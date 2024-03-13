Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Close your eyes (don’t be weird about this) and picture a quintessential cool guy. What is he wearing? Obviously, there’s no one right answer here — there are bound to be various shades of swaginess depending on your age, background, fondness of the polo bear, what have you. But whether your sartorial north star leans Paul Newman on a yacht or TikTok-famous content creators there’s a good chance that dude you just imagined was probably wearing a crewneck sweatshirt.

The All American Action: Camber 234 Cross-Knit Heavyweight Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $85

And it’s indeed true that the crewneck sweatshirt — defined by a round neckline and no collar, a product birthed from collegiate athleticwear innovation in the late ’20s — has long been thought of as an essential piece of layering. Need proof? Turn on any episode of Seinfeld ever. Hell, just look around you. With a traditionally accommodating fit and fleecy interior, the crewneck provides every reason to be the hallmark layer of normal, slightly chilly guys everywhere, doing normal guy things in their normal guy sweaters.

So which is it? Is the crewneck a cool guy sweater, or a pullover for normies? Here’s the thing — cool and normal don’t have to be two sides of the same coin. The best crewneck sweatshirts for men deliver that casual functionality and a sense that you’re actually quite neat at the same time, often with a confluence of retro vibes and total comfort. Take that, decision fatigue.

We’ve rounded up the top crewneck sweater styles for you below, the ones that toe the line of versatility, warmth and Joey Tribbiani-style charisma. All that’s left for you to do is pull the trigger, and then wear whichever sweatshirt you choose all spring long. Below, the best crewneck sweatshirts for men in 2024.

No list of crewneck sweatshirts would be complete without Todd Snyder x Champion’s collaboration of top-tier sweats. With a triple-layered 420 GMS French terry, archival collar stitching and weave that gets better with each wash, it’s the ultimate everyday pullover.

Why fruitlessly thrift for a retro crewneck when Abercrombie’s already got the vintage vibes on lock? The mall brand turned menswear superstar has a smattering of printed crewnecks ready to deliver that quintessential ’80s feel, with a ton of killer national park graphics.

While it might sound strange to call a sweatshirt from the company that makes racing kits for Olympians the “purist pick”, Tracksmith’s collegiate-driven designs have produced a classic crewneck that draws straight from the athletic origins of the style, and channels all the characteristics that make them such a sartorial behemoth. Made to emulate classic team-issued gear the Trackhouse Crew leans on a soft, lightweight French terry, and gets better with every wash. The heavyweight version is an equally viable option for chilly boys.

While there are many crewnecks I’d happily to wear to the gym, a ton I’d love to lounge in and even a few I might dig out for date night, Reigning Champ’s Relaxed Terry Sweatshirt is one of the few elite joins I’d use for all three. Handcrafted in Canada from a louche terry blend and designed with the requisite drop shoulders, wide rib collar and slouchy fit for a relaxed crew, it’s a versatile beast, especially in this intriguing dusty rose shade.

Much like their tough-as-nails tees, Camber’s all-American crewnecks are the stuff of heavyweight legend, produced at the iconic factories right here in the USA. They might not have the PR power of some of the big box apparelers on this list, but trust us when we say that if you’re after a heavy-duty sweatshirt, this is it, chief.

More Crewnecks We Love

This minimally branded, 400 GSM Canadian fleece crewneck from Brooklyn-based Adsum is, in a single word, dense. In two words? Totally lit.

I recently reviewed TikTok trending Elwood and was quite impressed by their combo of relaxed fit and skate-inspired aesthetics. The oversized Core Crewneck is exactly what you should be wearing for your all your spring “OOTD” Reels..unless you don’t know what that means, in which case, stay away.

While first glance of Billy Reid’s Dover Sweatshirt might deliver a typical grey crewneck sweatshirt assessment, the basic is instantly elevated when you spot the addition of rugged leather patches on the elbow. Think of it as the black-tie version of grey sweatshirts.

If Sunspel’s 100% cotton loopback, Portuguese-woven sweatshirt looks especially chic, it’s probably because it’s a holdover from Jonathan Anderson’s – creative director of Loewe as well as his eponymous brand, and perhaps the most regarded creative mind of the moment — tenure with the British knitwear label. Wear it with virtually anything, and you’re still bound to look good.

Pop on Lululemon’s Steady State Crew and you might as well be an impossibly toned fitness influencer crushing a 3-12-30 on the StairMaster. At least in the sense that the pullover’s relaxed, fleecy blend is perfect for looking athleisure up your hot girl walks and everyday errands.

Yeehaw! Rep your western love with this wild One of These Days crewneck.

F&T’s name is no joke — with a bit of care, this crewneck will easily last you a decade.

No one said your crewneck had to have sleeves. RicherPoorer’s recycled fleece sweatshirt rely on a raglan construction for a sick retro look.

The brainchild of outdoor retailer Huckberry and menswear legend Aaron Levine, Trumbull is a new all-American leisurewear company that you’ll have to feel to believe. We need more time with the luxe crewneck before we can declare it our new favorite American-made joint, but we’re certainly leaning that way.