Culture > Sports

NFL Players Have “Real” Interest in Playing Flag Football at ’28 Olympics

An NFL executive called player interest in participating "palpable"

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill is open to playing flag football in the Olympics.
Megan Briggs/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
October 18, 2023 1:49 pm
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Now that he’s done lining up across from defenses in the National Football League, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady is making it known that he thinks the level of physicality in the NFL isn’t what it once was. Brady, who would consistently draw penalty flags if someone as much as sneezed on him, went so far as to compare the NFL to flag football on a recent episode of the “Let’s Go! podcast that he hosts with Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald.

“Football is a physical sport, there’s a physical element to all of this,” he said. “You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn’t have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way. There’s so many people that want it less and less physical, it’s more like flag football, which is going to be in the Olympics in 2028. Maybe football goes to flag football over a period of time.”

Maybe it will — and we will have a preview of what it may look like when the Los Angeles Olympics welcome flag football as a sport in 2028, Brady mentioned. Speaking at the NFL’s fall meetings in New York earlier this week, executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said the league will be working with the NFL Players Association and USA Football to create a system that will welcome pro football players to compete in the Games in ’28.

“We’re committed to growing flag football around the world,” O’Reilly said. “The Olympic decision accelerates that. We do see it as a long-term commitment as we move forward. And it’s not just about 2028 and that July.”

Americans Love Football Much More Than Politics or Hollywood
Americans Love Football Much More Than Politics or Hollywood

And it's really not even close

According to O’Reilly, the league has already heard from players who are interested in being on Team USA in LA.

“We understand the desire,” O’Reilly told Front Office Sports. “We think it’s a great opportunity because the player interest is real and palpable. There’s a desire to work through with these stakeholders and get to that outcome for July [2028]. There was a lot of excitement, as you might expect, from great NFL athletes and NFL legends who love the idea of representing their country on an Olympic stage.”

Tyreek Hill, who is on pace to break the NFL’s all-time single-season record for receiving yards, might be one of the players O’Reilly was talking about as he called on his fellow NFL players to “bring one home” after the announcement about flag football was made. “You know how amazing it would be to assemble a superteam to play in the Olympics,” Hill later said on his podcast.

He probably won’t want Jalen Ramsey, who is currently his teammate on the Dolphins but wasn’t during last season’s Pro Bowl, making the American squad in ’28.

More Like This

Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans warms up.
The Fallacy of Tanking for a “Can’t-Miss” NFL Quarterback
Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 6: Jalen Hurts, Deshaun Watson and DeVante Parker
Pat McAfee
Those Aaron Rodgers Appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" Are Paid
Players compete in a championship flag football game.
Flag Football Set to Touch Down as Olympic Sport in 2028

Culture > Sports

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

SIGN UP AND GET A FREE MYSTERY GIFT

Looking for info on the best deals and discounts on all your favorite (and should-be favorite) clothing brands? Get a free mystery gift with box subscription from Bespoke when you sign up today!

More Sports, Right This Way

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

NFL Players Have “Real” Interest in Playing Flag Football at ’28 Olympics

Fans hold up a Japanese flag during the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Japanese Phenom Taking Talents to MLB…as Early as 2027

Caleb Williams of the USC Trojans warms up.

The Fallacy of Tanking for a “Can’t-Miss” NFL Quarterback

Bryce Harper of the Phillies reacts after hitting a solo home run.

Bryce Harper Is a Monster in the MLB Playoffs

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Martin Scorsese movies

Everything Martin Scorsese Has Ever Done, Ranked

Fly-fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

The Iceland You’ve Never Seen Before: Fly-Fishing at Battle Hill Lodge

two expressions of Paul Sutton

You Can Thank Science for Paul Sutton’s Exceptional Bourbon

Wes Davis and "American Journey"

Thomas Edison, Henry Ford and John Burroughs Were Road Trip Pioneers