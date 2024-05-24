Welcome to the InsideHook Guide to Summer, a collection of recommendations on everything worth doing, drinking, eating, watching and otherwise enjoying between now and Labor Day. Don’t forget the sunscreen.

There is perhaps no food more synonymous with summertime grilling than the hot dog. And just like minor-league baseball teams and accents, almost every region across the country has one. Most recipes were products of the Depression Era, when hot dogs were affordable fare, and others were created by immigrants when they blended elements of their home country’s cuisine with the American classic. From Cleveland’s Polish Boy to New Jersey’s ripper, these are 11 regional hot dog styles to know.

Chicago Dog Olivia Sheehy

Chicago Dog

Reportedly invented in 1929 at a restaurant named Fluky’s on the corner of Maxwell and Halsted, this “Depression sandwich” was a food of the people. The Chicago dog used an all-beef frankfurter, which was brought over by German immigrants decades prior, and the toppings were both filling and cheap.

A proper Chicago dog is an all-beef, natural casing dog (Vienna Beef is the go-to for most spots), usually char-broiled and nestled in a poppy seed bun. It’s commonly ordered “dragged through the garden,” which means topped with classic yellow mustard, sweet pickle relish, chopped white onion, tomato slices, a dill pickle spear, pickled sport peppers and finished with celery salt.

Polish Boy Olivia Sheehy

Polish Boy

The Polish Boy originated in Cleveland and has become the city’s signature food. Many BBQ joints claim to have invented or perfected the dish sometime in the ‘70s or ‘80s, though it likely emerged from a myriad of kielbasa sausage dishes. Wherever you go, the ingredients are usually the same — a grilled or fried kielbasa sausage placed in a hoagie roll, topped with French fries, vinegar-based coleslaw and sweet tomato-based BBQ sauce.

Coney Dog Olivia Sheehy

Coney Dog

The Coney dog is a Detroit favorite, invented by Greek immigrants in the early 1900s, the name likely a homage to the first hot dog many immigrants ate in New York. It’s hard to have a bad Coney in Detroit, but the two classic institutions are American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, two restaurants that literally share the same roof, even after the two brothers split off in 1924.

A Coney dog is an all-beef frankfurter in natural casing, placed in a steamed hot dog bun. It’s topped with coney sauce, an all meat, no-bean chili that’s heavy on the paprika and tomato paste. It’s finished with diced white onions and yellow mustard.

Sonoran Olivia Sheehy

Sonoran

The Sonoran dog originated in Sonora, Mexico in the 1980s, though it’s now more prevalent in and around Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. The origin is rather murky, though we do know they became popular in the ‘80s when they were sold from hot dog carts at baseball games and as street food.

The Sonoran starts with bacon wrapped around a standard hot dog. It’s grilled until the bacon is charred, stuffed into a split bolillo roll and topped with cooked pinto beans and tomatoes. The toppings deviate from there, but classic add-ons include crema, avocado, onions, cotija cheese and green chiles.

New York System Olivia Sheehy

New York System

The New York System, also known as the hot wiener, originated in Rhode Island with the earliest reference coming from the 1931 volume of the Providence City Directory. The most widely-known restaurant is Olneyville New York System, which opened in the 1940s, but the “New York System” name was extremely popular as a marketing ploy to insinuate that the wieners being served were similar to the revered New York dogs.

The New York System is a bit different from others on this list. The sausage itself is a mix of pork, beef and veal within a natural casing that’s cut to size for each order. The grilled wiener goes into a standard hot dog-style bun and is topped much like the Detroit Coney, with mustard, onions and chili sauce (celery salt is usually added as well). The chili sauce is spicier than the Detroit version, featuring warm spices like allspice and curry much more prevalently.

Half-Smoke Olivia Sheehy

Half-Smoke

The half-smoke hot dog, popular in the greater Washington, D.C. area, is an absolute classic. The dog dates back to the 1950s and got its name from its distributor at the time, Brigg’s & Co. These dogs are popular in carts around the downtown area and in the malls near government buildings.

The sausage itself is usually both pork and beef and either spiked with smoke flavoring or gently smoked before being split down the middle (though the classic spot Ben’s Chili Bowl keeps them whole). The grilled or steamed dog is placed in a standard bun before it’s topped with the familiar raw white onions, cheese and chili sauce. The meat-only chili has a milder spice profile, but it’s heavier on the savory flavors of beef bouillon, onion and garlic.

Slaw Dog Olivia Sheehy

Slaw Dog

The slaw dog, like most other dogs on this list, has a hazy history. Most can agree that, like the Chicago dog, this one originated in the Depression Era when foods like hot dogs and cabbage were affordable. There are a couple versions: the original from West Virginia and the Carolina slaw dog, which is the most popular.

The West Virginia version varies in the slaw, which can be sweet, tangy or even mustard based. The Carolina version typically sticks to a standard, mayo-based coleslaw. Both dogs feature a natural casing dog in a side-split bun. Once the dogs are steamed, they’re topped with chili sauce (very close to the half-smoke recipe), yellow mustard, raw chopped onions and the slaw of choice.

Ripper Olivia Sheehy

Ripper

Arguably the most unique dog on this list, the ripper is a delicacy in the greater New Jersey area. Named for how the skin of the dog rips when cooked, these sausages are deep fried, causing the casing to rupture and crisp. Most agree they originated at Rutt’s Hut in Clifton in 1928.

As for ingredients, the ripper keeps it simple. Usually a natural casing filled with all-beef or a pork/beef combo, the secret is in the frying. Once cooked, it’s placed in a grilled bun and sometimes finished with cheese, but it’s usually topped with relish. When ordering, make sure you get at least one well-done, as the charred skin is truly a special experience.

Texas Tommy Olivia Sheehy

Texas Tommy

The Texas Tommy dog was invented in, you guessed it, Pennsylvania. Another dog shrouded in mystery, most believe this originated around the ‘50s with either housewives in the eastern part of the state or in diners between Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.

The Texas Tommy is a beast that starts with a standard pork and beef hot dog — Nathan’s dogs are generally popular for these. The dog is usually split lengthwise, filled with cheese, then wrapped in bacon and grilled. In another variation, it’s simply wrapped with bacon, grilled, then covered in Cheez Whiz (which, given the popularity in Philadelphia, tracks fully).

Puka Dog Olivia Sheehy

Puka Dog

A hot dog unlike any other on this list, the Puka Dog hails from the Hawaiian island of Kauai in a restaurant of the same name. A relative newcomer (the Puka Dog was founded in 2000), it blurs the line between a hot dog and bagel dog.

It starts with a sweet Hawaiian bun that is baked with a puka, or hole, in one side. It’s then filled with a polish sausage, mustard, garlic sauce (which ranges from mild to lava) and fruit relish. It’s a blend of sweet and savory flavors that makes it one of the most unique foods on the planet.

New England-Style Olivia Sheehy

New England-Style

A New England-style dog (sometimes called a Massachusetts dog) is the result of a lobster-roll loving region adopting the hot dog. Originating from the old Howard Johnson restaurant, these dogs have been prevalent since the 1940s. The star here is less the sausage itself but instead the ultra savory bun.

It starts with a brioche-style bun, which is always top-split and butter toasted on all sides, and the best versions feature an all-beef, natural casing dog. From there, little else is done to adorn it, letting the buttery roll and snappy hot dog do all the culinary heavy lifting.