Closet Constructor: This Entire Weekend-Approved Outfit Is $300

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

Winter? Never heard of her. Rolling into the last weekend of February, it’s officially time to rummage through the closet for those long-forgotten transitional layers — slick raincoats, hefty midlayers, maybe even the odd short. If you’re unsure of the vibes, reference a young Keanu Reeves in 1994’s Speed. Or this excellent campaign from menswear darlings Drake’s. After all, it’s spring if you believe it.

To celebrate this vibe seasonal shift, we’ve got a tasty little get-up fit for any and all of your weekend plans, with the whole ensemble of IH-approved garms (minus your socks and draws — that’s on you, you little freak) available for just a hair under $300. This gives you…however much is left in your paycheck for $26 plates of pasta, hate-watch movie tickets to the cursed Madame Web and feverishly parlaying any sports game you can find (no shade — I may or may not have bet the house on an MLS game).

We’re getting distracted here. Back to the fit — the idea behind it might be simple (crewneck, denim, sneakers) but don’t underestimate the power that small differences will make. Todd Snyder x Champion, whose archival-inspired, triple-layered 420 gms French terry fully earns the “best sweats in town” superlative, will put even your most loved hoodie to shame, and look infinitely better in the process.

Likewise, American-made selvedge denim is always the move, especially when it comes from the hardwearing guys over at Flint & Tinder. Cut and sewn in LA with a classic straight fit, they fall exactly where you’d want them to on the Brewskis! to I-have-to-be-in-bed-by-8:45 scale. Add a little pop of color and charm with ASICS runners and an Everlane camo number and your gtg, chief.

There you have it: an IG-ready look that’ll have all the fitpic homies barking, even if you don’t remotely understand what that means. Accessorize with your favorite overpriced latte and a child (yours, preferably) for bonus Williamsburg dad points. Oh, and get shopping. Enjoy your weekend, fellas.