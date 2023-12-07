Jewelry is a gift your partner will never grow tired of receiving. Mainly because gifting jewelry requires thoughtfulness. You can’t just gift them the first gold bracelet or pair of diamond earrings served to you on Instagram. You, obviously, need to take into account the types of pieces they already own. Do they have a preference for gold or silver jewelry? Statement or subtle pieces? Did they mention a piece of jewelry they were thinking of buying themselves? Are you now realizing this was actually a subtle hint for you to buy it for them?

Now take all that information to a reputable jewelry retailer that offers stunning, high-quality accessories. Or to make it easier on yourself, take a look at the list below where we’ve rounded up an array of glistening and dainty pieces for every type of jewelry wearer that you can gift this holiday season.

Miansai Volt Link Paper Clip Bracelet In the market for a statement piece? Made in polished sterling silver, this refined, minimalist chain bracelet spices things up with a paper clip clasp. Just prepare for everyone to ask you where you got it. Buy Here : $105

Catbird Snow Queen Bracelet If she’d prefer a more unique-looking diamond bracelet, look no further than this icy number from Catbird. Made in Brooklyn, this dainty, 100% recycled solid 14k gold chain is set with round and rose cut diamonds. Buy Here : $548

Customizable Library Card Necklace If she’s an avid reader, getting her favorite book etched on this truly unique library card necklace would earn you major brownie points. Buy Here : $690