Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

As much as it pains us to admit it, summer is slowly coming to a close. (Ciao, vacation. Ciao, hot dogs. Ciao, farmer’s tan.) But running…whether you’re starting to build for fall marathon season or just becoming a runner, logging miles is back, baby. The dog days of August are synonymous with unbearable heat, stifling humidity and unpredictable weather, and it still won’t stop us from hitting the pavement in only the best cushioned running shoes and generally putting in the (very sweaty) hours.

The Best End of Summer Running Gear

That being said, end-of-summer running demands a specific set of gear to cope with seasonal challenges. To help us conquer one of the toughest seasons for running, we’ve put more than a little thought — also, tested two dozen products and run hundreds of miles — into the perfect checklist of gear for you to best conquer those dog day runs. While there’s no exact across-the-board approach, everything from lightweight activewear to sunscreen to hydration packs plays a pivotal role in a successful routine. Below, the must-have running gear that’s helped us maximize every mile of summer running.

The Best End-of-Summer Running Gear

The Daily Trainer: On Cloudsurfer Next

There are more running shoes on the market than there are feet to fill them (don’t fact-check that), but just like last summer, we’ve been turning to the Swiss-made On for our everyday miles. An updated version of the original Cloudsurfer, these featherweight trainers, dubbed the Cloudsurfer Next, add a forward roll to soft CloudTec base and are perfect for virtually every level of runner. The pocketed foam midsole is beefy enough to avoid serious pavement damage and the sneaker is perforated across the upper for appropriate airflow in humid conditions. Like the OG Cloudsurfer, we really can’t find a single flaw with them.

The Summer Speedster: New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Pacer v2

The end of August isn’t typically considered race season, but between tune-ups, track sessions and the old 5K, a race shoe in the rotation is still a necessity. We’ve opted for a new silo from New Balance, the FuelCell SuperComp Pacer v2. Clocking in at just 7.5 oz (for reference, the gold standard Nike Aplhafly 3 weights just over 7 oz) and featuring much of the same tech as the SuperComp Elite for significantly less, it’s snappy, lightning-fast and a totally wild ride.

The Legendary Logger: Nike Pegasus Plus

There have long been rumors that Nike eighty-sixed their Pegasus Turbo silo because it was simply too good. At least, that’s what a legion of devoted fans think, and there’s been enough chatter around the shoe that Nike has finally brought it back for good. Re-introduced as the Pegasus Plus, the swooshy sneaker is the spiritual successor to Nike’s pushy mile-eater, with the same full-length ZoomX foam base and a slightly tweaked Flyknit upper for superior fit and breathability.

The Post-Run Slip-On: Hoka Ora Recovery Mule

Hoka has a well-deserved reputation for creating running shoes with lots of cushioning, and while that’s not exactly what we’re looking for on a downright disgusting day, we’ll gladly slip into the brand’s cushy Ora recovery slide post-run. The mules features a generous layer of sugarcane-derived EVA foam for a plush ride, and the wide sole and Active Foot Frame architecture (your foot sits lower in the sole for a cradling effect) create a stable, supportive feel.

Apparel

The Breezy Tank: Bandit Vento Performance Singlet

A tank that keeps burning rays of sun off your back and preserves modesty (while showing off the guns, of course) is harder to come by than you might think; the best solution we’ve found is Brooklyn-based Bandit’s Vento Singlet, an ultra-lightweight racing option that features the brand’s patented quick-drying Vento tech and a high neckline and a bonded finish for an anti-chaff fit.

The Cotton Boyz Tee: Tracksmith Grayboy Tee

Now, if we were truly sensible gearheads, we’d probably suggest that New England-based Tracksmith’s top-of-the-line Strata Tee was the way to go, with its oodles of coldblack, UV protection and active silver tech to combat warm weather. But we’re only human, and sometimes, sweating it our in a grey cotton tee is the only way to feel like you’ve really accomplished anything. The 100% cotton jersey Grayboy Tee is still a premium product, but it’ll make you’ll feel like a bona fide Prefontaine post-6:00 AM sweat sesh.

The Split Shorts: District Vision Spino 5″ Shorts

We can only say this so many times — you need to embrace the short short. Boutique running brand District Vision, for instance, makes a killer 5″ split short that’s just long enough for even the lankiest of striders and is made from an innovative moisture-wicking stretch-shell worthy every cent. They’ve even got a back pocket, a rarity for lined split shorts.

The Half Tights: Janji Trail 8″ Half Tights

Half tights are a relatively novel idea for the average couch-to-5ker, but pros (and collegians) have been shattering records in speedsuits and spandex for decades now. Janji’s trail tights have enough coverage and length to protect your modesty, plus a plethora of pockets — including a nifty drop slot for a phone — that can easily crate all your keys, cards and gels.

The Sweat-Proof Sock: Balega Ultralight Crew Socks

Too often we blame our shoes for painful blisters and hot feet when socks are the real culprit. Breathable, sweat-wicking socks, like Balega’s Ultralight Crew Socks, keep your feet dry and cool over scorching pavement. The blend of nylon-infused performance yarns (not the icky, sweaty stuff, but a silky and cool-to-the-touch premium fabric) rules, and the reinforced microfiber toes and heels ensure every pair will last you a full summer of hard milage.

Gear & Accessories

The Hydration Pack: Salomon Active Skin 8 Running Vest

When you’re heading out on a long run, a hydration pack is necessary to carry not only the water you’ll need, but gear and fuel too. Salomon (yes, the cult alpinist shoe brand) has been leading the hydration pack charge for decades, and the Active Skin 8 Run Vest (and its dual hydration bottles) offers enough liquid storage and pockets to support even ultramarathoners. Pro tip: do not fill the built-in water bladder with Gatorade.

The Anti-Slip Sunglasses: Goodr OG Running Sunglasses

We fell in love with Goodr when the brand launched in 2015 with a line of affordable, well-built, polarized shades that come in a ton of colors. You’ll catch us in a pair of Circle Gs at the summer barbecue, but the OGs come with a special non-slip coating that’s ideal for running. At $25, there’s no need to feel guilty every time they hit the deck or fall to the bottom of your pack, which is why runners love them so much.

The Runners Only Cap: Pruzan Running Logo Sport Hat

As far as hats go, the dad cap ain’t gonna cut it in 95-degree weather. Instead, add a 100% nylon run hat from up-and-coming running label Pruzan to your sunscreen and shades for serious sun protection. Designed with a low-profile build and adjustable buckles for an adjustable fit, this lightweight cap delivers on long runs, and we much prefer the back pulley stop to a traditional velcro strap. Plus, it looks sick — toss it on and let the compliments roll in.

The Surefire Fit Headphones: Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Earbuds

We’ve finally upgraded our old summer headphone workhorses, the Jabra Elite 4…to the new Jabra model, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2. After all, the silo’s unparalleled quality in the sweat-resistance and battery-life department has us hard-pressed to switch to another workout earbud. You can find our full review of the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 here, but here are the bullet points: eight hours of battery playtime, six boosted microphones and a snug fit — three sizes of in-ear tips ensure everyone can wear the pair, and they even work with a hat or sunglasses — delivers a winning combo.

Health & Recovery

The Ultra-Necessary Block: Freaks of Nature Peak Performance SPF50 100% Mineral Sunscreen

A newly launched brand from surf champion and Outerknown guy Kelly Slater, Freaks of Natures promises broad-spectrum protection and a low-ingredient, mineral-based formula designed to keep your skin safe without the sticky, grimy after-sludge most sunscreens leave.

The Intra-Run Water Bottle: Nathan QuickSqueeze 18oz Insulated Handheld Water Bottle

You can’t rely on the infrequent water fountain for hydration, especially as temperatures creep higher and water becomes key. Instead, carry the Nathan QuickSqueeze 18oz Insulated Handheld Water Bottle that uses a cycling bottle for aim-and-squeeze hydration. Its soft carrying strap ratchets down so you don’t need to use your death grip and the extra pocket holds keys or fuel. There’s even an insulation pack that keeps everything cool.

The Electrolyte Supplement: LMNT Zero Sugar Electrolytes Variety Pack (12 Count)

You won’t need electrolytes on every run, but longer days in the sun will burn energy that your body needs to replenish. LMNT’s quick-dissolving powder contains minerals that can help prevent cramping after hours of sweating. Flavors like watermelon and citrus are tasty and don’t house the same host of artificial sweeteners found in similar energy drinks.

The Recovery Tool: Theragun Mini Massage Gun

You pushed your body to its limits and now the time has come to help it recover. Work out aches, pains and sore muscles with the ultra-portable Theragun Mini that features three different speed settings and over two hours of battery life. Its compact size fits in a gym bag or running pack, making it the perfect travel companion.