Leisure > Style

Uniqlo and Jonathan Anderson Just Dropped the Unofficial Fashion Guy Uniform of 2025

Preppy staples are so in this year

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 8, 2025 1:18 pm
Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson is what you should be wearing this year.
Uniqlo

Uniqlo and JW Anderson go together like relaxed jeans and a boxy hoodie. The partnership between the Japanese retail giant and British designer Jonathan Anderson has produced some of the most memorable capsules in the brand’s history, and, entering its eighth year of existence, is poised to repeat with the latest (and possibly greatest) launch yet.

Taking a page directly from Anderson himself — the collection is intentionally styled after the Loewe creative director’s laid-back look — the new Uniqlo x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2025 “Modern Preppy” capsule embraces the allure of colligate staples, offering more than a dozen classic preppy styles that range from a crisp take on the tailored AirSense Blazer to striped sport socks, all reinterpreted in a modern, relaxed aesthetic that Anderson delivers in spades through with his work as creative director at Loewe and JW Anderson.  

Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson centers easy, versatile staples.
Uniqlo

Centered around a variety of ultra-preppy and endless versatile basics, the capsule incorporates JW Anderson signatures, made over in soft fabrics and the designer’s preferred muted pastel color palette. Standout styles include a variety of very layerable rugger shirts, perfected light-wash jeans and the return of the fan-favorite drawstring bag, this time in a variety of poppy hues like sage and blaze orange. Each piece features a signature laser-printed JWA logo, and much of the capsule is built with the oddles of the UV-blocking, sweat-resistant Uniqlo tech we’ve come to crave when the temps turn. 

And more than just providing an excellent resource for plug-and-play warm-weather apparel, the Uniqlo x JW Anderson offers an affordable, repeatable, and fairly normcore uniform blueprint that you can all but guarantee the fashion guys will be rocking this spring. As in, buy one of everything and you’re good to go for spring. It’s got the stamp of approval from the hottest designer on the planet, after all.  

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2025 capsule ranges from $5 to $80, and releases this Thursday, January 9th, online and in select retail locations. Set those reminders — if past Uniqlo U drops are any indication, the collection is all but guaranteed to sell out. Especially considered Jonathan Anderson is involved.

Shop Uniqlo x JW Anderson

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Sweat Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oversized Rugger Polo Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oversized Rugger Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Drawstring Bag
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Drawstring Bag
Buy Here : $30
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oxford Oversized Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Oxford Oversized Shirt
Buy Here : $40
Uniqlo x JW Anderson AirSense Blazer
Uniqlo x JW Anderson AirSense Blazer
Buy Here : $80
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pleated Wide Chino Pants
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Pleated Wide Chino Pants
Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Socks
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Striped Socks
Buy Here : $5

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

