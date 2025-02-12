My Current Style Fixation: Jalen Hurts’s Single Hoop Earring

The Philadelphia Eagles demolished the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl, and my Philadelphian heart has never been fuller. Not solely because it was a revenge game for the ages, nor because it was Mahomes’s worst performance all season (perhaps of all time?), but because my QB1 — Jalen Hurts — deserves a ring more than anyone.

For his entire career, the 26-year-old quarterback has faced a seemingly never-ending stream of scrutiny. He was benched in the championship game at Alabama. He’s a running back cosplaying as a quarterback. He holds onto the ball for too long. He and his teammates have beef. He and Nick Sirianni have beef. Blah blah blah. On Sunday, Hurts put all that nonsense to rest by outplaying Mahomes, becoming Super Bowl MVP and bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia — all whilst donning a single hoop earring.

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about the stylings of Philadelphia athletes. Back in 2020, former 76ers star Jimmy Butler bared midriff at a Sixers practice and inspired me to publish a piece on the male crop top. (What can I say? My hometown city’s athletes have swag!) Though, honestly, I hadn’t noticed Hurts’s ear accessory until last week’s Super Bowl media day, when he wore a hoop earring to every interview. I then began doing research (typing “jalen hurts earring” into Google search), and discovered that he’s been wearing a single hoop earring for years now. Sometimes it’s a slim, simple gold hoop like the one he wore for Super Bowl LIX and sometimes it’s a bolder, diamond-encrusted variation.

I realize Jalen Hurts is an otherworldly specimen, not only in terms of athletic ability but also in terms of his face card. (Never declining!) He can wear any article of clothing, any accessory and still be the hottest quarterback in the league. One reporter (strangely) asked Hurts on the opening day of Super Bowl Week how to get more handsome, to which the QB replied, “I don’t know if I can help you on that one… Sounds like a DNA thing.” Still, I’ve been a strong advocate for men wearing jewelry for quite some time now, and want to use the recent appearance of Hurts’ hoop on the main stage as an example of why you should take your earscape to the next level. As I’ve argued in the past, the jewelry a man wears is a subtle way of identifying his character. Oftentimes, I find that a man wearing jewelry — a slim silver chain, a leather braided bracelet — exudes a kind of effeminate charm, and therefore, an admirable sense of self. Slim chains and bracelets, however, are arguably more approachable pieces for the jewelry-conscious man. A hoop earring is a bit more daring.

Jalen’s lone hoop is a sign of “quiet confidence,” according to Catbird’s Chief Creative Officer Leigh Batnick Plessner. Catbird, the Brooklyn-based, female-owned jewelry brand, is one of our favorite brands from which we source our high-quality, one-of-a-kind romantic accessories.

“I think it’s interesting when you see someone like Jalen wearing something so personal, like that one hoop. It reflects a quiet confidence that doesn’t need to be louder than the rest of the outfit or moment,” Plessner tells me.

After conversing with InsideHook style editor Paolo Sandoval about the one-hoop look, he indicated that the style might be a part of a larger trend, as he’s noticed more men sporting one singular hoop earring, interestingly, pierced on their cartilage. Plessner says she wouldn’t be surprised if the solo hoop grows into a larger trend, especially as men’s jewelry is leaning into more personal, less obvious styles.

“It’s the kind of look that feels fresh without being too flashy,” Plessner says. “I think that’s what’s so appealing about it. It’s got that perfect balance of being timeless yet completely of the moment.”

So why consider a hoop and not a stud? Well a hoop is a tad more interesting, says Plessner. “A stud can be elegant, but a hoop feels like it has more movement and more of a story to tell. The asymmetry of a single hoop feels like a choice we get to make intentionally and almost serves as a metaphor for nonconformity.”

“Wearing one can feel like making a small statement — like a wink at tradition with just enough room for personal interpretation,” she adds. “While at some level, it’s purely stylistic, at another, it may be a cheeky act of protest against unspoken dress codes and gender stereotypes. It also speaks to effortless individuality, where style is an extension of personality, not something that has to be forced or overly thought-out.”

It’s why Jalen Hurts is capable of rocking one hoop earring so nonchalantly. It’s been well-documented that the man has impeccable style. He wore a massive diamond chain pendant during a now-famous post-game interview late last year. (In response to criticism that he doesn’t pass the ball, Hurts said “So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?”) He employs an all-female management team, a fact especially poignant in our current political climate. Even if he wasn’t a Super Bowl champion, you can’t deny the man exudes suaveness.

Hoop earring or not, any piece of jewelry you put on your body is an expression of self. While we can enjoy, comment on, participate in and criticize trends, they aren’t anything we need to abide by. It’s pretty clear when an article of clothing or accessory is wearing you, not the other way around, so it’s important not only to find a piece of jewelry that suits you but is something you actually want to wear.

“Earrings for men are one of those small but meaningful details — like the perfect pair of boots or a well-chosen watch — that can quietly transform a look. The trick is finding a piece that feels like it belongs to you, rather than following a trend,” says Plessner.

Still, if you feel particularly compelled to try something new with your look, especially as we transition into spring style, take a jewelry lesson from the Super Bowl champ and go for a little bling on your ear. If you’re unsure on where to start, Plessner says to begin with something simple, like a delicate silver stud or a slim gold hoop.

“The size should complement the shape of your face, but it’s really about how you wear it. I love the idea of a small hoop — just enough to catch the light when you turn your head.” Pair it with something a bit rougher around the edges, she recommends, like a leather jacket or a worn-in denim shirt.

Ultimately, the way men approach jewelry is subtly shifting. It’s become less about trends and more about curating your own collection piece by piece. So, have fun with it! Stack those rings. Layer those chains. Get your cartilage pierced! It’s attractive.

“My husband wears our 14k gold Petite Second Avenue and Sweet Nothing chains piled with a few of our pearl and diamond charms,” mentions Plessner. “I am quite taken with it — and him.”