Leisure > Food

Where to Go for Top-Notch BBQ in Houston

These meals are well worth the meat sweats

By Megha McSwain
August 13, 2024 6:37 am
The Pit Room's extensive line-up includes brisket, beef and pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and housemade sausage
The Pit Room's extensive meat line-up.
Duc Hoang

The craft movement has played a major role in diversifying Houston’s BBQ scene over the last decade (spoiler alert: it’s made it a whole lot better). The city touts a wealth of talent, with skilled pitmasters incorporating high-quality ingredients sourced from local ranchers and other trusted purveyors and adhering to the practice of cooking meats low and slow. Beyond killer smoked meats like brisket, house-made sausage and Texas-sized beef ribs, Houston’s top BBQ restaurants showcase a robust menu of sides and desserts like banana pudding and layer cakes, which makes the experience so much sweeter. When a craving for tried and true Texas eats hits, consider this guide of the best BBQ in Houston to get your fix.

The Pit Room crafts some of the best Central Texas-style barbecue in Houston
The Pit Room crafts some of the best Central Texas-style BBQ in Houston.
Jenn Duncan

The Pit Room

Montrose

The Pit Room checks off all the boxes of a spectacular BBQ restaurant with two locations, one in Montrose and a brand new outpost in Memorial, each with rustic interiors and ample patio seating. Hailed as crafting some of the best traditional Central Texas-style BBQ in the city, the Pit Room’s extensive line-up includes brisket, beef and pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and house-made sausage in varieties like Czech-style beef, jalapeño-cheddar pork and black pepper garlic venison. Sides lean traditional but also include Tex-Mex options like elote and charro beans.

1201 Richmond Ave.

Self-taught pitmaster, Leonard Botello IV is a generational talent who makes every dish from scratch
Self-taught pitmaster Leonard Botello makes every dish from scratch.
Truth BBQ

Truth BBQ

Buffalo Heights

A conversation about BBQ in Texas can hardly be had without mention of Truth BBQ and its owner-pitmaster, Leonard Botello IV. The self-taught talent has been lauded for his approach to Central Texas-style BBQ since he opened Truth’s original location in Brenham in 2015, and his popularity has only grown since introducing a second outpost in the Heights. Botello takes pride in preparing everything from scratch daily and cooking over live fire to deliver consistently fine BBQ. Here, you’ll want to save room for dessert — the layer cakes are prepared from an old family recipe by Botello’s mother.

110 S Heights Blvd

Harlem Road Texas BBQ

Richmond

Harlem Road Texas BBQ is located in a suburb outside of the city, but it’s well worth the drive. At its helm is Armenian-born, Swiss-trained chef and pitmaster Ara Malekian. Donning his signature cowboy hat and hardly ever without his trusty cigar, Malekian is a beloved member of Houston’s culinary community who welcomes guests to Harlem Road with true southern hospitality. Look forward to smoked meats cooked over wood from vintage oak wine staves and classic sides like potato salad, coleslaw and macaroni and cheese.

9823 Harlem Rd, Richmond

The 9 Best Steakhouses in Houston
The 9 Best Steakhouses in Houston
 From time-honored establishments to vibey newcomers, these Houston restaurants do steak right

Gatlin’s BBQ

Garden Oaks/Oak Forest

Visit at peak lunch hours, and you’ll notice guests reveling in the deliciousness of giant Texas baked potatoes topped with meat — but rest assured there is plenty more to indulge in at Gatlin’s BBQ. The family-owned restaurant, with pitmaster Greg Gatlin at its helm, is located in a retail strip center in the GOOF area. Expect a large menu of meats by the pound, loaded sandwiches and combination plates, plus soul-warming sides like collard greens, fried okra, dirty rice and candied yams.

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C Ste A

Feges's favorites include the charred Caesar, the chopped brisket sandwich, and the whole hog platter
Feges’s favorites include the charred Caesar, chopped brisket sandwich and the whole hog platter.
Feges BBQ

Feges BBQ

Spring Branch

After operating out of the Greenway Plaza office complex since 2018, husband-and-wife team Patrick and Erin Feges opened a second outpost of Feges BBQ in the Spring Branch Village Shopping Center in 2021; the restaurant has become a fast favorite of the area. The family-friendly eatery boasts indoor and outdoor seating, a wine list curated by Erin herself (who previously worked as a sommelier at Camerata) and an all-day menu with highlights like the charred Caesar, chopped brisket sandwich and a whole hog platter. As parents, Patrick and Erin pride themselves on showcasing a comfortable atmosphere for families, complete with a play area and children’s menu.

8217 Long Point Rd

Pinkerton’s Barbecue

Heights

The line forms fast and often at Pinkerton’s Barbecue in the Heights. The prime brisket is a major draw, as is the pork ribs, which are available glazed or with a dry rub. Sides like jalapeño cheese rice and bacon mac and cheese harmoniously pair with the smoked meats, and old-fashioned desserts like blueberry cobbler and banana pudding are the icing on the proverbial cake.

1504 Airline Dr

Blood Bros. BBQ

Bellaire

Blood Bros. BBQ is a welcome alternative to the more traditional BBQ restaurants in Houston. Along with pitmaster Quy Hoang, brothers Robin and Terry Wong draw from their roots and experience of growing up in Alief to create a menu that reflects Houston’s diversity. Expect items like brisket chow fun, sweet and sour deep-fried pork ribs and a pho rubbed beef belly banh mi.

5425 Bellaire Blvd

Live musical performances are often hosted in J-Bar-M's beer garden
The mouthwatering spread J-Bar-M
Becca Wright

J-Bar-M

East Downtown

Come for the BBQ, stay for the vibes at this sprawling patio restaurant located in Houston’s East End. Inside, a cafeteria-style line gives diners a close look at brisket and house-made sausage getting chopped up for platters and sandwiches. Outside, an open-air beer garden serves as a comfortable place to stretch out and enjoy your ‘cue with downtown’s skyline looming in the distance. Live musical performances are often hosted in the beer garden, and with a number of TV screens, the covered area is suitable for game day watch parties.

2201 Leeland St

More Like This

Crawfish in a bowl seasoned with corn on the cob
Where to Find the Best Viet-Cajun Crawfish in Houston
Monarch is the brainchild and passion project of Michelin-starred chef, Danny Grant
The 12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas
dim sum food set on table
Where to Find the Best Dim Sum in Houston
a brunch spread with eggs, potatoes, a cobb salad, burger, fruit salad and coffees
The Best Brunch Spots in Austin Right Now

Leisure > Food
Texas > Food

Most Popular

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
A pro chef salts the Danish dish flæskesteg, a celebratory roast pork
These Are the Salts That Top Chefs Use
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Caribbean cocktail bars
The 7 Best Cocktail Bars in the Caribbean

Recommended

Suggested for you

A photo of LeBron James exercising, in black and white.
A Guide to Building Muscle Mass Over the Age of 40
An orange tree. According to a new Harvard study on nutrition and healthy aging, you should be getting 2.5 servings of fruit per day.
What We Learned From Harvard’s New Study on Healthy Aging
The Concorde, a supersonic airplane that was retired in 2003; and the Boom XB-1, an experimental supersonic plane that had its first flight in 2024.
Where’s the Second Supersonic Age We Were Promised?
A pro chef salts the Danish dish flæskesteg, a celebratory roast pork
These Are the Salts That Top Chefs Use
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Caribbean cocktail bars
The 7 Best Cocktail Bars in the Caribbean

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Ema is Chef CJ Jacobson's ode to Mediterranean-style cooking

Where to Go for Breakfast in Chicago 

With a focus on lunch bowls, Kitava stands apart thanks to its affordable and versatile menu

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Oakland

The Pit Room's extensive line-up includes brisket, beef and pork ribs, pulled pork, turkey, chicken, and housemade sausage

Where to Go for Top-Notch BBQ in Houston

a bunch of wooden steamer baskets filled with colorful dumplings

The 10 Best Food Halls in Washington, DC

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago