We’re Sure Your Cookout Is Great, But It Could Be Better

However, we would be remiss if we didn’t suggest that you consider the smoker as an easy (and delicious!) grilling alternative for your cookout. There are a plethora of beginner-friendly options available out there, and once you get the hang of it, you’ll find that smoking, while more time-consuming than grilling, is largely passive and borderline idiot-proof from a results standpoint. Not to mention that it unlocks a whole host of unexpected culinary delights, from pulled pork sammies to ribs to smoked chicken wings. Tasty grub with less time spent sweating over a grill? That’s a cookout hack if ever we’ve heard of one.