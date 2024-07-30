Where to Get Legitimately Good Vegan Food in Dallas

The Dallas culinary scene is known for many things: Tex-Mex, barbecue, burgers and the all-powerful steakhouse immediately come to mind. But vegan food? It’s not this city’s bread and butter, so to speak, but its presence is growing: restaurants around town are increasingly making vegetables the star of the show and vegan dishes are becoming more common, whether you’re seeking out Indian, Mexican or a fine-dining tasting menu. So for those who adhere to a vegan lifestyle and those who just want to lay off meat for a while, here are the best restaurants with delicious vegan offerings in and around Dallas.

This Hare Krishna temple doubles as a restaurant, and it’s been serving Ayurvedic, Indian-inspired vegan and vegetarian food for decades. Think chana dal soup, mixed bean curries, veggie stir fries, salads and chutneys. The menu incorporates dairy in select dishes, so vegan diners will need to avoid certain items, but there’s plenty to choose from. If you like what you taste, Kalachandji’s also hosts cooking classes throughout the year, so you can learn to recreate your favorites at home.

5430 Gurley Ave, Dallas

Nuno’s house-made vegan proteins mimic Mexican favorites like al pastor, barbacoa and chorizo. Nuno’s Tacos and Vegmex Grill

True al pastor and carne asada tacos are unassailable, but when you need a vegan option, Nuno’s has you covered. The casual takeout and delivery spot makes vegan proteins in house that mimic Mexican favorites like al pastor, barbacoa and chorizo, plus tacos, flautas and burritos loaded with beans, potatoes, vegan cheese, tofu and more. Supplement your meal with rice, fresh pico de gallo, salsas and red jackfruit pozole.

8024 Spring Valley Rd Suite 8024, Dallas

Spiral Diner is the OG of DFW’s vegan food scene, serving diner classics and blue plate specials Spiral Diner

Open since 2002, Spiral Diner is the OG of DFW’s vegan food scene. Here you’ll find diner classics and blue plate specials, but without the usual meats. So you get dishes like tofu club sandwiches; a Reuben stuffed with faux corned beef, sauerkraut and a nut-based cheese on rye bread; and a whole section of plant-based burgers. If you’re starting early, or just like to eat your breakfast whenever you damn well please, the menu is stocked with morning staples served all day, like pancakes, tofu scrambles and smoothies. There’s also beer and wine, a category where vegans and carnivores can find common ground.

1314 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

El Palote Panadería has become a go-to for plant-based tacos in a variety of styles. El Palote Panaderia

When El Palote opened in 2015, it served a vegan menu once a week, but that menu proved so popular that the restaurant went all-vegan the following year. Now it’s a popular go-to for plant-based tacos in a variety of styles, including birria, al pastor, brisket, carnitas and asado de puerco. They also sling enchiladas, nachos, tortas, barbecue sandwiches, and rice and beans. If you want a little treat, grab some fresh pan dulce from the small bakery section on your way out the door.

2537 S Buckner Blvd, Dallas

Chef Troy Gardner’s TLC Vegan features a variety of dishes covering cuisines across the globe. TLC Vegan

TLC (“tastes like chicken”) comes from Chef Troy Gardner, and this brick-and-mortar restaurant is the IRL version of his original ghost kitchen delivery business. The eclectic menu includes a variety of dishes covering global cuisines, with options like vegan lasagna and arrabbiata pasta, buffalo cauliflower wings, veggie sandwiches, bean-heavy chili and several salads. It’s the perfect option for feeding a group when everyone wants something completely different.

1930 N Coit Rd #140, Richardson

Maiden comes from the husband and wife duo behind Spiral Diner, and it’s the only fine-dining vegan concept in the metroplex. Guests can choose four- or eight-course seasonal tasting menus, with beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails available a la cart or paired with the meal. Maiden also hosts afternoon tea on weekends, serving a tower of sweet and savory treats — scones, finger sandwiches, tiny cakes — alongside unlimited pots of tea. And in an interesting twist, they even offer a Sunday roast, wherein plant-based meats are served with chips, roasted root veggies, yorkshire pudding, red wine gravy and mushy peas.

1216 6th Ave, Fort Worth

Located in a cozy abode just outside the Bishop Arts District, Vegan Food House serves an eclectic menu that ranges from lasagna and cauliflower wings to an assortment of Cajun dishes. Salads, flatbreads, plant-based burgers and sandwiches are also on the menu — everything’s accounted for. You may never confuse their cauliflower for chicken, or their jackfruit for pulled pork, but each dish is so packed full of flavor that you’ll never feel like you’re missing out.

832 W Seventh St, Dallas

Vegan Vibrationz serves chicken sandwiches, wings, nachos and even a riff on Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme. Vegan Vibrationz

This former Dallas Farmers Market favorite is now posted up at Legacy Hall, where they’re continuing to dole out craveable dishes like chicken sandwiches, wings, nachos and even a riff on Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme, but with plant-based meats as the star of each show. Throw in a side salad and a fresh-pressed juice, then give yourself a little pat on the back.

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano