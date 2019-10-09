Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For years, I’ve held the firm belief that every single person on this planet looks good in a denim jacket. Do I have concrete, scientific data to back this up? No, but I do have Instagram.

Without fail, every photo of a denim jacket-clad influencer taking a “candid” stroll through a farmers market or lounging on a picnic blanket aside a suspiciously pristine spread of cheeses and wine, receives a heart tap from yours truly.

As summer winds down and we make our debut into spooky season, denim jacket sightings will be at an all-time high. Every pumpkin patch, apple orchard and corn maze in the tri-state area will no doubt be engulfed in a sea of cotton denim. And I for one, can’t wait.

Beyond straight looks (which we’ll get to in a second), the denim jacket, functionally, could be a contender for the most versatile piece of outerwear in your closet.

Throw it on and it’ll immediately upgrade any sweatshirt, turtleneck or basic tee you own. It’s a jacket you can wear all year round, too — lightweight enough for those transitional fall and spring days, and perfect for unexpectedly chilly summer nights out. Plus, when the colder winter days hit, you can pick up a sherpa-lined version, getting all the good looks of the denim jacket with the coziness of a literal blanket.

But why does the jean jacket make everyone look so goddamn attractive?

Sure it elevates a look, but at the same time, there’s a low-key ruggedness to it. The denim jacket has strong handyman, car mechanic vibes and, hey, maybe you don’t know how to change my oil, but I’d love to watch you try. Then there’s its historical, rebellious nature (James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause type beat). Most important, though, it’s casual. You’re not trying too hard when you wear a jean jacket. And the sheer effortlessness of it all begs the real question, why aren’t you wearing one right now?

You can pick up a sturdy denim jacket at just about any vintage or thrift store in your neighborhood. But if you’d prefer an unworn layer in mint condition or a specific style of denim jacket, I’ve rounded up a few very good choices below.