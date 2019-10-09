Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket

Fall is near. Time to break out the jean jacket.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated August 28, 2024 9:54 am
A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.
Swoon.
InsideHook/Getty

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

For years, I’ve held the firm belief that every single person on this planet looks good in a denim jacket. Do I have concrete, scientific data to back this up? No, but I do have Instagram.

Without fail, every photo of a denim jacket-clad influencer taking a “candid” stroll through a farmers market or lounging on a picnic blanket aside a suspiciously pristine spread of cheeses and wine, receives a heart tap from yours truly. 

As summer winds down and we make our debut into spooky season, denim jacket sightings will be at an all-time high. Every pumpkin patch, apple orchard and corn maze in the tri-state area will no doubt be engulfed in a sea of cotton denim. And I for one, can’t wait.

Beyond straight looks (which we’ll get to in a second), the denim jacket, functionally, could be a contender for the most versatile piece of outerwear in your closet. 

Five Rules for Nailing End-of-Summer Style
Five Rules for Nailing End-of-Summer Style
 Summer days might be limited, but the season isn’t over yet

Throw it on and it’ll immediately upgrade any sweatshirt, turtleneck or basic tee you own. It’s a jacket you can wear all year round, too — lightweight enough for those transitional fall and spring days, and perfect for unexpectedly chilly summer nights out. Plus, when the colder winter days hit, you can pick up a sherpa-lined version, getting all the good looks of the denim jacket with the coziness of a literal blanket. 

But why does the jean jacket make everyone look so goddamn attractive?

Sure it elevates a look, but at the same time, there’s a low-key ruggedness to it. The denim jacket has strong handyman, car mechanic vibes and, hey, maybe you don’t know how to change my oil, but I’d love to watch you try. Then there’s its historical, rebellious nature (James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause type beat). Most important, though, it’s casual. You’re not trying too hard when you wear a jean jacket. And the sheer effortlessness of it all begs the real question, why aren’t you wearing one right now?

You can pick up a sturdy denim jacket at just about any vintage or thrift store in your neighborhood. But if you’d prefer an unworn layer in mint condition or a specific style of denim jacket, I’ve rounded up a few very good choices below. 

Todd Snyder Selvedge Denim Jacket in Medium Wash
Todd Snyder Selvedge Denim Jacket in Medium Wash
Buy it now : $298$159
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $90$59
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Denim Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $288
Lee Boxy 91B Denim Jacket
Lee Boxy 91B Denim Jacket
Lee : $128
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown Jude Denim Jacket
Outerknown : $198$138
Gap Classic Icon Denim Jacket
Gap Classic Icon Denim Jacket
Buy it now : $80
Madewell Denim Trucker Jacket
Madewell Denim Trucker Jacket
Buy it now : $148
Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane Everyone Denim Jacket
Everlane : $98$39

More Like This

Orvis
A Guide to Orvis, The Original Outdoor Americana Retailer
a collage of Huckberry sale items
The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around
Closet Constructor, banker style edition
Closet Constructor: Bullish on Banker Vibes
A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Chunky Knit Polos to Sauna Blankets: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AeroGarden Harvest
This AeroGarden Is Currently 22% Off

$165$129

Stretch Cotton Non-Iron Oxford Polo Button Down Collar, Multi Windowpane Shirt
Brooks Brothers Is Hosting a Clearance Sale

From Our Partner

Outdoor Voices Jog Shorts
Get Your Jog On In Discounted Outdoor Voices

$78$40

Rowing Blazers Striped Rugby
Rowing Blazers Is Hosting a Rare Sale

$138$58

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Fork and spoon on plate
Study Suggests Fasting's Benefits Might Come From When It Stops
Bourbon on shelves in Virginia
Has Virginia Figured Out a Solution to Its Rare Whiskey Problem?
a collage of Huckberry sale items
The Jam-Packed Huckberry Sale Section Is Not Messing Around
Oasis
“Oasis Knebworth 1996” Captures a Transcendent Moment in Music History
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
Football and football helmet
Heat Is Putting More Football Players at Risk

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.

Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket

Orvis

A Guide to Orvis, The Original Outdoor Americana Retailer

Clothing racks and shelves of shoes and a mirror inside of ReLove

The Best 12 Thrift Stores in San Francisco

Shop Quay's new sunglasses line

Eyewear Brand Quay Just Dropped Some Hot New Sunnies

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago