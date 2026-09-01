Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

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Madewell, maker of some of our favorite affordable staples, just announced its Labor Day sale: 25% off virtually everything, storewide. That may not sound like much, but combined with the retailer’s already affordable prices, it’s actually a great time to stock up on essentials for fall. Not to mention that the brand’s sale section — already marked-down items, pre-Labor Day discounts — is getting an extra 30% off, with code LONGWEEKEND, for even more extended savings.
We’ve done you the favor of surveying the sale to select the best pieces, from button-down shirts to easy-on sweaters. Find all of our top picks below.
Madewell Sale Guide
- The Lightweight Jacket: Madewell Zip-Front Herringbone Cotton-Linen Blend Jacket,
$168$70
- The Essential Jeans: Madewell 1991 Loose Straight Japanese Denim Jean,
$188$70
- The Everyday Button-Up: Madewell Crisp Poplin Button-Up Shirt,
$118$42
- The Wearable Knit: Madewell DuneRib Linen Crewneck Sweater,
$138$49
- The Trending Trousers: Madewell Uniform Twill Pleated Chino Pants,
$138$74
Madewell Zip-Front Herringbone Cotton-Linen Blend Jacket
Contrary to popular belief, fall doesn’t actually start in Septemeber — it starts when you pull the trigger on your first lightweight jacket of the season.
Madewell 1991 Loose Straight Japanese Denim Jean
Straight-leg, dark-wash, Japanese-made denim for just $70? You have got to be kidding me.
Madewell Crisp Poplin Button-Up Shirt
A shirt you can wear every day of the week for less than the price of a coffee every day this week? Score.
Madewell DuneRib Linen Crewneck Sweater
Who doesn’t love a good three-season knit? (Hint: It’s no one.)
Madewell Uniform Twill Pleated Chino Pants
Fellas, hold onto your pleats. It’s almost chino season again.