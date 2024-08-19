Leisure > Style

Five Rules for Nailing End-of-Summer Style

Summer days might be limited, but the season isn't over yet

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 19, 2024 12:18 pm
Let’s be clear — as much as we love being hyperbolic, summer is not actually over. The season officially runs through September 22, and, given the general volatility of atmospheric conditions in an age of climate change, we may experience balmy weather long past even that benchmark. That being said, the dog days offer an opportune time to really think about your wardrobe, as end of summer style can be both tricky and essential for a smooth transition into fall staples.

To that end, we’ve decided to really tackle the sartorial mindf*ck that is the 90-degree days, 55-degree nights, 80% humidity, torrential downpours and the like of August and September. We’ve considered it all, and come up with five specific rules — suggestions, really — to help you get the most out of summer’s end. From investment-worthy layers to easy, breezy cords, find a nifty guide to end of summer style below.

The End-of-Summer Style Rules

J.Crew Cord Shorts
Corduroy makes a reappearance.
J.Crew

Be Flexible With Fabrics

With unpredictable weather and drastic vibe swings, don’t fall into the traditional seasonal binary trade. Leave the linen out a bit longer than you might think appropriate — or, better yet, invest in some that make sense for early fall, too, like a blended layer for chilly nights — and pull out your breeziest corduroy now, not October.

Universal Works Linen Cotton Field Jacket
Universal Works Linen Cotton Field Jacket
End Clothing : $205
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit 5-Pocket Bedford Corduroy Pants
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit 5-Pocket Bedford Corduroy Pants
Todd Snyder : $178$67
J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.
J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.
 Including work books, shetland sweaters and a ton of corduroy
Sweatshirt and shorts season is nearly upon us.
Huckberry

2: Don’t Sleep on Sweatshirts and Shorts

There are few sartorial joys more visceral than wearing your favorite vintage sweatshirt with a pair of shorts, and few combos that look as good, either. Don’t feel bound to summer’s arbitrary inseam rules, either — a long style is perfectly acceptable as the dog days roll in.

Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Trumbull Vintage Wash Crewneck Sweatshirt
Huckberry : $138
Reigning Champ 6″ Midweight Terry Sweatshort
Reigning Champ 6″ Midweight Terry Sweatshort
Backcountry : $90$49
Saucony Omnigrid
New fall footwear, like Noah x Paraboot, has already launched.
Bijsmaak

3: Find Your Footing

Your dogs might still be whining for fisherman sandals and recovery slides, but footwear is the first facet of your fall wardrobe to change, and thinking about your shoe story is critical. A ton of new launches have already hit the market — we predict that retro, slightly slimmer sneakers from brands like New Balance and Saucony are going to be huge, and we don’t foresee the boat shoe losing steam any time soon.

Noah x Paraboot Winter Boat Shoe
Noah x Paraboot Winter Boat Shoe
Noah : $498
Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 Sneakers
Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 Sneakers
J.Crew : $150 Saucony : $150
BUck Mason tee
Figuring out what tee works best for you is an essential summer practice.
Buck Mason

4: Test Out Tees

Are you a 100% pima guy, or do you like a touch of elastane in there? Do you want something lightweight and breezy, or an ultra-heavy boxy boy? These are the questions to answer before you start really tucking your tees into wool trousers and oversized cords — take the time to figure out your preferred style now, and reap the benefits all fall long.

Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason Pima Classic Tee
Buck Mason : $45
Sunspel Riviera Supima T-Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Supima T-Shirt
Mr Porter : $95$72
The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
The Best Heavyweight T-Shirts, From Weighty to Downright Hulking
 Add a bit of heft and durability to your T-shirts
Corridor Blanket Stitch Coat
Invest in a quality coat before the best sell out.
Corridor

5: Invest In a Quality Jacket

As insane as it may feel to purchase an ultra-insulated Arc’teryx joint in August, summer is objectively the best time to shop for a proper winter jacket: there are sensible deals galore on virtually every type of layer conceivable, along with a ton of just-dropped fall stock that won’t be available come first snow. Do yourself a favor and invest in your future.

Corridor Blanket Stitch Coat
Corridor Blanket Stitch Coat
Corridor : $585
Arc’teryx Thorium Down Hoodie
Arc’teryx Thorium Down Hoodie
REI : $500$400

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook

