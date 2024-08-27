Leisure > Food

The Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston

From casual à la carte dining to exclusive omakase experiences, these restaurants have range

By Megha McSwain
August 27, 2024 6:35 am
Three sushi rolls from Uchi plated and served next to each other
Whether you want nigiri, sashimi or a tightly-packed roll, we've got options.
Bethany Ochs

Between casual neighborhood haunts and exclusive omakase-only restaurants, sushi is well-represented in Houston. Discerning chefs are lauded for optimizing their relationships with fishmongers from around the globe to ensure Houstonians are treated to the freshest of the fresh. And the creative liberties that many chefs take to produce dynamic menus, which break free from tradition, make eating sushi in Houston even more of a thrill. Whether it’s delicate pieces of sashimi or tightly packed maki rolled to perfection, consider this list of the top sushi restaurants in Houston.

Assortments of plated sushi and other food from Katami
Katami
Montrose

Katami

Montrose

Katami is the impressive new follow-up to Kata Robata, long regarded one of Houston’s best sushi restaurants. Helmed by four-time James Beard Award nominated chef Manabu “Hori” Horiuchi, Katami pairs sushi and Wagyu with an extensive sake program in a moody space that includes a dedicated bar, 12-seat sushi counter and patio. As is the case at Kata Robata, chef Hori takes pride in offering the freshest catches possible — 80% to 95% of the fish is caught off the coast of Japan approximately 20 hours before it’s served.

2701 W Dallas St

MF Sushi

Museum District

MF Sushi is situated on a quiet street in Houston’s picturesque Museum District and has been considered among the city’s special occasion sushi restaurants for more than a decade. Enjoy à la carte offerings or splurge on the omakase experience and witness the talents of chef Chris Kinjo from across the restaurant’s flush sushi counter. MF Sushi loyalists looking for even more seafood delights should check out the restaurant’s sister concept, MF Seafood, newly opened in Autry Park.

1401 Binz St #100

Plated sushi rolls on a board with sauce
Uchi
Bethany Ochs

Uchi

Montrose

Before opening the doors to such lauded restaurants as Uchiko, Uchiba and Loro Smokehouse, Hai Hospitality opened Uchi in Austin, and it remains the crown jewel of the budding restaurant group. Today, there are six Uchi locations across the country, including one in Montrose. Known for its signature non-traditional approach to Japanese cuisine, some of Uchi’s standout dishes include the hama chili, Wagyu tataki and a fried milk dessert that’s not to be missed.

904 Westheimer Rd

Flounder crudo at Azumi
Flounder crudo at Azumi
Atlas Restaurant Group

Azumi

River Oaks

Like its sister concept Loch Bar, which is located next door, Azumi offers River Oaks District visitors a luxe destination to seek sustenance in-between roaming the area’s boutiques. Along with a broad range of sashimi, nigiri and maki, Azumi showcases heartier plates like miso black cod, Wagyu short rib and yakisoba noodles. Opt for a seat at the sushi bar or take to the patio on pleasant weather days — the dining room spills onto two outdoor terraces that offer prime people watching.

4444 Westheimer Rd Suite G130

Pieces of nigiri on a plate
Aya Sushi
Bellaire

Aya Sushi

Bellaire

Situated in one corner of the Bellaire Triangle, Aya Sushi is a neighborhood gem suitable for a fast and easy lunch or a more involved date night. Chef Yoshi Katsuyama, a veteran of Uchi, is at the helm, and his vibrant personality is as much of a draw as the menu of fresh fish flown in from Japan. With a penchant for wearing pink, he shines from his perch behind the sushi counter, specifically when leading an omakase experience, which is worth the splurge. Expect tastings like tiger prawn from Kumamoto and shabu shabu served with A4 Wagyu shoulder.

5407 Bellaire Blvd Suite A

People sitting at a U-shaped table watching a man standing at a table in the center
Hidden Omakase
Abante Photography

Hidden Omakase

Uptown

Like its name suggests, Hidden Omakase is discreetly located in a Galleria-area retail strip mall in a space disguised as a comic book store from the outside. The restaurant boasts an 18-seat sushi counter and offers only two seatings per evening from Thursday to Sunday, making it one of the most exclusive sushi destinations in town. Chef Marcos Juarez oversees the culinary preparations and is responsible for dishes like bluefin tuna sashimi, corn coconut curry and smoked salmon with miso butternut puree. For a similar vibe, consider visiting Hidden’s sister concepts — Sushi by Hidden offers express omakase experiences in Rice Village and Norigami is a handroll bar in West U.

5353 W Alabama St #102

Various kind of sushi arranged in a circular tray decorated with small white, purple and pink flowers
Roka Akor
Greenway

Roka Akor

Greenway

Roka Akor is situated on the street level of luxury highrise 2929 Weslayan and offers a standout sushi and robata experience in the Greenway area. The expansive, light-filled space is fitting for large group gatherings, with a dedicated bar and lounge, plus a sushi and robata counter where all of the kitchen action is on full display. Start with the crispy rice spicy tuna before choosing from the day’s selection of sashimi, and don’t sleep on robata-grilled vegetables like sweet corn with miso butter.

2929 Weslayan St Suite 100

Neo

Montrose

This exclusive omakase-only restaurant with 13 seats is located inside the Glass Cypress clothing boutique in Montrose. Like an intimate dinner party, guests gather around the counter where they are treated to up to 20 courses prepared with seasonality in mind. Dishes vary, from cold somen noodles presented in akami dashi to different species of bluefin tuna sourced at the peak of their season.

1711 Indiana St, Houston

