The InsideHook Spring Style Guide

Right around this time of year, murmurings of “spring style” start to crop up around lifestyle publications and menswear forums. This is natural and completely sensible, given the rotation of the earth and its regression towards warmer, wetter days, but it begs the question — what exactly is a practical definition for spring style? Is it, like traditional winter apparel, a type of dress that centers itself around dressing for expected inclement weather? Or is it more concerned with trying to capture a freer, fresher vibe as we move away from frigid temps and inches of slush? Should it be a time to try new things, or a time to stick to your trusty guns?

Spring style is simultaneously all of these things. It presents an opportunity to reassess your closet and replenish seasonal staples, but also a blank slate to try something fresh or generally outside your sartorial comfort zone. It’s as much a nova-checked trench coat overtop a smart Oxford as it is some cooked Patagonia Baggies paired with an expertly cropped hoodie as it is a crispy double-breasted suit that’s about to deliver the best groomsman speech your high school buddies have ever seen.

The linchpin of the season, more than the weather or its involvement in your broken social scene, is a demand for versatility. And that makes it both incredibly exciting and disarmingly challenging to figure out how to dress yourself this spring.

To that end, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to curate a variety of looks to ogle at, shop through or save for the moodboard, each perfect for the season ahead in its own special way. There are athleisure upgrades and wedding-appropriate suiting, along with a plethora of other outfits for every conceivable occasion, all primed to make this the spring you really start dressin’. We’re rooting for you.

In an era that’s more tapped into (read: obsessed) the intricacies of getting dressed than ever, it can be easy to get caught up in the minutia. Which archival jacket should I cop? How does my pant break interact with my sneakers? News flash: it doesn’t have to be that complicated. Chinos and an overshirt may seem like a holdout from menswear circa 2013, but it remains the most solid spring uniform we can think of, with enough coverage to keep you comfortable and an obvious appeal that won’t rub anyone the wrong way.

This is not to suggest you shouldn’t invest resources into the winning combination. New, technically adept shackets are introducing features like built-in stretch and water resistance, and thanks to a crop of visionary Scandi brands like Norse Projects, the once lowkey trouser has been retrofitted with pleats galore and a fit for 2024. How’s that for outdated?

If there is a detail you should concern yourself with this spring, it’s which pair of jeans (the backbone of your wardrobe, and, oh yeah, America) you’re going to pick up. As we’ve previously reported, sizing up a standard fit is a calculated way to nail the current relaxed trend, but don’t overlook the caliber of the denim itself. Telltale signs of quality — selvedge cut, milled in America, crafted with obvious intent — will impact how your thighs feel after a long day just as much as a generous leg will. For our money, the slightly higher rise and off-the-leg fit of Buck Mason’s Full Saddle Jeans flatter most all men.

Chances are, unless you live in the Pac-Northwest or are actively spiraling into aWild-esque midlife crisis, you don’t actually need a 3L rain jacket. But here’s the thing — even after half a decade of GORE-TEX kitted jackets, outdoor-inspired technicalwear remains some of the coolest apparel you can currently put on. It never hurts to be prepared, right?

There are a ton of wavy shells out there — these range from approach-style Arc’teryx to niche Japanese brands like Nanga and Snow Peak — but it doesn’t end with rain protection. Matching your technical slicker with equally proficient gear will ensure you stay bone dry and totally dripped out.

I hate to be the one to tell you this, but the polyester two-piece is doing you no favors. Given the mass of weddings, galas, and other socialite events undoutably on your calendar, investing in a well-made suit, along with the proper tailoring is just about the best thing you can do for your spring style. Yes, it’s going to be expensive — but think of it as a down payment on all the good times to come.

Ivy style might be a bit of a bad rap, but preppy is woven into much of the modern lexicon of fashion, from the everyday oxfords you wear to the office to the oversized pleats popping up across Milanese runways and Soho streets. Lean into the skid with some stellar knitwear from heritage brands like J.Press, along with a few flashy accessories, and you’ll be the best-dressed substitute professor around.

If the words “TikTok” or “workwear” scare you a little, know you’re not alone. The world of preteen content creators and dorky menswear guys filling up your feeds is one to be rightfully apprehensive of. But, even if blokecore means nothing to you, I encourage you to keep an open mind — after all, the “fashion guy” uniform isn’t so far from what you already know. Sure, the pants are a bit bigger, the jacket a little more cropped. But taking risks is what spring is all about.

Athleisure as you know it is dead. The WFH-induced sweats fatigue has been well documented, and even if you don’t count yourself among the cohort sick of a groutfit, the excuse of hibernating in fleecy comfort is rapidly disappearing with each 60-degree day.

This doesn’t mean that you can’t be comfortable this spring, though. Intentional sportswear (think The Sopranos tracksuits) still passes muster as a causal flex, especially when combined with some high-octane elements for an elevated effect. If you’re feeling especially bold, or especially proud of your squat PR, introducing shorts into the mix can spice things up, too.

Ah, the age-old question: what the hell should I wear for date night? You could always let them pick your outfit (if they’re so inclined — probably not a good look to demand they dress you and pay for drinks) but if you really want to impress, you’re going to have to step it up. Ditching the denim for a dressier pair of clean-cut trousers pays dividends, especially combined with edgy outwear. Now is the time to bust out (seasonally appropriate) leather, chief.

Words and Styling: Paolo Sandoval | Photographer: Daniel Matallana

