Style

Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

Save 25% off sitewide, plus and extra 30% off sale items

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 1, 2026 12:33 pm EDT
Torso of a person wearing a light gray t-shirt with rolled-up dark gray sleeves and dark gray pants.
Madewell's Labor Day sale is already here.
Madewell

The Gist

Madewell's Labor Day event marks fall's first truly worthwhile sale, offering 25% off almost everything and an extra 30% off already discounted items, making it an ideal time to snag affordable wardrobe essentials.

Key Takeaways

  • The Labor Day sale includes a 25% discount on nearly all items storewide.
  • Customers can receive an additional 30% off products already marked down in the sale section.
  • The promotion provides an opportunity to purchase fall staples such as jackets, jeans, and sweaters at reduced prices.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.


Madewell, maker of some of our favorite affordable staples, just announced its Labor Day sale: 25% off virtually everything, storewide. That may not sound like much, but combined with the retailer’s already affordable prices, it’s actually a great time to stock up on essentials for fall. Not to mention that the brand’s sale section — already marked-down items, pre-Labor Day discounts — is getting an extra 30% off, with code LONGWEEKEND, for even more extended savings.

We’ve done you the favor of surveying the sale to select the best pieces, from button-down shirts to easy-on sweaters. Find all of our top picks below.

Madewell Sale Guide

Madewell Zip-Front Herringbone Cotton-Linen Blend Jacket
Madewell Zip-Front Herringbone Cotton-Linen Blend Jacket

Contrary to popular belief, fall doesn’t actually start in Septemeber — it starts when you pull the trigger on your first lightweight jacket of the season.

Madewell : $168 $70
Madewell 1991 Loose Straight Japanese Denim Jean
Madewell 1991 Loose Straight Japanese Denim Jean

Straight-leg, dark-wash, Japanese-made denim for just $70? You have got to be kidding me.

Madewell : $188 $70
Madewell Crisp Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell Crisp Poplin Button-Up Shirt

A shirt you can wear every day of the week for less than the price of a coffee every day this week? Score.

Madewell : $118 $42
Madewell DuneRib Linen Crewneck Sweater
Madewell DuneRib Linen Crewneck Sweater

Who doesn’t love a good three-season knit? (Hint: It’s no one.)

Madewell : $138 $49
Madewell Uniform Twill Pleated Chino Pants
Madewell Uniform Twill Pleated Chino Pants

Fellas, hold onto your pleats. It’s almost chino season again.

Madewell : $138 $74
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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