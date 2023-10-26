Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

In-need of a quick, affordable closet refresh for fall? Look no further than Madewell. The brand known for its high-quality, on-trend apparel and accessories, has a fully stocked sale section with all manner of autumnal gear, including sweater jackets, fisherman sweaters, overcoats, jeans and more.

Sizing is going quick — already spotty on some of the top offerings — so we’ve compiled our top ten picks from the Madewell sale section below, but we’d implore you to shop the abundance of seasonsally approproate, discounted styles here.