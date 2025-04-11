Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: I’m Ditching My Denim for a Bit

Five non-denim pairs of pants for the season

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
April 11, 2025 4:37 pm EDT
Today I’d like to talk about pants.

I wear jeans probably five or six days of the week, on average, and to put it bluntly, I feel like I’m in danger of boring myself to death. I do love my jeans — whether they’re my favorite Madewell 1991s, the excellent Alex Mill Originals or these Buck Mason Ford Standards — but spring feels like a good time to switch things up a bit.

With warmer temperatures on the way, lighter materials would be nice, and with a calendar that’s quickly filling up with events, having a fresh selection of slightly more dressed-up options would certainly come in handy.

So join me in exploring some non-denim options for the coming months, won’t you?

Flint & Tinder 365 Pant
Flint & Tinder 365 Pant

The first and easiest step away from your regular old denim is toward a cotton 5-pocket pant that’s cut like a pair of jeans, meaning it has two front pockets and a coin pocket rather than the side-seam pockets you’d find on chinos or dress pants. I find them to be among the most versatile options out there, easily dressed up with an Oxford shirt and a casual blazer, but equally at home with a T-shirt and sneakers. Everyone makes them — J.CrewTodd SnyderBonobos — but Flint and Tinder’s 365 Pants have been regulars in my rotation for years now. During the winter I occasionally find myself thinking they’re a little too lightweight, but now’s their time to shine.

buy here: $98
J.Crew Classic Chino Pant
J.Crew Classic Chino Pant

A weird thing has happened to classic American chinos (or khakis, as some call them) over the past few years: while they were once associated with staid business-casual attire that could be found in offices everywhere, they’ve since been replaced by those technical/performance “dress” pants all the junior finance bros love so much, allowing the 100% cotton chino to return to its former glory as an enormously versatile wardrobe staple, the kind of pants that start their life as office-appropriate, before being relegated years later to lawn-mowing and lounging. 

buy here: $98 $70
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Chino
Alex Mill Standard Pleated Chino

For a slightly more adventurous take on the classic chino, there’s Alex Mill’s Standard, which features a single pleat and cuffed hems. Alex Mill pants tend to appear somewhat cropped — and the reviews on the site confirm that — so if that’s your vibe, or you’re just on the shorter side, this is a handsome option that could work for you. 

buy here: $165
Percival Tailored Linen Trousers
Percival Tailored Linen Trousers

If your algorithm is anything like mine has been this past week, you’re already well aware of British clothing brand Percival’s line of linen suits. Every single ad I see for them stops me dead in my tracks, which of course has caused even more of them to surface for me, to the point where I’m now convinced I need one in every color. The trousers, worn on their own, would look great with a sweater polo for a more casual look.

buy here: $195
Officine Générale Hugo Belted Trousers
Officine Générale Hugo Belted Trousers

These trousers from the French brand Officine Générale are said to be “inspired by the ‘hard-to-define nonchalance’ of artists, designers and photographers,” which is a vibe I fully support. Relaxed, cropped and cuffed for a laid-back look, but with a belted waistband and pleats for a bit of added elegance.

buy here: $495

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

