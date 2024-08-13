Leisure > Style

J.Crew’s Fall Lookbook Just Dropped. Here’s What We’re Already Shopping.

Including work books, shetland sweaters and a ton of corduroy

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 13, 2024 11:28 am
J.Crew Fall lookbook
The J.Crew fall lookbook is here.
J.Crew



The bellwethers of seasonal change can be subtle — a temperature shift at night, the odd bronze-hued leaf, a launch from your favorite everyday retailer. That’s right, the annual J.Crew fall lookbook just dropped, and with it, an assortment of styles to preorder or outright purchase for the season ahead: hairy knitwear in abundance, relaxed-fitting trousers (not to mention the return of giant-fit), a ton of staple stock made over in breathable merino wool, and so much more.

J.Crew’s fall lookbook delivers yet another season of wearable garms.
J.Crew

Seeing as how fall is just around the corner — and how stock for the most coveted releases is almost sure to quickly deplete — we’ve rounded up all the J.Crew fall lookbook styles that immediately caught our eye (read: hit our carts) for you to get in on, too. Find them below. And happy cord season.

Shop the J.Crew Fall Lookbook

J.Crew Alpaca-Blend Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew Alpaca-Blend Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew : $198

The new vibe for fall is fuzzy.

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Italian Wool Flannel Single-Pleat Trouser
J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Italian Wool Flannel Single-Pleat Trouser
J.Crew : $248

Relaxed for your pleasure.

J.Crew English Leather Field Boots
J.Crew English Leather Field Boots
J.Crew : $328

J.Crew sees your Red Wings and raises you one (English leather) field boot.

The J.Crew fall lookbook includes a ton of InsideHook-approved mircocelebs.
J.Crew
J.Crew Crosby Classic-Fit English Merino Wool Suit Jacket
J.Crew Crosby Classic-Fit English Merino Wool Suit Jacket
J.Crew : $498

Good enough for Talk Easy host Sam Fragoso, good enough for you.

J.Crew Cotton-Cashmere Check Shirt
J.Crew Cotton-Cashmere Check Shirt
J.Crew : $128

Check, please!

J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew : $98

You know ’em, you love ’em, you swim in them.

Paraboot Michael Leather Derbys
Paraboot Michael Leather Derbys
J.Crew : $635

The fact that J.Crew now stocks the “Noir” colorway of Paraboot’s signature Michael derbies is all the proof you need that the brand is still on the bleeding edge of cool.

J.Crew English Merino Wool University Coat
J.Crew English Merino Wool University Coat
J.Crew : $798

A great coat, however far removed from college you are.

J.Crew Alpaca-Blend V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew Alpaca-Blend V-Neck Cardigan Sweater
J.Crew : $198

Cozy boy szn is upon us.

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

