Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

Discounted Fall Staples Are Abundant at Madewell

Sweaters, cargo pants and more — all on sale.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
October 26, 2023 10:59 am
In-need of a quick, affordable closet refresh for fall? Look no further than Madewell. The brand known for its high-quality, on-trend apparel and accessories, has a fully stocked sale section with all manner of autumnal gear, including sweater jackets, fisherman sweaters, overcoats, jeans and more.

Sizing is going quick — already spotty on some of the top offerings — so we’ve compiled our top ten picks from the Madewell sale section below, but we’d implore you to shop the abundance of seasonsally approproate, discounted styles here.

Madewell Button-Front Sweater-Jacket
Madewell Button-Front Sweater-Jacket
Buy Here : $90$79
Madewell McCarren Midweight Hoodie Sweatshirt
Madewell McCarren Midweight Hoodie Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $90$76
Madewell Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Tee
Madewell Garment-Dyed Allday Crewneck Tee
Buy Here : $35$30
Madewell Athletic Slim Jeans: COOLMAX® Denim Edition
Madewell Athletic Slim Jeans: COOLMAX® Denim Edition
Buy Here : $138$118
Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Jacket
Topo Designs Mountain Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $129$109
Madewell Italian Insuluxe Overcoat
Madewell Italian Insuluxe Overcoat
Buy Here : $378$300
Madewell Pleated Cargo Pants
Madewell Pleated Cargo Pants
Buy Here : $118$100
Madewell Easy Long-Sleeve Khaki Shirt
Madewell Easy Long-Sleeve Khaki Shirt
Buy Here : $110$59
Madewell Moleskin Work Shirt
Madewell Moleskin Work Shirt
Buy Here : $98$60
Madewell Cableknit Fisherman Sweater
Madewell Cableknit Fisherman Sweater
Buy Here : $138$60

