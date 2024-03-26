The 10 Best Steakhouses in San Antonio

San Antonio is rightfully known for its Tex-Mex, but don’t think for one minute that it’s not also flush with steaks (we’re still talking about Texas here). The city is full of great steakhouses, where diners can live out their carnivorous dreams, supplementing meat with crab cakes, lobster tails and plenty of wine. These are 10 of the best steakhouses in San Antonio where you can get your fill of ribeyes, New York strips and maybe mix in a salad every once in a while.

Bohanan’s Bohanan’s

With its coveted downtown location and proximity to the River Walk, Bohanan’s has been a favorite for locals and visitors since it opened in 2002. USDA Prime beef is grilled over mesquite and available in a wide variety of cuts, including a ribeye, porterhouse and a chateaubriand for two. The restaurant also stocks a selection of Akaushi beef, so you’ve got options. Pair your steak with a bottle of wine and hearty sides like white truffle fries, jumbo asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatoes or lobster creamed corn.

219 E Houston St

J-Prime J-Prime

J-Prime’s menu is extensive, beginning with cold starters (oysters, shrimp cocktail, sashimi) and hot appetizers, like crab cakes and lobster bites. The seafood deserves a spot on your table, as J-Prime promises that it goes from the ocean to your plate in two days. But the steaks are still the star of the show here. USDA Prime beef is sourced from Creekstone Farms in Kansas and aged between 30 and 60 days, and Wagyu selections are available from Kagoshima prefecture in Japan. If you really want to go for it, try the Australian Wagyu filet that’s aged for 45 days and topped with gold leaf. If you’re a regular — or want to be one — sign up for a wine locker membership to ensure your favorite bottles are always waiting for you.

1401 N Loop 1604

Bob’s started in Dallas in 1993 and has since expanded to additional markets inside and outside of Texas. The San Antonio location is adorned with framed historical flags, giving the dining room an old-school Americana feel that meshes well with the dark woods and polished service. As for the food, the menu features the same prime steaks, chops, seafood and sides that’s made Bob’s popular for more than 30 years. Dinner still starts with fresh bread, and plates are still adorned with one large glazed carrot. Eat your vegetables.

5815 Rim Pass

Myron’s bone-in filet Myron’s

This family-run operation got its start in New Braunfels before opening a San Antonio outpost in 2011. The restaurant is decked out in modern Texas decor with a large bar, patio and wine room, and the kitchen takes its steaks seriously. Midwestern corn-fed USDA Prime beef is dry-aged for 14 days and then wet-aged for 28 days, a two-step process that results in tender, flavorful meat. See for yourself with filets, Kansas City strips, ribeyes and a chateaubriand for two. You can add three broiled shrimp with lemon and butter to any entree or opt for crustaceans and festoon your plate with an Australian lobster tail.

10003 NW Military Hwy

Landrace Kathy Tran

Located inside the Thompson San Antonio, Landrace is helmed by chef Steve McHugh, who’s also behind the beloved Pearl restaurant, Cured. The restaurant’s kitchen featured a Grillworks wood-fired grill, which McHugh and team use to coax maximum flavors out of meat, fish and vegetables. When it’s steaks you want, Landrace abides with a section featuring a massive dry-aged tomahawk ribeye, a filet mignon and a “house steak” that sees an angus chateau loin wrapped in bacon. Complement any of the above with a variety of sauces — including chimichurri bearnaise and chili pequín au poivre — or top your steak with add-ons like foie gras, brûléed blue cheese and fried Gulf crab fingers.

111 Lexington Ave

Chef Jason Dady’s Range has the best of both worlds, assuming you like worlds that feature prime steaks alongside primo Italian food. You can and probably should load your table with cast-iron pizzas and housemade pastas, but leave room for steaks. Those come in a few varieties, including a filet mignon, a Tuscan-marinated ribeye and the show-stopping bistecca alla Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse that’s priced by the ounce and prepared with olive oil and charred thyme. Should you require more beef in your life, don’t miss the baked Wagyu meatballs and Wagyu meatloaf.

125 E Houston St

Boiler House Boiler House

Situated inside what was once the original boiler house of the 130-year-old Pearl Brewery Complex, Boiler House is fun, lively and more casual than your typical steakhouse — you won’t find here white tablecloths here. But the menu features all the steaks and seafood you want, including New York strips and a 36-ounce tomahawk. Top your steak with caramelized whiskey onions or choose from one of five sauces, including jalapeño bearnaise and horseradish crema.

312 Pearl Pkwy

Perry’s Famous Pork Chop Barry Fantich

This modern steakhouse has a vibrant bar with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-air lounge and the spacious dining room mixes materials between wood, leather and upholstery. Most importantly, the menu is loaded with steaks, seafood and Perry’s very famous pork chop, a thick-cut favorite that’s carved table-side on a hot cast iron plate. You really can’t go wrong with that chop, and the same goes for the bone-in cowboy ribeye and the porterhouse for two. But our favorite move is to get the New York Strip Flight, which fills your plate with a meaty trio composed of Texas Kobe-style Wagyu beef, Nebraska prime certified Angus beef and Japanese A5 Wagyu. Select something from the award-winning wine list, then settle in to compare each bite.

15900 La Cantera Pkwy

The spread at Brenner’s Brenner’s

This Houston import came to San Antonio in 2023 and inhabits a three-level space overlooking the River Walk. The decidedly upscale restaurant has oysters, shellfish towers and caviar to start, but most come here for the steaks. Peruse the menu to see a list of providers, showing provenance from Texas ranches and Japanese prefectures, then choose your steak from options including New York strips, tomahawks and Wagyu filets. A “complements” section runs down all the possible adornments, from Cognac-peppercorn sauce and Port wine demi-glace to a variety of boutique salts.

215 Losoya St

The grill at Chama Gaucha Chama Gaucha

Some Brazilian steakhouses prioritize quantity over quality, but Chama Guacha gets both elements right. Because, yes, the all-you-can-eat format means no one is leaving hungry, and the steaks are indeed paraded around on skewers and carved directly onto your plate. But those steaks are prime cuts, including ribeye, filet mignon and picanha, the popular cut known for producing tender, juicy bites. Throw in some accoutrements — like rice, black beans and a variety of sauces, plus a trip to the salad bar — and you’ve got all the makings of a fun night out.

18318 Sonterra Pl