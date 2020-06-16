Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

While the ever-shrinking inseam of shorts is a welcome novelty, and we are ecstatic about the return of the beloved penny loafer (underrated suggestion: try pairing the two), the tank top-boxer short uniform that humid days demand doesn’t exactly fly at the office, or on that first date.

The Best Lightweight Pants

This daily dilemma of what to wear during the disgusting months of summer is further aggravated by the fact that, while for some the answer is as simple as shorts, not everyone is as thigh-forward as we are. Many don’t want to feel the breeze on their calves and instead prefer the full coverage only pants can provide. And in the event there’s some serious soiree to attend, shorts can feel a little too casual. Enter lightweight pants.

You’d be a masochist to pull out your most rigid, heavy-duty, constricting jeans in 90-degree weather — the double-knees can wait until fall — but a nice pair of linen or 100% cotton pants (or even lightweight denim) will provide the comfortable, familiar feel of full-coverage pants, without the added worry of overheating or, much worse, ill-placed sweat stains. A looser, oversized silhouette allows for more wiggle and breathing room, as well, so we’ll suggest opting for a relaxed fit when pulling the trigger on some summertime pants.

Through blood, sweat and tears — most just sweat, really — we’ve tested out a variety of bottoms over the past year, and come away with some serious contenders for the best lightweight pants to survive the worst of summer in. Below, you’ll find a variety of vetted pairs, as stylish as they are appropriate for the warm weather, meaning you won’t have to sacrifice your love of a full leg just to beat the heat.

The Best Lightweight Pants For Men

Material: 54% linen, 46% cotton | Size: 30-38 | Waist: drawstring | Fit: straight | Colors: 3 |

Objectively, there’s no style better designed for heat than the relaxed drawstring pant. There’s no pinching or pulling at the waist or through the rise, and especially when linen is involved, the breeziness is unbeatable. Fresocbol Carioca’s version packs down beautifully and should match with virtually everything in your wardrobe.

Material: 100% polyester | Size: XS-3XL | Waist: button | Fit: relaxed | Colors: 2 |

Uniqlo offers a summery, relaxed fit pant outfitted with their latest “ultra light” tech (a stretchy, lightweight, and quick-drying fabric, jointly developed with Toray Industries) and a seersucker finish. To top it off, the style is currently 60% off. You could say that we’re fans.

Material: 100% 11 oz. cotton denim | Size: 28-38 | Waist: button | Fit: relaxed | Colors: 2 |

A sweltering summer day might not seem like the time for selvedge denim, but Todd’s lightweight Japanese denim is cut relaxed and shockingly lightweight, making it ideal for play hard, sweat harder scenarios.

Material: 100% tropical wool | Size: 30-38 | Waist: side-tab | Fit: wide | Colors: 1 |

We know what you’re thinking — a pair of dress trousers? In this heat? But don’t be fooled by their buttoned-up appearance; Banana Republic’s pants are woven from fine-milled tropical wool — a light and breathable version of the traditional material — and the grey check plays nicely with a tucked-in tee or oversized oxford.

Five Ways to Wear a Linen Suit This Summer The linen suit is your lifeline for sweltering formal soirees. Here are five way to pull one off, courtesy of MR PORTER.

Material: 100% organic cotton | Size: XS-2XL | Waist: drawstring | Fit: oversized | Colors: 1 |

You didn’t see this one coming, huh? Yes, we are indeed recommending a pair of pa(y)jama pants. But here us out — these collab bottoms between Birkenstock and Copenhagen-based TEKLA don’t particularly look like a snooze-fest. In fact, they check all the lightweight pants boxes (100% organic cotton, drawstring waist, loose fit) perfectly. No know has to know they’re intended honk-shoe usage.

More Styles We Love

Yes, they’re pricy, but Zegna’s loose linen trousers just might be the nicest pair of summer trousers out there.

Alex Crane’s linen Cham Pants: good for beating the heat, great for looking like an off-duty railroad worker.

Everlane’s jogger-esque Easy Pants may look a bit loungey at first glance, but their organic cotton twill make for an unparalleled feel on toasty summer days.

Lightweight pants for under $50 are always the move.

An expected color palette in a very expected summer fabric. Leave it to Noah to give us a swerve.

Sometimes you just gotta stick with the classics, like these reinforced chinos from Relwen. They (among other things, like looking good) prove dressy option doesn’t have to mean stuffy.

Swish!

Get your coastal-grandma-core on.

Oliver Spencer’s causal designs often bridge the gap between buttoned-up and dressed-down, and these lightweight linen trou are no exception.

Suit up.