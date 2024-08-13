J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The bellwethers of seasonal change can be subtle — a temperature shift at night, the odd bronze-hued leaf, a launch from your favorite everyday retailer. That’s right, the annual J.Crew fall lookbook just dropped, and with it, an assortment of styles to preorder or outright purchase for the season ahead: hairy knitwear in abundance, relaxed-fitting trousers (not to mention the return of giant-fit), a ton of staple stock made over in breathable merino wool, and so much more.

J.Crew’s fall lookbook delivers yet another season of wearable garms. J.Crew

Seeing as how fall is just around the corner — and how stock for the most coveted releases is almost sure to quickly deplete — we’ve rounded up all the J.Crew fall lookbook styles that immediately caught our eye (read: hit our carts) for you to get in on, too. Find them below. And happy cord season.

Shop the J.Crew Fall Lookbook

The new vibe for fall is fuzzy.

Relaxed for your pleasure.

J.Crew sees your Red Wings and raises you one (English leather) field boot.

The J.Crew fall lookbook includes a ton of InsideHook-approved mircocelebs. J.Crew

Good enough for Talk Easy host Sam Fragoso, good enough for you.

Check, please!

You know ’em, you love ’em, you swim in them.

The fact that J.Crew now stocks the “Noir” colorway of Paraboot’s signature Michael derbies is all the proof you need that the brand is still on the bleeding edge of cool.

A great coat, however far removed from college you are.

Cozy boy szn is upon us.