Perry Ellis’ Spring Collection Is Ready for Anything

The rules of spring style have changed. Once-strict office dress codes have relaxed, yet the pandemic-induced athleisure craze is finally dying down. Now more than ever, there’s a demand for functional apparel that flatters the everyday guy and helps him look his best whether he’s at his desk or out for drinks, all while accounting for transitional weather and unexpected movement.
Perry Ellis is the brand for the occasion. The heritage label has been making of-the-moment clothing for decades, and their latest spring lifestyle collection is more of the same — timeless, sensible and all but guaranteed to make you look good. Featuring a variety of classic apparel — luxe knit polos, tech chinos and modern suiting — Perry Ellis has everything you need to survive a long day of work and play.
Tech Knit Zip Polo (L)
Anywhere 5 Pocket Pant (L)
Tech Knit Zip Polo (C)
Anywhere 5 Pocket Pant (C)
Cool Interlock Tee (C)
The Knit Suit (C)
Loafers (C)
Cool Interlock Tee (R)
The Knit Suit (R)
Loafers (R)
Photographer: Mark Grgurich
1st Assistant/Swing Tech: Connor Monaghan
2nd Assistant: Emmanual Rosario
3rd Assistant: Micah Dix
Talent: Anselmo Arias – Muse Management
Talent: Xavier Lugo – State Management
Creative Direction: Kevin Breen
Production: Emily Ragano and Marilyn Jordan
Grooming: Valissa Yoe
Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park