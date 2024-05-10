Leisure > Style

Closet Constructor: To Bark or Not to Bark

The topic of men's sandals is a fraught one. We have the solution.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 10, 2024 12:20 pm
closet constructor
Stocks and socks? Dogs out? InsideHook reveals proper sandal etiquette for the summer.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting, and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

In this polarized and highly charged climate, posing the wrong question can be asking for a potentially perilous outcome. But here at InsideHook, we’re committed to a certain standard of hard-hitting journalism that our readership demands, which is why, after much internal debate, I’ve decided to take the plunge into one of the most convoluted and contested queries out there: should men wear sandals?

The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
 Who let the dogs out?

You chuckle, but ask 100 different men their opinions on sandals, Family Feud style, and you’ll get 100 different answers. The divisiveness surrounding whether or not feet — specifically male presenting trotters — should see the light of day in a public setting is readily apparent in understandably heated. After all, men’s feet are, by most accounts, gross, but with the temps soaring and the hounds clamoring to be released, the temptation to risk it all for a cool breeze across your dogs is understandably strong. (To be clear, this discussion excludes the likes of the beach or backyard pool — anywhere that functional demands open-toed shoes is a safe space for toes.)

The past decade has seen collective sentiment oscillate on the viability of sandals as an appropriate footwear choice. Boat shoes momentarily replaced sandals as the footwear of choice for summer nearly a decade back — a trend that’s seeing a resurgence in 2024. Socks with rugged outdoor sandals a lá Chaco and Teva had their moment, as did streetwear-adjacent slides, similarly sheathed up. Huaraches have wormed their way into the zeitgeist, much to the anti-sandal crowd’s dismay.

Ghiaia Cashmere
Sandals don’t have to bear it all.
Ghiaia Cashmere

The whole “out, in, out again, very in again” cycle may he difficult to follow, but the great “should men wear sandals” debate really boils down to an argument over wether jailed but potentially nasty tootsies should be freed from the confines of shoes when the mercury spikes. The ensuing conversation about ideal form is just semantics. And seeing as how you’ve made it this far (that was — count ’em — six references to men’s feet in just three paragraphs, woof) you must be desperate for an answer. Here you go, chief. I, and by extension, InsideHook am/is on record as a pro-sandal publication. With some caveats.

It’s paramount to accept that to indulge in opened-toed enlightenment is to sign up for the Spider-Man philosophy of responsibility. As in, before you walk the dogs, you have to make sure they’re well-trained enough to not drag you into the street at the first sign of squirrel. Keeping your feet clean and manicured — a pedicure is an unknown luxury to most guys, but one well worth breaking whatever dumb social expectations are holding you back — is mandatory, not suggested. Otherwise sock up. You must have trimmed toenails to ride the sandalcoaster.

The Newest Menswear Trend Is Imported Straight From the Old Country
The Newest Menswear Trend Is Imported Straight From the Old Country
 Fisherman sandals are a total nonno move…and the shoes of the summer

If all of this is sounding like more than you signed up for, know that there is a secret third thing: a new cannon of sleek fisherman sandals. A hybrid loafer-sandal typically constructed out of primo leather, these bad boys have a technically closed construction, despite the slide akin-ventilation and euro holiday curb appeal. It’s a win-win; you get the freedom you wanted, and the world doesn’t have to know your darkest secrets (read: if you have toe hair). And while the previous generation of fisherman sandals might have looked a little dorky, a ton of menswear labels — Vinny’s out of Copenhagen, king of Pasadena Ghiaia Cashmere, even clog makers Plasticana — have remade the style in a legimately cool offering. The new cohort of chanclas dress down a drapey linen shirt and some proper short shorts perfectly, and even look supering solid with a pair of ribbed, slouchy socks.

There you go. Sandals are officially okay. Get a manicure. Invest in some cod-catching footwear. Have a great weekend. Ciao.

Shop the Look

Retrosuperfuture Caro Sunglasses
Retrosuperfuture Caro Sunglasses
SSENSE : $220
Banana Republic Castello Linen Shirt
Banana Republic Castello Linen Shirt
Banana Republic : $100
Vinny’s Fisherman Sandal
Vinny’s Fisherman Sandal
Huckberry : $300
A Kind of Guise Volta Waffle-Knit Shorts
A Kind of Guise Volta Waffle-Knit Shorts
Mr Porter : $155$78
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Zipped Tote
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Zipped Tote
Bottega Veneta : $4,400

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Like This

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Huaraches to Pickleball Sets: The 25 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A split image of Kelly Slater with sunscreen on his face, and a bottle of sunscreen from his new skincare company Freaks of Nature
Kelly Slater’s New Sunscreen Is the Correct Choice This Summer
two models in suits
14 Lightweight Suits Ideal for Summer, All Under $1,000
"Miles, Chet, Ralph, and Charlie" cover
The Andover Shop Helped Shape Everything From Jazz to Literature

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Philips Norelco Series 3000
Philips Norelco Offers a Great Shave for $40

$70$40

Mr P classic cotton twill chinos
We Love Chinos — These Are on Sale

$210$105

Born Outdoor Portage Duffel 95
Your Ideal Adventure Bag Is Now Just $110

$165$110

Nike Killshot Sneakers
These Nike Sneakers Are on Sale

$90$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oakland Athletics fans with signs begging ownership to sell the team.
Another Shameful Stat About the Embarrassing Oakland A’s
Bill Belichick with Kevin Hart and Robert Kraft.
Brady Roast Offers More Proof Belichick-Kraft Relationship Is Burned
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jeremy Strong attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Menswear Looks
Sylvester Stallone with watch
Sylvester Stallone's Watch Collection Is Heading to Auction
Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets looks on prior to a game.
Do We Want Aaron Rodgers on the US Olympic Team?
A walking sign-post nailed to a tree.
No Fitness Routine Is Complete Without This Weekly Habit

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

closet constructor

Closet Constructor: To Bark or Not to Bark

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Huaraches to Pickleball Sets: The 25 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

two models in suits

14 Lightweight Suits Ideal for Summer, All Under $1,000

"Miles, Chet, Ralph, and Charlie" cover

The Andover Shop Helped Shape Everything From Jazz to Literature

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District