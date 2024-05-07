Do We Want Aaron Rodgers on the US Olympic Team?

A noted anti-vaxxer who allegedly believed conspiracy theories about Y2K, Jimmy Kimmel and Jeffrey Epstein, and possibly even 9/11, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made himself into somewhat of a controversial figure — and that was before the 40-year-old was rumored to be joining Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential ticket as VP. Though the one-time Super Bowl winner didn’t end up making the cut with RFK Jr., he may still be holding out hope to join another squad besides the Jets: the 2028 American Olympic team as a flag football player.

Working his way back from an Achilles injury that knocked him out for the entirety of last season just moments into New York’s Week 1 game against the Bills, Rodgers actually got onto the football field back in March for the third annual RX3 Flag Football Tournament at Saddleback College in California. Rodgers, who co-founded RX3 Growth Partners, an investment firm, with Nate Raabe and Byron Roth, was joined at the event by other NFL quarterbacks including Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions and Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers.

According to an NFL social media post, the event raised nearly $3 million for charitable causes. “Every year we look to grow our total amount donated to the various charities and build awareness for our portfolio companies,” Raabe, RX3’s managing director, told Bloomberg.

Rodgers is also quoted in the piece discussing the possibility of suiting up for Team USA when flag football becomes an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028 for the Summer Games. “The recent growth of flag football has been exciting to watch,” he said. “With it being an Olympic sport in 2028 and the potential for the NFL players to get involved, who knows? It could be part of the next chapter in my football career.”

And what an interesting chapter it would be as Rodgers, who will be 41 before the next Super Bowl kicks off, will probably be retired from the NFL by the time the L.A. Games take place. Will Rodgers really keep himself in good enough playing shape and keep himself quiet enough in interviews to allow USA Football to select him for the ’28 squad? It’s hard but not impossible to imagine. (If Rodgers does make the squad, he’s going to have plenty of help…)

Should Rodgers wind up playing in the Olympics in ’28, he better hope the little kid who picked him off at his flag football event earlier this year isn’t an international athlete on one of the opposing teams.