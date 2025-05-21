Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Take It From a Woman: It’s Cutoff Season. Here’s How to Not Look Like a Douche. 

Pedro Pascal stepped out on the Cannes carpet this week in a brazenly sexy, black cutoff tee and set the vibe for the summer: Arms.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 21, 2025 1:06 pm EDT
Pedro Pascal in his Cannes cutoff.
Let's see those guns this summer.
I’ve had some arguably unconventional takes on the styles of tops I’d like to see men wear. Crop tops are one of my long-held male style beliefs about which I typically receive backlash. (God forbid a woman enjoy some bare male midriff!) Despite my wishes, I know the crop top can be a bridge too far (or a hem too short) for most men. So, if that’s the case, let us come to a middle ground, make like Pascal and try a cutoff tee.

Though, like white tank tops and backwards baseball caps (which, once again, I am unapologetically horny for), the cutoff tee can get a bad rep for being unsophisticated, unrefined or straight-up douchey. They’re the unofficial uniforms of juiced-up muscle men of the ‘80s. They’re weightlifting tops, mowing-the-lawn tees and sleep shirts. They’re DIY projects. Who among us hasn’t sliced the arms off an old t-shirt and turned it into an uneven hemmed tank? 

There’s nothing wrong with having a few raggedy muscle tees for more casual activities like grilling in your backyard or playing in your local recreational softball league, but that’s about the extent of places a chopped up cutoff should be worn this summer. 

The Best Swim Trunks Under $100, as Chosen by a Woman
The Best Swim Trunks Under $100, as Chosen by a Woman
 The affordable suits I want to see you in this summer

A higher-quality cutoff, when paired with the proper pants or shorts, on the other hand, can — and should — be donned to just about any one of your impending summer occasions. Especially if your warm-weather wardrobe consists mainly of breezy linen button-ups, patterned camp collar shirts and terry cloth polos. All very acceptable, appropriate and encouraged summer attire, but let’s add a little more variety to your ‘fits this season.

Take Pascal’s all-black ensemble at Cannes, for example. It features a structured black tank with a daringly low slit paired with a simple pair of black trousers, for an easy, yet awfully sexy, monochrome ‘fit. Now, I know Pascal’s muscular arms are a defining aspect of this look, and the top’s broad side split might be too adventurous for some. Instead, a tank with a cropped length that sits more conservatively under the armpit is still a flattering, attractive look that may feel more comfortable. Pair it with your favorite pair of jeans and a belt for a classic, everyday look. You can also get real summery with it. A cutoff constructed from an open-weave knit exudes a more elevated vibe, and this material goes well with a pair of linen pants or light-colored chino shorts. Slap on a fisherman sandal or a Birkenstocks and you’ve got an effortless, beachy attire.

As long as you do me the favor and ditch the sleeves occasionally this summer, however you choose to style your cutoffs this season is fine by me. Want more sleeveless inspo? A few outfit ideas below:

The All-American Cutoff

Yes, it’s giving Bruce. But The Boss is a babe, and a signature white cutoff tee and worn-in blue jeans is a timeless ensemble that always looks good.

Abercrombie Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Abercrombie Premium Heavyweight Cropped Tank
Buy Here : $29
Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Levi’s 550 Relaxed Fit Jean
Buy Here: $70 $40
Knickerbocker Western Bridle Leather Belt
Knickerbocker Western Bridle Leather Belt
Buy Here : $175 $122
Ariat Booker Ultra Square Toe Western Boot
Ariat Booker Ultra Square Toe Western Boot
Buy Here: $150

The Paul Mescal Cutoff

Stealing outfit inspo from the cutoff, short-short king himself. You can still look chic running errands or working out, just opt for a performance-ready cutoff from an athletic wear brand like Lululemon and pair it with some active shorts and a cool sneaker.

Lululemon EasySet Training Sleeveless Shirt
Lululemon EasySet Training Sleeveless Shirt
Buy Here : $68
Adidas Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts
Adidas Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts
Buy Here : $45
Onitsuka Tiger Serrano
Onitsuka Tiger Serrano
Buy Here : $145 $138
Noah Core Logo Tote
Noah Core Logo Tote
Buy Here : $38

The Beach Babe Cutoff

From the beach to the bar to the bedroom. Amirite?

Abercrombie Cropped Classic Stitch Sweater Tank
Abercrombie Cropped Classic Stitch Sweater Tank
Buy Here : $40
J.Crew 5.5” Pier short in Cotton-Linen Blend
J.Crew 5.5” Pier short in Cotton-Linen Blend
Buy Here : $80 $40
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Buy Here : $135 $88
Ray-Ban RB3254 Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3254 Sunglasses
Buy Here : $168 $118

The Pedro Cutoff

A style-forward Danny Zuko, if you will.

Urban Outfitters BDG Grayson Solid Cutoff Muscle Tank
Urban Outfitters BDG Grayson Solid Cutoff Muscle Tank

Buy Here : $19
Todd Snyder Relaxed Linen Leisure Pant
Todd Snyder Relaxed Linen Leisure Pant
Buy Here : $198
Camp Eyewear Glacier Smokey Bear Sunglasses
Camp Eyewear Glacier Smokey Bear Sunglasses
Buy Here : $89
Vagabond Shoemakers Cameron Loafers
Vagabond Shoemakers Cameron Loafers
Buy Here : $210

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

