Leisure > Style

The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men

These pullovers bring a sort of "cool guy" vibe to the function that hoodies really don't like

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated March 13, 2024 11:29 am
a collage of crewneck sweatshirts and Harrison Ford on a blue background
The crewneck sweatshirt is a total workhorse.
InsideHook/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Close your eyes (don’t be weird about this) and picture a quintessential cool guy. What is he wearing? Obviously, there’s no one right answer here — there are bound to be various shades of swaginess depending on your age, background, fondness of the polo bear, what have you. But whether your sartorial north star leans Paul Newman on a yacht or TikTok-famous content creators there’s a good chance that dude you just imagined was probably wearing a crewneck sweatshirt.

And it’s indeed true that the crewneck sweatshirt — defined by a round neckline and no collar, a product birthed from collegiate athleticwear innovation in the late ’20s — has long been thought of as an essential piece of layering. Need proof? Turn on any episode of Seinfeld ever. Hell, just look around you. With a traditionally accommodating fit and fleecy interior, the crewneck provides every reason to be the hallmark layer of normal, slightly chilly guys everywhere, doing normal guy things in their normal guy sweaters.

The Best Shirt Jackets for Men Never Go Out of Style
The Best Shirt Jackets for Men Never Go Out of Style
 Behind every great man, there’s an even greater shacket

So which is it? Is the crewneck a cool guy sweater, or a pullover for normies? Here’s the thing — cool and normal don’t have to be two sides of the same coin. The best crewneck sweatshirts for men deliver that casual functionality and a sense that you’re actually quite neat at the same time, often with a confluence of retro vibes and total comfort. Take that, decision fatigue.

We’ve rounded up the top crewneck sweater styles for you below, the ones that toe the line of versatility, warmth and Joey Tribbiani-style charisma. All that’s left for you to do is pull the trigger, and then wear whichever sweatshirt you choose all spring long. Below, the best crewneck sweatshirts for men in 2024.

The Best Crewneck, Period: Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
The Best Crewneck, Period: Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder : $98

No list of crewneck sweatshirts would be complete without Todd Snyder x Champion’s collaboration of top-tier sweats. With a triple-layered 420 GMS French terry, archival collar stitching and weave that gets better with each wash, it’s the ultimate everyday pullover.

Todd Snyder x Champion Makes the Best Sweats…Ever?
Todd Snyder x Champion Makes the Best Sweats…Ever?
 Todd Snyder + Champion’s apparel are just about the coziest sweats around.
The Graphic Get Down: Abercrombie & Fitch Smoke Mountain Graphics Crew Sweatshirt
The Graphic Get Down: Abercrombie & Fitch Smoke Mountain Graphics Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch : $70

Why fruitlessly thrift for a retro crewneck when Abercrombie’s already got the vintage vibes on lock? The mall brand turned menswear superstar has a smattering of printed crewnecks ready to deliver that quintessential ’80s feel, with a ton of killer national park graphics.

The Purist Pick: Tracksmith Midweight Trackhouse Crew Sweatshirt
The Purist Pick: Tracksmith Midweight Trackhouse Crew Sweatshirt
Tracksmith : $100

While it might sound strange to call a sweatshirt from the company that makes racing kits for Olympians the “purist pick”, Tracksmith’s collegiate-driven designs have produced a classic crewneck that draws straight from the athletic origins of the style, and channels all the characteristics that make them such a sartorial behemoth. Made to emulate classic team-issued gear the Trackhouse Crew leans on a soft, lightweight French terry, and gets better with every wash. The heavyweight version is an equally viable option for chilly boys.

The Convertible Champ: Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Relaxed Crewneck
The Convertible Champ: Reigning Champ Midweight Terry Relaxed Crewneck
Reigning Champ : $125

While there are many crewnecks I’d happily to wear to the gym, a ton I’d love to lounge in and even a few I might dig out for date night, Reigning Champ’s Relaxed Terry Sweatshirt is one of the few elite joins I’d use for all three. Handcrafted in Canada from a louche terry blend and designed with the requisite drop shoulders, wide rib collar and slouchy fit for a relaxed crew, it’s a versatile beast, especially in this intriguing dusty rose shade.

The All-American Action: Camber 234 Cross-Knit Heavyweight Crew Neck Sweatshirt
The All-American Action: Camber 234 Cross-Knit Heavyweight Crew Neck Sweatshirt
All USA Clothing : $85

Much like their tough-as-nails tees, Camber’s all-American crewnecks are the stuff of heavyweight legend, produced at the iconic factories right here in the USA. They might not have the PR power of some of the big box apparelers on this list, but trust us when we say that if you’re after a heavy-duty sweatshirt, this is it, chief.

The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
 Add a bit of heft and durability to your T-shirts

More Crewnecks We Love

The Company Cop: Adsum Logo Crewneck
The Company Cop: Adsum Logo Crewneck
Adsum : $175

This minimally branded, 400 GSM Canadian fleece crewneck from Brooklyn-based Adsum is, in a single word, dense. In two words? Totally lit.

Elwood Oversized Core Crewneck Sweatshirt
Elwood Oversized Core Crewneck Sweatshirt
Elwood : $65

I recently reviewed TikTok trending Elwood and was quite impressed by their combo of relaxed fit and skate-inspired aesthetics. The oversized Core Crewneck is exactly what you should be wearing for your all your spring “OOTD” Reels..unless you don’t know what that means, in which case, stay away.

TikTok Trend or Legit Los Angeles Leisurewear? We Put Elwood to the Test.
TikTok Trend or Legit Los Angeles Leisurewear? We Put Elwood to the Test.
 The SoCal brand is a fashion influencer favorite on social media. But how are the clothes?
Billy Reid Dover Sweatshirt
Billy Reid Dover Sweatshirt
Billy Reid : $198

While first glance of Billy Reid’s Dover Sweatshirt might deliver a typical grey crewneck sweatshirt assessment, the basic is instantly elevated when you spot the addition of rugged leather patches on the elbow. Think of it as the black-tie version of grey sweatshirts.

Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel : $165

If Sunspel’s 100% cotton loopback, Portuguese-woven sweatshirt looks especially chic, it’s probably because it’s a holdover from Jonathan Anderson’s – creative director of Loewe as well as his eponymous brand, and perhaps the most regarded creative mind of the moment — tenure with the British knitwear label. Wear it with virtually anything, and you’re still bound to look good.

lululemon Steady State Crew
lululemon Steady State Crew
lululemon : $98

Pop on Lululemon’s Steady State Crew and you might as well be an impossibly toned fitness influencer crushing a 3-12-30 on the StairMaster. At least in the sense that the pullover’s relaxed, fleecy blend is perfect for looking athleisure up your hot girl walks and everyday errands.

One of These Days Wild West Crewneck Sweatshirt
One of These Days Wild West Crewneck Sweatshirt
One of These Days : $200$120

Yeehaw! Rep your western love with this wild One of These Days crewneck.

Go West, Young Man, But Not Too Far: How to Pull Off Western Wear
Go West, Young Man, But Not Too Far: How to Pull Off Western Wear
 Incorporate pearl snaps and Western boots into your own wardrobe without going full Marlboro Man
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crewneck Sweatshirt
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Crewneck Sweatshirt
Huckberry : $118

F&T’s name is no joke — with a bit of care, this crewneck will easily last you a decade.

RicherPoorer Vintage Recycled Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
RicherPoorer Vintage Recycled Fleece Raglan Sweatshirt
RicherPoorer : $60

No one said your crewneck had to have sleeves. RicherPoorer’s recycled fleece sweatshirt rely on a raglan construction for a sick retro look.

Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Trumbull : $138

The brainchild of outdoor retailer Huckberry and menswear legend Aaron Levine, Trumbull is a new all-American leisurewear company that you’ll have to feel to believe. We need more time with the luxe crewneck before we can declare it our new favorite American-made joint, but we’re certainly leaning that way.

More Like This

a model wearing wills clothing on holding a bag
The Best Deals to Score From Huckberry’s Sale on Sale
a collage of the best multi-tools on a blue background
The Best Multi-Tool for Every Job
A sampling of the best sleep products on sale right now for Sleep Week
17 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping This Sleep Week
From whiskey to fire pit tables, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Quest’s End Whiskey, Arc’teryx Footwear and Fire Pit Tables

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AG Everett Slim Straight Jeans
These Stylish Yet Slim Jeans are 33% Off

$215$144

Take 25% Off a Top-Rated Essential Oil Diffuser
Take 25% Off a Top-Rated Essential Oil Diffuser

$120$92

The Bouqs Co
It’s a Good Day to Send Flowers

From Our Partner

Nintendo Switch
This Is the Best Deal We’ve Seen on a Nintendo Switch

$299$277

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Hamilton Ventura XXL Bright Dune Limited Edition and Venture Edge Dune Limited Edition

Hamilton Designed a Special Prop Watch for “Dune: Part Two” 

a collage of crewneck sweatshirts and Harrison Ford on a blue background

The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars.

Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Rain Coats to Reeboks: The 22 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.