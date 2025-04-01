Leisure > Style

Add These to Your Collection of Well-Made Goods

Two heirloom-quality bags and a uniquely knit heavyweight T-shirt from Bleu de Chauffe could be yours

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
April 1, 2025 1:43 pm EDT
Add These to Your Collection of Well-Made Goods

Spring is finally approaching, and what better way to start off the season than with some new gear? Enter this giveaway with Bleu de Chauffe, the French maker known for their renowned bags, leather goods and more, for the chance to win two new bags and a T-shirt valued at over $1,000.

The Postman bag Éclair satchel is a high-end, over-the-sholder bag made from vegetable tanned leather and includes a removable strap, and the Bleu de Chauffe label inside the zippered pocket is signed and dated by the artisan who created the bag. The Business Musette is a high-quality canvas bag made of cotton serge canvas and known for its renowned hard-wearing texture and resistance. A reinvention of the Fisherman’s Musette, it’s the must-have bag of the season. And the Heavy Weight Champion T-shirt is a uniquely-knit, timeless cotton T-shirt made in Bleu de Chauffe’s workshop in St Georges de Luzençon. Enter for a chance to win.

Please note: By entering the sweepstakes, your email will be signed up to all partners’ email newsletters, including Heddels, Valet Mag, InsideHook, Stridewise, Carryology, Cool Material and Bleu de Chauffe, but you can unsubscribe at any time.

Leisure
Leisure > Style
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook.

