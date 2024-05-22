The Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

It’s summertime and you’re an adult who’s worn clothes before, so we’re going to forego the tedious explanation of why tees are perhaps the most important article of clothing in your closet. After all, as anyone who’s seen Rebel Without a Cause or any Ryan Gosling flick — maybe even a certain chef-forward TV show — it’s readily apparent what a well-fitting, classic cotton tee can do for your manly charm and overall appeal. However, we will reiterate that determining which of the best men’s T-shirts is right for you is fully worth the time and investment.

The Best T-Shirts for Men

However, we get that you also have a life and probably don’t have the bandwidth to research, commandeer and test loads of T-shirts across dozens of brands. So we decided to do it for you. That’s right — over the past two years, we’ve collected, wear-tested and ranked myriad tees from over 30 brands, and created a dedicated database for your referral. We’ve tried beefy tees, slim shirts, lyocell blends and $100 garms, from a variety of brands spanning Taylor Stitch, Everlane, Sunspel and many more. In the end, we’ve come up with a finite list of the best T-shirts for men that are worth considering.

First, some notes: we’ve included a few things to consider when looking for tees, from fit to material to price. Also, for the sake of brevity and our sanity, we’ve stuck strictly to short-sleeve T-shirts — no henleys, tanks or long-sleeves allowed — and as you’ll surely notice, most of them are cotton.

Things to Consider When Buying a T-Shirt

Fit

The fit of a tee is perhaps the most important factor — a $400 designer tee is worthless if it doesn’t fit right. We’ve outlined a variety of fits for our top picks: slim, classic, relaxed and athletic — each with its own feel. For the rail-thin gentleman, opt for a slim or standard or else risk drowning in the tee, while for the heavier set guy, relaxed weaves are a great way to dress to your shape. The most important thing, though is that you choose a cut that will make you feel comfortable and relaxed.

Material

T-shirts can ostensibly be made from virtually any material, but for our money, it’s hard to beat a 100% cotton weave. That being said, don’t always discount other styles: athletic blends (which typically include polyester or nylon) and various lyocell makes imbue stretch and durability into a style.

Price

There’s no way around it: the drastic increase in T-shirt prices is, in fact, totally crazy. We fully understand that the everyman probably doesn’t want to spend $120 for a single tee (to be fair, we don’t either), and even $50 joints might seems excessively pricey. That being said, we fully vouch for each and every pick and feel they’re worth their proverbial weight in gold. If we feel something is prohibitively expensive, we’ll note it in our review.

Shop the Best Men’s T-Shirts

Material: 100% Supima cotton | Material weight: 4 oz. | Fit: classic | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 10

Pros Made in PA from a lightweight Supima cotton

Fits well, wears in nicely and doesn’t fall apart

Solid selection of colors and sizes Cons Length is a bit off

Collar wrinkles after continuous wear

Buck Mason has been floating in and out of our top T-shirt spot for years now, and we simply can’t deny their latest Pima Tee rendition of its deserved flowers. The tee has everything we want — American construction, a light weave that’s still durable enough to hold its shape, and an abundance of colors — at under $50, with nary a complaint beyond some light collar rumpling. With a classic cut that would look perfect on Brad Pitt (or you), it’s an especially good addition to a causal arsenal.

Material: 71% cotton, 25% polyester, 4% spandex | Fit: classic-slim | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 6

Pros Uniqlo’s AIRism is our favorite synthetic blend — pleasantly breezy and appropriately stretchy

A total bargain at $15 Cons Quick to fall apart

Contains polyester

Uniqlo’s AIRism Tee is the perfect encapsulation of the brand at its best — affordable, versatile basics that wear well and feel perfectly of the now. While it won’t take home any superlatives concerning make or material, the tee is perfectly serviceable, looks great with a pair of shorts on a toasty summer day and can buoy your closet if you need some cheap-but-good shirting.

Material: 100% cotton | Material weight: 6 oz. | Fit: relaxed | Sizes: XS-4XL | Colors: 13

Pros Ultra-affordable

Heavyweight

Surprisingly durable Cons Non-premium construction

Not as soft as others on this list

Unflattering fit for some

For $12 (currently $10 at Amazon), Hane’s Beefy T-Shirts are a steal. While they won’t match other selects in comfort or class, their 100% cotton weave is totally durable and shockingly solid, and most importantly, dirt cheap.

Material: 100% organic cotton | Material weight: 5.5 oz. | Fit: classic | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 7

Pros Unparalleled German loopwheel construction

No sideseams

Carmy’s tee of choice in FX’s The Bear Cons Runs small (like, really small — pay attention to sizing)

Hard to find in a full size run

Remember the great Carmy T-shirt craze of 2022? Merz b. Schwanen’s cult tee was the shirt in question. Loopwheeled on vintage machines in Merz German factories, they literally do not make them like this anymore, meaning that the fit is more akin to something you’d see in the 1950s (a coveted look nowadays). They’re expensive, hard to find and run a full size small, but if you can procure a tee or two, you’ll immediately see why every dreamboat chef this side of the Mississippi wears ’em.

Material: 100% garment dyed cotton jersey | Fit: classic | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 14

Pros Made in Los Angeles

Has a classic movie star fit — not too tight, not too loose

Retains its shape beautifully, even after multiple wears Cons Expensive

Garment dying fades over time

Remember how we were talking about Ryan Gosling and James Dean? This Todd Snyder top is that vibe exactly. Crafted in Los Angeles from supple jersey material, Todd has struck gold once again with this tee: it hugs you in all the right places, accentuates your arms and generally makes you look like a million bucks — which explains the premium price tag.

Material: 87% 16.5 micron merino wool, 13% nylon | Material weight: 4.4 oz. | Fit: classic | Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 14

Pros Antimicrobial, anti-stink and temperature regulating thanks to a Merino wool blend

Athletic-feeling fit thanks to a touch of nylon

Rated UPF 30+ for sun protection Cons Expensive

A bit fickle to care for — easy to accidentally shrink

When we said testing, we meant it — that is to say, that we can independently confirm that Proof’s New Zealand-sourced, 16.5-micron merino wool really does keep you comfy and odor-free for 72 hours. You might call it gross. We call it science.

Material: 100% Supima cotton | Fit: classic | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 30

Pros Luxuriously soft and cool to the touch

Made in England

30 colors to choose from Cons $95 for a tee is a hard pill to swallow

British heritage brand Sunspel takes one of the top spots with a deceptively simple cotton crewneck. It might seem plain, but this tee has it all — shape, cut, length, even armhole placement and collar width are perfect. Every little detail has been honed to perfection. And that’s not even mentioning that it’s also the softest shirt we’ve tried. Just what you’d expect from James Bond’s T-shirt purveyor, huh?

Material: 53% nylon, 40% recycled polyester, 4% elastane, 3% X-Static nylon | Fit: fitted | Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 11

Pros Can handle virtually any activity

Soft and durable

Oodles of colors Cons Pricey

Looks like a workout shirt

Sigh. As much as it pains us to say, this $78 (yes, $78) tee from lululemon has become our go-to exercise shirt over the past two years: it’s unparalleled in its versatility, functionality and general get-shit-done-in-the-gym-ness. If that weren’t enough, the new, updated fit improves on the 2.0 model, which means we’ll be back for more as summer shows its sunny face.

More T-Shirts We Love

We don’t want to spoil our review, but let’s just say that athleticwear retailer Vuori’s Stratos Tech Tee can handle a lot of perspiration.

Mack Weldon is revered for their basics, and the Silver Crew Neck stands up to its reputation: with anti-stink properties and a slim cut, it makes the perfect undershirt for any busy workday.

Linen tees are great for summer, with their myriad benefits that range from natural breathability to odor resistance, and Alex Crane’s sleek French-linen number is the best we’ve tried. It held its form against standard linen wrinklage better than the other linen styles we tested, and with a modern not-too-loose, not-too-baggy fit, it looks the part for any summertime getaway.

We hadn’t heard of Canadian-based Robert Barakatt until recently, but the budding basics brand is the real deal…at least, if their eponymous tee is any indication. We were impressed by the cool, breathable tee, which has a snap and stretch reminiscent of performancewear, despite its 100% Pima cotton weave. Only time will tell if it holds up, but we’re expecting great things.

One of the lightest tees we tested, the cool jersey of Reigning Champ’s lightweight T-shirts makes for a great undershirt…or an even better way to flex your hard-won biceps.

We genuinely tried to make a liar out of L.L.Bean, but the Maine-based brand was spot on with its “unshrinkable” claim — these tees wear in beautifully.

Need a real man’s tee? We’re talking a hefty, chunky, rugged T-Shirt that’ll stand up to everything, from the DYI construction job to a big night out on the town. Try Carhartt’s relaxed, heavyweight tee — it’s appropriately brawny and a killer deal.

Want to fit in on a ‘70s action movie set? Look no future than Dehen’s 1920 Heavy Duty T-Shirt. Knit, cut and sewn in the USA since (you guessed it) 1920, this 5.6 oz. jersey knit drapes nicely and is surprisingly versatile even in warmer temps.

Ask any menswear ‘head, and they’ll be sure to relay that 3Sixteen is the biggest and best name in independent denim, and that same care and quality extends to their heavyweight, American-grown, 160 GSM Pima tees.

We need a big boi tee, and RicherPoorer delivers.