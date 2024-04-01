Leisure > Style

Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

The heritage brand’s latest launch is full of stylish, sensible apparel for the modern man

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 1, 2024 9:17 am
Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

In partnership with Perry Ellis

The rules of spring style have changed. Once-strict office dress codes have relaxed, yet the pandemic-induced athleisure craze is finally dying down. Now more than ever, there’s a demand for functional apparel that flatters the everyday guy and helps him look his best whether he’s at his desk or out for drinks, all while accounting for transitional weather and unexpected movement.

Perry Ellis is the brand for the occasion. The heritage label has been making of-the-moment clothing for decades, and their latest spring lifestyle collection is more of the same — timeless, sensible and all but guaranteed to make you look good. Featuring a variety of classic apparel — luxe knit polos, tech chinos and modern suiting — Perry Ellis has everything you need to survive a long day of work and play.

Camp Collar Shirt
Performance Tech Pant
Vincent Sneaker

Quarter Zip Ribbed Polo
Slim Fit Anywhere Stretch Chino Pant

Tech Knit Suit (L)
Floral Total Stretch Long Sleeve (L)
Randall Dress Shoe (L)
Flower Print Sweater Polo (R)
5 Pocket Anywhere Pant (R)

Tech Knit Suit (L)
Floral Total Stretch Long Sleeve (L)
Randall Dress Shoe (L)
Flower Print Sweater Polo (R)
5 Pocket Anywhere Pant (R)
Vincent Sneaker (R)

Short Sleeve Woven Total Stretch
5 Pocket Anywhere Pant
Vincent Sneaker

Tech Knit Zip Polo (L)
Anywhere 5 Pocket Pant (L)
Tech Knit Zip Polo (C)
Anywhere 5 Pocket Pant (C)
Cool Interlock Tee (C)
The Knit Suit (C)
Loafers (C)
Cool Interlock Tee (R)
The Knit Suit (R)
Loafers (R)

Photographer: Mark Grgurich
1st Assistant/Swing Tech: Connor Monaghan
2nd Assistant: Emmanual Rosario
3rd Assistant: Micah Dix
Talent: Anselmo AriasMuse Management
Talent: Xavier LugoState Management
Creative Direction: Kevin Breen
Production: Emily Ragano and Marilyn Jordan
Grooming: Valissa Yoe
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Style, Right This Way

Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

a collage of Timothee Chalamet and suede jackets

Suede Jacket Spring? Thanks a Lot, Timmy (Via Bob Dylan).

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants