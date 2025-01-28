Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread

In two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in New Orleans for the title of Super Bowl LIX champions. Whether you plan to climb greased poles on Broad Street or celebrate Kansas City’s potential historic three-peat, one thing is certain: on Feb. 9, you’ll consume mountains of food at a Super Bowl party. This year, why not gorge on the delectable flavors of this year’s Super Bowl host city?

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Goldbelly — the online marketplace offering regional and artisanal foods from around the U.S. — teamed up with the NFL to launch officially licensed Super Bowl LIX Tailgate Kits, bringing a taste of New Orleans right to your living room. These specially curated tailgate kits (seven in total!) start at just $99, serve six to eight people and include some of Nola’s most iconic dishes, from jambalaya to a full-on crawfish boil.

Famed New Orleans eateries, including Café Du Monde, Willie Mae’s and Dooky Chase, are also represented across these premium boxes. You’ll even get to sip on OG Hurricane cocktails with a drink mix from Pat O’Brien’s, the legendary French Quarter bar where the cocktail originated. (You’ll just have to pick up a bottle or two of rum.)

Beyond the food, the boxes come complete with essential party supplies: Super Bowl LIX-branded plates, souvenir cups, napkins and tablecloths. Basically, everything you need to host a Super Bowl watch party is conveniently shipped right to your doorstep.

You can shop all seven Tailgate Kits here or make it easy on yourself and pick up this classic kit which includes a King Cake, sweet pecan pralines, Cafe du Monde Beignet Mix, Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane Mix, Central Grocery Olive Salad and hosting supplies for just $99. Kits ship Feb. 3-6 to arrive by game day.