball league, but that’s about the extent of places a chopped up cutoff should be worn this summer.

A higher-quality cutoff, when paired with the proper pants or shorts, on the other hand, can — and should — be donned to just about any one of your impending summer occasions. Especially if your warm-weather wardrobe consists mainly of breezy linen button-ups, patterned camp collar shirts and terry cloth polos. All very acceptable, appropriate and encouraged summer attire, but let’s add a little more variety to your ‘fits this season.

Take Pascal’s all-black ensemble at Cannes, for example. It features a structured black tank with a daringly low slit paired with a simple pair of black trousers, for an easy, yet awfully sexy, monochrome ‘fit. Now, I know Pascal’s muscular arms are a defining aspect of this look, and the top’s broad side split might be too adventurous for some. Instead, a tank with a cropped length that sits more conservatively under the armpit is still a flattering, attractive look that may feel more comfortable. Pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and a belt for a classic, everyday look. You can also get real summery with it. A cutoff constructed from an open-weave knit exudes a more elevated vibe, and this material goes well with a pair of linen pants or light-colored chino shorts. Slap on a fisherman sandal or a Birkenstocks and you’ve got an effortless, beachy attire.

As long as you do me the favor and ditch the sleeves occasionally this summer, however you choose to style your cutoffs this season is fine by me. Want more sleeveless inspo? A few outfit ideas below:

The All-American Cutoff

Yes, it’s giving Bruce. But The Boss is a babe, and a signature white cutoff tee and worn-in blue jeans is a timeless ensemble that always looks good.

The Paul Mescal Cutoff

Stealing outfit inspo from the cutoff, short-short king himself. You can still look chic running errands or working out, just opt for a performance-ready cutoff from an athletic wear brand like Lululemon and pair it with some active shorts and a cool sneaker.

The Beach Babe Cutoff

From the beach to the bar to the bedroom. Amirite?

The Pedro Cutoff

A style-forward Danny Zuko, if you will.