Leisure > Style

The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?

Todd Snyder + Champion's apparel is just about the coziest sweats around. They also make the perfect present.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
December 20, 2023 11:19 am
a collage of items on a polka dot background
Todd Snyder + Champion make some of the best sweats around. They're perfect gifts, too.
Todd Snyder/Getty Images

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Recommending sweatpants as a men’s lifestyle publication, especially as a gift for the happiest time of year, can feel a bit perilous. On the one hand, cozy season is upon us, and we want to deliver you the hottest, most up-to-date intel on the best apparel currently available, so that you, in turn, may win Christmas with a batch of killer presents. On the other, we’re staunchly anti-slobbiness, and, even in a world of mass athleisure, the margin for sweatsuit error is high.

The 34 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself
The 34 Best Gifts for the Stylish Men in Your Life, Including Yourself
 Good looking gifts for the best-dressed men in your life

We at InsideHook have put our massive brains together and concluded that, in good conscience, the only serviceable way to help you gift the fleecy comfort he probably desires is to direct you toward Todd Snyder + Champion. They’re both names that you should recognize — the former in its capacity as stop numero uno for all things menswear, the latter as a century-old athleticwear powerhouse. And, as we often point out, they make some of the finest sweats known to man.

Todd Snyder + Champion, 10 Years Running

Todd Snyder + Champion is in no way a new thing, over a decade out from announcing the partnership with Champion as a then-relatively unknown menswear label, Todd Snyder is still pumping out sweats (and remains a perennial inclusion in our expert recommendations). These are not some low-quality poly-blends; in typical Todd fashion, the collaboration leans on discerning design and heritage construction for premium, oft-tailored host of stitched hoodies, warm-up shorts and the odd short sleeve sweatshirt that skew luxe over louche.

a collage of shirts from Todd Snyder + Champion on a hardwood background
Todd Snyder + Champion’s latest, the relaxed collection.
Todd Snyder

Unimpeachable Quality

Name recognition aside, we’re not asking you to just trust the words of an internet rando. The quality is etched into the product itself; Todd Snyder + Champion’s latest collection is cut and sewn at a family-run Toronto factory using heavyweight (we’re talking 12-20 oz. here, big boy stuff) jersey and French terry and finished with double-needle stitching and luxe detailing. Enough proof for ya?

There you have it; sweats that’ll earn him the thumbs up from style editors and earn you that warm, fuzzy feeling for having gifted him the think he’ll most enjoy. We’ve even offered up a decagonal of our favorite designs to bestow from the Todd Snyder + Champion collection, each better for downing Christmas cookies and crushing a Home Alone marathon than the last.

Todd Snyder + Champion Striped Crewneck
Todd Snyder + Champion Striped Crewneck
Todd Snyder : $198

As we were saying, Todd’s Champions collabs are the ultimate present. Take this handsome crew, for instance — cozy as hell, slightly oversized and one of a kind.

Todd Snyder + Champion Relaxed Track Pant
Todd Snyder + Champion Relaxed Track Pant
Todd Snyder : $298

These relaxed track pants are the best of both words — swishy enough to lounge all day in, and elevated enough that he’ll still score compliments galore.

Todd Snyder + Champion Relaxed Hoodie
Todd Snyder + Champion Relaxed Hoodie
Todd Snyder : $168

When we say that Todd Snyder + Champion just keeps getting better, this is what we’re referring to. The partnership’s latest hoodie checks every single one of our boxes, from a 20 oz. heavy cotton fabric to relaxed, vintage-inspired cut to a sturdy double-layered, drawstring-free hood that holds its shape beautifully.

Todd Snyder + Champion Ringer Tee
Todd Snyder + Champion Ringer Tee
Todd Snyder : $98$69

Sure, we could point of the contrast collar, heavyweight knit or double-needle stitching. But you already added this bad boy to the cart, didn’t you?

Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Todd Snyder + Champion Midweight Slim Jogger Sweatpant
Todd Snyder : $118

Who said joggers have to be lazy? These midweight slims are practically tailored, and crafted from a 100% cotton french terry for full comfort-meets-coffee shop action. Enjoy the elasticated cuffs, slash pockets, and a cotton herringbone tubular tape drawstring.

Todd Snyder + Champion Athletic Dept. 13 Crewneck Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion Athletic Dept. 13 Crewneck Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder : $198$94

We’re not price-blind — Todd Snyder + Champion, excellent as it may be, will often run you a pretty penny. That’s why we encourage you to snag the gear when it hits sale. This Athletic Dept. knit is a prime example of what we might call a steal.

Todd Snyder + Champion Sun-Faded 7″ Warm Up Short
Todd Snyder + Champion Sun-Faded 7″ Warm Up Short
Todd Snyder : $88

Hoodie and shorts season *insert drooling face emoji*.

Todd Snyder + Champion Sun-Faded Midweight Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder + Champion Sun-Faded Midweight Short Sleeve Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder : $88$69

Bruce Lee cut, Bruce Lee color — we’re about to one-inch punch our way to a full collection of Todd’s drapey short sleeve sweatshirts. Perhaps you should do the same?

Todd Snyder + Champion Striped Sweatpant
Todd Snyder + Champion Striped Sweatpant
Todd Snyder : $198

Sweats are sweats, but we won’t deny the shades of Thom Browne in these sleek sweatpants. They’re cut relaxed, and feature interior drawstrings to ward off anything that might intrude on your calf space. We’re not endorsing the sweatpant bar crawl, but….

Todd Snyder x Champion Heavyweight Tee
Todd Snyder x Champion Heavyweight Tee
Todd Snyder : $88

Another new entrant to the Champion capsule, this heavyweight tee isn’t boxy so much as relaxed. Less H&M and more vintage ’80s wrestling tee you scored at the thrift. The quality’s there, with 1×1 ribbing at the collar and a 12 oz. heavyweight jersey weave, as is the construction — cut and sewn out of a family-owned factory in Toronto, it’s the real deal.

More Like This

12 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know
12 Women’s Bag Brands Every Guy Should Know
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
a collage of winter jackets on a grey background
The Best Winter Coats, From Parkas to Peacoats
A model in a green sweater on a red background
J.Crew’s Wildest Sale of the Year Just Landed. Here’s What to Buy.

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Oral-B iO Series 5
Oral-B’s Best Electric Toothbrush Is 55% Off

$220$100

Soundcore by Anker Life P3i
Grab These Well-Reviewed ANC Earbuds for $33

$60$33

Line of Trade Quilted Shirt
It’s Always the Right Time to Buy a Quilted Shacket

$95$65

Sperry Cold Bay Cheslea
These Discounted Chelsea Boots Are the Only Pair You Need for Winter

$100$69

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 
The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials
A box of Lumineux's Whitening Strips
We Tested the Top-Selling Teeth Whitening Product on Amazon
Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants reacts against the Packers.
Tommy DeVito Squashes Agent’s Fee Beef With NJ Pizzeria Appearance
A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.
Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?
Huckberry gift guide items
It’s the Last Day of Guaranteed Holiday Shipping at Huckberry. Here’s What to Gift Before Time Runs Out.
Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.
Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Whether you’re hunting for the perfect mock neck sweater or searching for a crowd-pleasing gift, VINCE covers all your bases with ready-to-wear and home collections in irresistible palettes. 

The Complete Guide to VINCE Winter Essentials

a collage of items on a polka dot background

The Best Gift You Can Give This Holiday Season Is…Sweatpants?

collage of lucchese workshop

Celebrating 140 Years of Lucchese, “the American Unicorn”

a collage of flannel shirts on a tree background

The Best Flannel Shirts to Channel Your Inner Lumberjack

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

View of Wienachtsdorf from The Ambassador

A Definitive Guide to Zürich During the Holidays

a collage of the best cookbooks from 2023 on an orange background

The 10 Best New Cookbooks of 2023

Sam Cassell posing with the championship trophy in 2008.

Three-Time Champ Sam Cassell Discusses Life on the Road in the NBA

A photo of a cracked phone against a yellow background. Here's what it was like when I went on a 72-hour digital detox from my phone.

Does Ditching Your Phone for Three Days Actually Rewire Your Brain?