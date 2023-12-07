Wellness > Advice

8 Perfect Jewelry Gifts From Affordable to Splurge-Worthy

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
December 7, 2023 6:19 am
Jewelry is a gift your partner will never grow tired of receiving. Mainly because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You, obviously, need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening and dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this holiday season.

Miansai Volt Link Paper Clip Bracelet
Miansai Volt Link Paper Clip Bracelet

In the market for a statement piece? Made in polished sterling silver, this refined, minimalist chain bracelet spices things up with a paper clip clasp. Just prepare for everyone to ask you where you got it.

Buy Here : $105
Fossil Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel
Fossil Watch Ring Two-Hand Gold-Tone Stainless Steel

She has rings. She has watches. But does she have a ring-sized timepiece for her finger? If not, she needs this super unique, conversation-starting accessory.

Buy it now : $150
Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Ring
Monica Vinader Nura Wrap Ring

This vintage-inspired from celeb-favorite brand Monica Vinader is a statement-making finger accessory.

Buy Here : $175
Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings
Aurate Medium Gold Chunky Hinged Hoop Earrings

A perfectly sized hoop for everyday wear. Also available in silver.

Buy it now : $180
Completedworks Notsobig Scrunch Earrings
Completedworks Notsobig Scrunch Earrings

Yes, inspired by those classic hair ties, these scrunchie-like earrings make for playful ear candy.

Buy Here : $370
Catbird Snow Queen Bracelet
Catbird Snow Queen Bracelet

If she’d prefer a more unique-looking diamond bracelet, look no further than this icy number from Catbird. Made in Brooklyn, this dainty, 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain is set with round and rose cut diamonds.

Buy Here : $548
Customizable Library Card Necklace
Customizable Library Card Necklace

If she’s an avid reader, getting her favorite book etched on this truly unique library card necklace would earn you major brownie points.

Buy Here : $690
Frank Darling Baguette Half Eternity Band
Frank Darling Baguette Half Eternity Band

An easily stackable ring that’s set with nine of your choice of natural or lab-grown diamonds.

Frank Darling : $1,250

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
