Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Food

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread

The online marketplace teamed up with the NFL to launch officially licensed Super Bowl LIX Tailgate Kits

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
January 28, 2025 1:03 pm EST
Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit
A taste of New Orleans shipped right to your living room.
Goldbelly

In two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in New Orleans for the title of Super Bowl LIX champions. Whether you plan to climb greased poles on Broad Street or celebrate Kansas City’s potential historic three-peat, one thing is certain: on Feb. 9, you’ll consume mountains of food at a Super Bowl party. This year, why not gorge on the delectable flavors of this year’s Super Bowl host city?

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Goldbelly — the online marketplace offering regional and artisanal foods from around the U.S. — teamed up with the NFL to launch officially licensed Super Bowl LIX Tailgate Kits, bringing a taste of New Orleans right to your living room. These specially curated tailgate kits (seven in total!) start at just $99, serve six to eight people and include some of Nola’s most iconic dishes, from jambalaya to a full-on crawfish boil.

We Tested Goldbelly TV’s Direct-to-Door DIY Kits
We Tested Goldbelly TV’s Direct-to-Door DIY Kits
 And we are basically professional chefs now

Famed New Orleans eateries, including Café Du Monde, Willie Mae’s and Dooky Chase, are also represented across these premium boxes. You’ll even get to sip on OG Hurricane cocktails with a drink mix from Pat O’Brien’s, the legendary French Quarter bar where the cocktail originated. (You’ll just have to pick up a bottle or two of rum.)

Beyond the food, the boxes come complete with essential party supplies: Super Bowl LIX-branded plates, souvenir cups, napkins and tablecloths. Basically, everything you need to host a Super Bowl watch party is conveniently shipped right to your doorstep.

You can shop all seven Tailgate Kits here or make it easy on yourself and pick up this classic kit which includes a King Cake, sweet pecan pralines, Cafe du Monde Beignet Mix, Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane Mix, Central Grocery Olive Salad and hosting supplies for just $99. Kits ship Feb. 3-6 to arrive by game day.

shop here

More Like This

Super Bowl LIX fan gear
The Super Bowl LIX Merch Has Touched Down
Chef Daniel Holzman of Danny Boy's Pizza, one of the Los Angeles pizza joints that helped out during the recent wildfires
The Outsized Impact of a Pie: How Pizza Joints Stepped Up During the LA Wildfires
Marble bar with tall blue bar stools at omakase restaurant Bonyeon in Chicago
Finding the “Essence” of Beef at Chicago’s Omakase Steakhouse
Buck Mason Sweats
Buck Mason’s New Sweat Collection Revives Retro Workoutwear

Leisure > Food
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Alpha Industries Jacket
Save $225 On This Archival Bomber Jacket

$550$325

Birkenstock Tokio Clog
This Underrated Birkenstock Is on Sale

$160$120

Bose Soundbar
Improve Your TV’s Audio With This Bose Soundbar

$279$219

Puffer Shirt Jacket Wren
Bespoke Post Is Hosting a Big Sale on Cold-Weather Gear

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
Closeup of chef cooking poultry, beef and pork meat, ribs in BBQ smoker
The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter
One of the best day trips from Beijing
What It’s Really Like to Hike the Great Wall of China
From Filson to Yeti this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Tequila, Button-Downs and Pour-Overs
Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"
“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread

Chef Kaz at work

These Texas Sushi Bars Are Hosting Whole Tuna Breakdowns

Closeup of chef cooking poultry, beef and pork meat, ribs in BBQ smoker

The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter

Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon

We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Valentine's Day do's and don't

The Dos and Don’ts of Valentine’s Day Planning, According to the Women of InsideHook

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"

“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie

Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked

Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide

On's Last Season Sale is anything but outdated

Save on Running Garb With On’s Last-Season Discounts