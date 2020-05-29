Leisure > Style

The Best Terry Cloth Polos Turn Back the Clock on Summertime Cool

Terry cloth — not just for towels!

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 18, 2024 1:11 pm
Terry cloth polos
Don't sleep on terry cloth polos this summer.
Summer is gross. Yes, it’s a time for slacking off and shopping leftover Prime Day deals and generally wearing considerably less clothing, but there’s a host of other factors to contend with, namely the oppressive heat and humidity sweeping the country that makes getting dressed feel like an unnaturally sticky chore. It’s a conundrum that presents itself every year, without fail — how does one get appropriately dressed, in the fullest sense of the word, without sacrificing style or comfort? As it turns out, the solution has been available for quite some time — the terry cloth polo.

The Best Terry Cloth Polos

A staple of Magnum P.I. proportions that began in the early 20th century and sustained well into the 1980s, the terry cloth polo has been forgotten in recent years, offered up as a sartorial sacrifice to make way for new, technical fabrics and old stalwarts of summer dressing (read: linen). But while the fabric, now favored for bathrobes and towels, might seem a bit weird to wear in the form of a shirt, it actually makes sense as the ideal material for summer.

What Is Terry Cloth?

Terry cloth, often referred to simply as towelling, is a woven cotton or cotton blend denoted by long, protruding loops of thread, giving the materials its patented textured look and increasing the fabric’s ability to absorb large amounts of water or a sweaty brow.

And there’s so much more to terry than its sweat-wicking properties. Let’s face it, you’re inevitably going to wear a polo come summer, so at the very least make it one that’s interesting rather than predictable; a terry cloth polo provides just the right amount of unconventionality. There’s an inherent star quality to a textured top — look at Sean Connery’s baby blue terry onesie he donned as Bond, or slightly more recently, White Lotus‘ Sicilian romps in labels like Tombolo.

As summertime terry votaries ourselves, we’ve tested more than a dozen of the styles and rounded up our favorites for you to bust out at your next backyard pool party. From slinky Todd Snyder joints to the IG-ready Dandy Del Mar tops, you’ll find a variety of toweling toss-ons ideal for enduring the summer (and its accompanying heat) ahead. Below, the best terry cloth polos to master some serious poolside vibes.

The Best Terry Cloth Polos For Men

Tombolo ‘Le Sirenuse’ Limoncello Cabana Shirt
Tombolo ‘Le Sirenuse’ Limoncello Cabana Shirt
Tombolo : $148

Tombolo’s fully captured the Instagram side of terry cloth polos, with tasty branding and a slew of silly Cubana shirts endorsed by everyone from Dwayne Wade to Jeff Goldblum. While they can present a little try-hard in everyday situations, we have zero qualms with you rocking one by the pool or on the beach.

Tracksmith Terry Polo
Tracksmith Terry Polo
Tracksmith : $92

Borrowing from old-school tennis goodness and cutting-edge running tech, Tracksmith’s sporty polo threads an aesthetic that would make McEnroe and Prefontaine green with envy.

Todd Snyder Colorblock Terry Beach Polo
Todd Snyder Colorblock Terry Beach Polo
Todd Snyder : $198$149

Snyder’s take on terry is relatively simple in regards to silhouette, and even the sage colorblocking isn’t too loud. Think of it as the perfect beginner terry polo.

OAS Dune Short Sleeve Terry Shirt
OAS Dune Short Sleeve Terry Shirt
Huckberry : $130$91

A peach of of a collab between Huck and serious terry cloth purveyors OAS, this patterned button-through polo puts the fun in funky.

Orlebar Brown Howell Camp-Collar Cotton-Terry Shirt
Orlebar Brown Howell Camp-Collar Cotton-Terry Shirt
Mr Porter : $295

Double down on texture with this swanky, ultra-plush terry button-down shirt from luxe label Orlebar Brown. Bonus points for the stormy navy colorway — it has international man of mystery written all over it.

Dandy Del Mar The Gaucho Terry Cloth Shirt
Dandy Del Mar The Gaucho Terry Cloth Shirt
Dandy Del Mar : $119

Terry cloth might feel like a distinctly beach-y fabric, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be melded with other aesthetics. Take the above shirt from Dandy Del Mar as an example, offering a super soft and lightweight terry cloth fabric with a Western-style pattern. Because even cowboys enjoy the beach.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Corded Terry Camp-Collar Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Corded Terry Camp-Collar Shirt
J.Crew : $110$30

J.Crew’s poppy Camp Collar Terry Cloth Shirt has — count ’em — four massive pockets for you to stash goodies in. You know, car keys, sunscreen, can of Modelo, that sort of thing.

Sunspel Towelling Camp Collar Shirt
Sunspel Towelling Camp Collar Shirt
Sunspel : $185

We must admit, James Bond’s favorite polo in a very cool color is not a collab we saw coming this summer.

Paul Smith Towelling Lounge T-Shirt
Paul Smith Towelling Lounge T-Shirt
Paul Smith : $150

Anyone nostalgic for 1970’s style will appreciate the subtle striping on this Paul Smith terry polo. It’s a nod to a different era without being costume-y or tacky. In fact, we’d say it does a pretty good job of encapsulating summer in both fabric and pattern.

Howlin’ Cocktail Towel Shirt
Howlin’ Cocktail Towel Shirt
Shopbop : $215$86

Antwerp knitwear brand Howlin’ makes some of our favorite cozy knits around, and we’re especially digging their party-forward button-through. Draped in a Belgian-made velvety French terry, it’s arguably the best thing you can wear with a pair of very short (and possibly matching) shorts.

Faherty Cabana Towel Terry Surf Stripe Polo Shirt
Faherty Cabana Towel Terry Surf Stripe Polo Shirt
Faherty : $128

Taking inspiration from old-school seaside loungewear, Faherty’s Cabana Towel Terry Polo is made from a sustainable fabric knit with a bold stripe design. The terry is cut into a silhouette you already know and love, with an easy fit to keep things breezy.

Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
Marine Layer Terry Out Polo
Huckberry : $88

Sure, you could settle for a plain navy polo, or you could add a bit of both texture and color to the style with this Terry Stripe Polo from Marine Layer. It’s made from a plush, absorbent terry cloth and features bold stripes across the sleeves.

Leisure > Style
