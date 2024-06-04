There are many fine restaurants across Dallas, covering every imaginable cuisine type and configuration. But occasionally plans call for something a bit more secluded, whether it’s for a birthday dinner or corporate outing. That’s where private dining rooms come into play.

Private rooms are commonplace at hotels, steakhouses and high-end restaurants, but they can also be found at barbecue joints — both of the Central Texas and Korean variety — as well as casual neighborhood spots, fun-loving Mexican restaurants and other spaces around town. So the next time you’re hosting a party or event, these are 10 of the best private dining rooms in Dallas.

Uchi’s hardwood private dining room Hai Hospitality

Uchi continues its reign as one of the city’s best restaurants, and that also applies when you need to feed a crowd. The private dining room holds 24 guests and can be split in half for smaller parties and events. Either way, the restaurant will create fully custom menus for the occasion. The room is presentation-ready, with a 65-inch TV, audio and Wi-Fi in case you require such things. You can also use the room for chef-guided experiences, sake tastings and hands-on classes like an instructive session on DIY maki rolls.

2817 Maple Ave

This gem of a Mexican restaurant from Duro Hospitality exudes the warmth of a family hacienda with cozy mid-century furnishings from San Miguel de Allende, family portraits and commissioned art, large fireplaces and a courtyard. Take advantage of the homey space and book either the private dining room — which seats up to 16 guests — or the back patio, which holds 32. Then dive into handmade tortillas, wood-fired meats and seafood crudos.

1400 N Riverfront Blvd

Knife Italian’s private wine room Knife Italian

Knife Italian is the latest restaurant from chef John Tesar, and it’s situated inside the newly renovated and rebranded Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. Here, you have a few options at your disposal. Coltello is an intimate private dining room with capacity for 10 guests. The wine room is a private space with views of the wine cellar and space for 14 guests. And pizza kitchen is perfect for larger groups of up to 38. It works for both dinner and entertaining, with the ability to host hands-on cooking classes and mixology demos.

4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving

Birdie’s private dining room, featuring Southwest decor and cowboy boots in excess Kathy Tran

Birdie’s has been drawing crowds since it opened at the old Luby’s spot on Mockingbird Lane. If you’re bringing a crowd of your own, book the back dining room and adjoining private patio. The flexible space is ideal for indoor/outdoor affairs and can be used for seated events or standing cocktail parties, with space for groups of 18 to 75 people. The room features a couple fun accents and photo ops, like a brick fireplace and a bookshelf lined with cowboy boots.

6221 E Mockingbird Lane

Monarch’s private “Emerald Room” Monarch

Situated on the 49th floor of downtown’s Thompson Dallas hotel, Monarch’s handsome dining room and bar offer some of the best views in the city. When you need something more private, they have a couple options. The Emerald Room is a completely enclosed space located just off the main dining room, with a table that seats 14 people and floor-to-ceiling windows that look onto the skyline. If you need a bit more space, the Chandelier Lounge is a semi private area that connects Monarch’s two dining rooms and sits opposite the wine cellar. It has vaulted ceilings and chandeliers, naturally. One long table seats 18, or use the space for a standing reception and accommodate up to 24 guests.

1401 Elm St, 49th Floor

Nobu’s private sake table Henry Hargreaves

Nobu has a little something for everyone, including the Skylight Room and adjacent courtyard, a prime one-two combo for larger events. But when you’re hosting a dinner, we’re partial to the private and very well appointed wine room. It’s situated one floor below the main restaurant and seats up to 20 guests in a brick-walled, wine-laced space. Or book the semi-private sake table on the main level. It seats eight to 14 people in an elevated perch and offers prime views of the restaurant.

400 Crescent Court

Dakota’s private wine room Dakota’s Steakhouse

Downtown favorite Dakota’s has a few tricks up its sleeve, and we don’t just mean the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye and crab cake lollipops. Because that front patio — yes, the one located below street level that boasts a waterfall, retractable roof, fire pit and private bar — can be booked for seated dinners and cocktail receptions. If you’re looking for a more intimate gathering, try the 12-seat chef’s table. The cozy room is closed to the restaurant, so your group can enjoy a private lunch or dinner with dedicated servers.

600 N Akard St

Terry Black’s private dining room, including a set of double doors opening onto a heated patio Terry Black’s

Birthday parties, corporate events and rehearsal dinners don’t have a lot in common, but they’re all made better with brisket and beef ribs. You handle the guest list, and Terry Black’s will provide the space and the food. Choose from two private dining rooms — the Opal Room seats up to 80 and sports large garage doors, a portable bar and AV capabilities, while the Connolly Room holds up to 60 people and features a private patio. Lean into the rustic nature of the Deep Ellum barbecue joint, or decorate to your heart’s content.

3025 Main St

JOA Korean BBQ’s private dining room with 8 grills Kathy Tran

JOA specializes in modern Korean barbecue, a communal-style feast that’s always a good time when experienced with friends. If you want to share the activity with a lot of friends, book the private dining room. Tables and emerald green booths seat up to 40 guests, and the kitchen offers custom menus for large parties upon request. Let the experts do most of the work, or get your group in on the action and enlist the tabletop burners to cook up platters of short ribs, hanger steak, pork and veggies while the beer and soju flow.

2254 Royal Ln, Suite 100

Corrientes’ “Tango Room” Corrientes 348

Corrientes is a reliable go-to for steak dinners, wine, Caipirinhas and all manner of Argentinian sides. Book a private room, and they’ll cook up a family-style feast with all your favorites laid out before your party. The wine room is a cozy spot for eight to 10 people who want to eat while surrounded by wine bottles, and the Gardel Room seats up to 20 at one long communal table. The Tango Room is best for larger parties and holds up to 55 people across multiple tables.

1807 Ross Ave