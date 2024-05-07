Leisure > Food

The 9 Best Coffee Shops in Houston

Stay well-caffeinated at these hip haunts, slinging coffee, tea, booze and more

By Megha McSwain
May 7, 2024 6:50 am
two people sitting at a wooden table eating bowls of food and drinking lattes out of blue ceramic mugs
Bluestone Lane offers a robust food menu in addition to excellent brews.
Audrey Amelie

Houston’s culinary landscape is diverse and interesting, and that includes its bounty of coffee bars and cafes. There are countless places to score a cup of joe, but some of Houston’s top coffee haunts are upping the ante by featuring well-rounded food menus, luxurious patios and stocked bars to turn a routine coffee stop into a full experience. Treat yourself to a freshly roasted brew from a sustainable source, a piping hot cup of chai or a perfectly sweetened lavender latte before flipping open your laptop or book. From trusted neighborhood gems to a luxe coffee bar located in Houston’s hottest new high-rise hotel, there are plenty of places to consider for your next caffeine run.                                                                                                                                    

Slowpokes

Multiple locations

This growing local coffee chain has five locations spread across the city — Spring Branch, Kirby Grove, Garden Oaks, West U and the newest outpost in Memorial. It’s well known for its coffee and blended beverages, plus a substantial menu of sweet and savory eats like churro donuts and bagel sandwiches. Guests often venture in for long visits with laptops in tow, but for those in a hurry, Slowpokes offers a made in-house, bottled cold brew for grab-and-go convenience.

1203 W 34th St.

Blacksmith

Montrose

Houston’s coffee scene can hardly be discussed without the mention of Blacksmith Coffee and its founder David Buehrer. The veteran coffee brewer opened Blacksmith in the heart of Montrose more than a decade ago, and it remains a cornerstone of the hip neighborhood. The industrial space, with a wraparound covered patio that looks upon Lower Westheimer, is often crowded with regulars. While the coffee ranks among the best in the city, Blacksmith’s food menu, which features favorites like Vietnamese steak and eggs, earns just as much fanfare.

1018 Westheimer Rd.

Sunday Press

Garden Oaks

From the team behind Tout Suite in Downtown, Sunday Press is an all-day cafe where guests can enjoy coffee, tea and cold-pressed juices in a modern, light-filled space. Coffee drinkers can get adventurous with signature drinks like the honey sea salt latte or go for something basic and bold like the nitro cold brew. There is a hefty food menu, with offerings ranging from loaded acai bowls to hot and cold sandwiches, including the creamy tamago sando. Linger around the Instagrammable space or grab something to go by way of the drive-thru.

3315 Ella Blvd.

four lattes in teal cups, one green and one pink
Citizens of Montrose
Becca Wright

Citizens of Montrose

Montrose

Newly opened in Montrose, this Australian-style cafe has become a fast favorite for its whimsical space, robust coffee program, and full bar. Along with fresh brewed drip coffee, the cafe is known for its lattes, cappuccinos, and espresso martinis – offered for $0.99 during happy hour. Brunch is offered daily, with dishes like brekkie platters, loaded bowls, avocado toast, and pancake stacks on offer all day.

907 Westheimer Rd.

cafe latte in a blue cup with blue plate
Bluestone Lane
Ben Hider

Bluestone Lane

Multiple locations

New York-born Bluestone Lane recently made a splash in Houston, opening four locations of its vibrant coffee shop in less than a year. The Australian-inspired brand has garnered a strong following for its premium roast, menu of health-focused eats and dedicated merchandise, including packaged coffee and compostable Nespresso pods. Beyond coffee, Bluestone offers teas, smoothies and juices, alongside a menu of superfood bowls, wraps and all-day brekkie plates. 

115 W 19th St.

white mug with black letters and blue underlines
Three Keys Coffee
Three Keys Coffee

Three Keys Coffee

Downtown

Located at a dedicated counter inside Finn Hall, Three Keys Coffee is a popular stop for Downtowners looking for a caffeine fix. The shop places a hefty focus on sustainability, carrying certified coffees from Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance and Bird Friendly. Try the vanilla latte, a house favorite, or the nitro cold brew, a refresher on Houston’s hot and humid days. Afterwards, you can explore diverse food offerings from the bustling food hall’s dining vendors.

712 Main St.

an iced coffee sitting on a white table with plants in the background
Badolina Coffee
Badolina Coffee

Badolina

Rice Village

From the team behind Doris Metropolitan and Hamsa, Badolina is the quintessential sidewalk cafe, located in the heart of Rice Village. The cafe and bakery is lauded for its freshly baked loaves, sweet and savory pastries, and custom cakes–all of which pair harmoniously with any one of the coffee drinks. Peruse the glass cases while a barista prepares your beverage, and then take it to the lush front patio for prime people watching.

555 Morningside Dr. #110

Black Hole Coffee

Montrose

This divey coffee bar is discreetly situated on a residential street in Montrose, but it’s well known and loved by locals. Along with all of the coffee and espresso staples, Black Hole features eats from local purveyors like bagels from Brazos Bagel, breakfast cookies from Bare Bakery and birria tacos from visiting food trucks. Settle into a comfy seat inside or hang out on the dog-friendly front patio and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.

4504 Graustark St.

a whitewashed coffee shop with a crystal chandelier
La La Land
La La Land

La La Land

Heights

This famed national chain has an outpost in Houston’s M-K-T Heights development, and it’s not hard to find with the brand’s signature yellow vintage truck parked outside. A far cry from the area’s many casual hangouts, La La Land is polished and pristine, featuring a clean white space bedecked with chandeliers. Drinks like the two-toned lavender bloom matcha latte are just as Instagrammable as the shop itself.

600 N. Shepherd Dr. Ste. 140

