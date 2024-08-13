The craft movement has played a major role in diversifying Houston’s BBQ scene over the last decade (spoiler alert: it’s made it a whole lot better). The city touts a wealth of talent, with skilled pitmasters incorporating high-quality ingredients sourced from local ranchers and other trusted purveyors and adhering to the practice of cooking meats low and slow. Beyond killer smoked meats like brisket, house-made sausage and Texas-sized beef ribs, Houston’s top BBQ restaurants showcase a robust menu of sides and desserts like banana pudding and layer cakes, which makes the experience so much sweeter. When a craving for tried and true Texas eats hits, consider this guide of the best BBQ in Houston to get your fix.

The Pit Room crafts some of the best Central Texas-style BBQ in Houston. Jenn Duncan

Montrose

The Pit Room checks off all the boxes of a spectacular BBQ restaurant with two locations, one in Montrose and a brand new outpost in Memorial, each with rustic interiors and ample patio seating. Hailed as crafting some of the best traditional Central Texas-style BBQ in the city, the Pit Room’s extensive line-up includes brisket, beef and pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and house-made sausage in varieties like Czech-style beef, jalapeño-cheddar pork and black pepper garlic venison. Sides lean traditional but also include Tex-Mex options like elote and charro beans.

1201 Richmond Ave.

Self-taught pitmaster Leonard Botello makes every dish from scratch. Truth BBQ

Buffalo Heights

A conversation about BBQ in Texas can hardly be had without mention of Truth BBQ and its owner-pitmaster, Leonard Botello IV. The self-taught talent has been lauded for his approach to Central Texas-style BBQ since he opened Truth’s original location in Brenham in 2015, and his popularity has only grown since introducing a second outpost in the Heights. Botello takes pride in preparing everything from scratch daily and cooking over live fire to deliver consistently fine BBQ. Here, you’ll want to save room for dessert — the layer cakes are prepared from an old family recipe by Botello’s mother.

110 S Heights Blvd

Richmond

Harlem Road Texas BBQ is located in a suburb outside of the city, but it’s well worth the drive. At its helm is Armenian-born, Swiss-trained chef and pitmaster Ara Malekian. Donning his signature cowboy hat and hardly ever without his trusty cigar, Malekian is a beloved member of Houston’s culinary community who welcomes guests to Harlem Road with true southern hospitality. Look forward to smoked meats cooked over wood from vintage oak wine staves and classic sides like potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.

9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond

Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

Visit at peak lunch hours, and you’ll notice guests reveling in the deliciousness of giant Texas baked potatoes topped with meat — but rest assured there is plenty more to indulge in at Gatlin’s BBQ. The family-owned restaurant, with pitmaster Greg Gatlin at its helm, is located in a retail strip center in the GOOF area. Expect a large menu of meats by the pound, loaded sandwiches and combination plates, plus soul-warming sides like collard greens, fried okra, dirty rice and candied yams.

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A

Feges’s favorites include the charred Caesar, chopped brisket sandwich and the whole hog platter. Feges BBQ

Spring Branch

After operating out of the Greenway Plaza office complex since 2018, husband-and-wife team Patrick and Erin Feges opened a second outpost of Feges BBQ in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center in 2021; the restaurant has become a fast favorite of the area. The family-friendly eatery boasts indoor and outdoor seating, a wine list curated by Erin herself (who previously worked as a sommelier at Camerata) and an all-day menu with highlights like the charred Caesar, chopped brisket sandwich and a whole hog platter. As parents, Patrick and Erin pride themselves on showcasing a comfortable atmosphere for families, complete with a play area and children’s menu.

8217 Long Point Rd

Heights

The line forms fast and often at Pinkerton’s Barbecue in the Heights. The prime brisket is a major draw, as is the pork ribs, which are available glazed or with a dry rub. Sides like jalapeño cheese rice and bacon mac and cheese harmoniously pair with the smoked meats, and old-fashioned desserts like blueberry cobbler and banana pudding are the icing on the proverbial cake.

1504 Airline Dr

Bellaire

Blood Bros. BBQ is a welcome alternative to the more traditional BBQ restaurants in Houston. Along with pitmaster Quy Hoang, brothers Robin and Terry Wong draw from their roots and experience of growing up in Alief to create a menu that reflects Houston’s diversity. Expect items like brisket chow fun, sweet and sour deep-fried pork ribs and a pho rubbed beef belly banh mi.

5425 Bellaire Blvd

The mouthwatering spread J-Bar-M Becca Wright

East Downtown

Come for the BBQ, stay for the vibes at this sprawling patio restaurant located in Houston’s East End. Inside, a cafeteria-style line gives diners a close look at brisket and house-made sausage getting chopped up for platters and sandwiches. Outside, an open-air beer garden serves as a comfortable place to stretch out and enjoy your ‘cue with downtown’s skyline looming in the distance. Live musical performances are often hosted in the beer garden, and with a number of TV screens, the covered area is suitable for game day watch parties.

2201 Leeland St