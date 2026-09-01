Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

Madewell's Labor Day event marks fall's first truly worthwhile sale, offering 25% off almost everything and an extra 30% off already discounted items, making it an ideal time to snag affordable wardrobe essentials.

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Madewell, maker of some of our favorite affordable staples, just announced its Labor Day sale: 25% off virtually everything, storewide. That may not sound like much, but combined with the retailer’s already affordable prices, it’s actually a great time to stock up on essentials for fall. Not to mention that the brand’s sale section — already marked-down items, pre-Labor Day discounts — is getting an extra 30% off, with code LONGWEEKEND, for even more extended savings.

We’ve done you the favor of surveying the sale to select the best pieces, from button-down shirts to easy-on sweaters. Find all of our top picks below.

Madewell Sale Guide

Madewell Crisp Poplin Button-Up Shirt A shirt you can wear every day of the week for less than the price of a coffee every day this week? Score. Madewell : $118 $42

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »