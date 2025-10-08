TikTok’s Carrie Bradshaw Has Thoughts — And They’re About Your Outfit

Being set in your ways doesn’t just apply to your habits, behavior or way thinking — it can apply to your style, too. You’ve worn a white button-down and navy blazer your entire life, right? So why stop now?

Well, because you might not want to be known as the guy who’s stuck in a rut. Plus, women like it when you take risks with your personal style. Whether it’s trying out a colorful, stunt-worthy piece for the new season or taking a trip to the piercer, we find those small expressions of self quite attractive.

Carla Rockmore knows a thing or two about expressing yourself through fashion in your later years. The 57-year-old designer and content creator is known for her bold, maximalist style and energetic fashion videos, which she posts to her 1.3 million followers on TikTok. Rockmore has been a designer for most of her career before she became a viral sensation, and her namesake brand recently launched its Fall 2025 collection for women. Rockmore tells me it’s inspired by the key items from her own very famous closet that she wears on repeat: Coats, shirt dresses and bags.

“I believe in fashion that is also functional,” she says. “It should include pops of colors, interesting details and versatility, but at the same time, work for you. I am a big believer in incorporating the classics, rather than chasing trends. Classic silhouettes and styles that are still full of color and practicality add more value and longevity to your wardrobe.”

Since fall is upon us, I wanted to ask Rockmore for her expert insights and opinions on all things men’s fashion — what you should (and shouldn’t) wear this season, the biggest fashion mistake you might be making and more.

InsideHook: Obviously, you are a womenswear designer, but are there any trends you’d like to see men wear this fall?

Carla Rockmore: I’m a big lover of the Dandy aesthetic. I really embrace this primarily because I feel that men have gotten the short end of the stick in modern fashion. They were the belles of the ball in the 17th century, but as of late, they have been told that they are somewhat restricted in terms of color and pattern. I’m really excited for JW Anderson coming in as Creative Director for Dior. I saw the show, and it’s fantastic, a lot of really playful pieces. I’m really impressed with Demna now at Gucci; he is making a remarkable pivot, marrying the Gucci aesthetic with his own modern take. And while on the topic, of course, the suits of Tom Ford never disappoint. In terms of trends for men this year, I’m loving rugby prep, and it’s a great way to incorporate color and fun. Also, the return of the Armani suit. Of course, it’s retro for me. I saw it in real time in the ’80s and ’90s, but these are classic cuts that never go out of style.

IH: The bags in your collection have me thinking about bags for men. When it comes to accessories, particularly bags, celebrity men have embraced the “murse,” for lack of a better term. But for the general public, a bag might still be intimidating for men. Do you have any recommendations for men who want to up their bag game?

CR: The Carla Rockmore Sling Bag is the perfect bag for men. I’m not just saying this because it’s my bag. The sling is gender-neutral, it comes in a range of delicious colors, and it’s highly practical. You can fit a cardigan and a motorcycle helmet if you’re so inclined. It’s architectural, a piece that stands on its own, and not an afterthought.

IH: Are there any menswear trends or styles men should retire this fall?

CR: I know flannel shirts, specifically Western style, are a trend this year. However, I have a little PTSD here because when I first met my husband, he wore them with the sleeves cut off. I do love a flannel shirt when it’s fully intact. The overly casual look can go, in my opinion. Even with the rugby prep style, you have to be careful. It’s a slippery slope that can lead to a look of “I haven’t left my dorm room in a month!” There needs to be a sense of cohesiveness and color that makes it fashionable. I want to see men have fun and try things out — express yourself!

IH: One big fashion mistake you often see men make?

CR: Not cutting the vent apart in their suits and coats. I feel like I should carry some little nail scissors with me, so I can help them out when I see a closed vent or pocket.

IH: One style staple every man should have in his wardrobe?

CR: A fitted, tailored button-down shirt is a wardrobe must-have. The fit really matters and can be achieved so easily with some simple tailoring.

IH: One piece from your collection that you think men should gift to their partners this fall?

CR: 100% the sling bag. We have so many colors to choose from, and the fashion and function speak for themselves.