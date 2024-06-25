Catch Every Big Game at Houston’s Best Sports Bars

To say Houstonians have pride for their sports teams would be a raging understatement. In recent years, Houstonians proudly shared in the triumph of the Astros winning two World Series, and back in the ’90s, the city reeled in excitement as the Houston Rockets secured back-to-back NBA championships. Despite how the home team is playing during any given year, we’re a devoted bunch. As such, there are a bounty of sports bars across the city that serve as appropriate hangouts for relishing in the wins and holding back tears during the losses. Laugh, cry and cheer along with other loyal fans over buckets of beer and gourmet stadium eats at one of these Houston sports bars.

Multiple locations

With more than 50 beers on tap, a large and welcoming dog-friendly patio, and HD televisions fitted throughout the indoor and outdoor space, Kirby Ice House is considered one of the most popular sports bars in Houston. Beyond beer, the menu features a robust wine and cocktail list, and a rotating lineup of food trucks parked on-site keeps food offerings diverse and interesting. Visit the newest outpost in the Woodlands and belly up to the bar, which is hailed as the longest in Texas.

3333 Eastside St & 1015 Gessner Rd

Buffalo Heights

With dedicated counters for beer and wine, cocktails, and coffee, there is sustenance for all sports fans at Bayou Heights Biergarten. The open-air complex is dog-friendly and boasts ample seating in the way of picnic tables and swing chairs. Along with 74 craft beers and 16 wines on tap, the bar’s menu features enticing game day comfort eats like house-made pretzels and a brisket grilled cheese sandwich.

3905 Washington Ave

Downtown

Located inside the Marriott Marquis, mere steps from Minute Maid Park, Biggio’s is an MLB-owned sports bar named in honor of Houston Astro and local legend Craig Biggio. The luxe two-story bar has 20 beers on tap and more than 30 screens to tune into, including two 30-foot tall screens that tower over the space. For added comfort, Biggio’s offers private VIP booths with dedicated TVs and seating for up to 12. The menu matches the bar’s chic atmosphere with elevated takes on sports bar favorites like loaded nachos, crispy wings and fried chicken and waffles.

1777 Walker St

Multiple locations

Christian’s Tailgate has multiple locations around the city, and they’re all serious about sports. Televisions are well placed through the bar’s indoor and outdoor spaces, and when Houston’s baseball or football teams are playing, games are shown with full sound. Christian’s has a $5 shot menu, Houston sports-themed cocktails like Orbit’s Peach 75 and Clutch City Ranch Water, and game day essentials like chicken wings and a killer burger. Be warned that Christian’s Tailgate is diehard for Houston, but each individual location honors its own dedicated NFL team — when those teams are playing, they take sound priority over and Texans games.

2000 Bagby St #105/106, 5114 Kirby Dr, 2820 White Oak Dr & 1010 Hwy 6

Located beside Shell Energy Stadium, Pitch 25 includes an indoor soccer pitch and more than 70 screens. Pitch 25

East Downtown

Located steps from Shell Energy Stadium, home of Houston’s pro soccer team the Dynamo, Pitch 25 pays homage to the sport with its themed space, which includes an indoor soccer pitch. The bar is fitted with more than 70 TV screens, showcasing professional soccer league games and countless other sports. Guests have plenty of room to stretch out in the beer garden, where more than 100 beers on tap are offered.

2120 Walker St

Heights

This Washington Avenue-area hangout is a reliable choice among sports enthusiasts, known for its Astros game-day specials and for keeping the sound on for all Texans, Cowboys and Saints games. With specials on beer towers, seltzer buckets and frozen cocktails, FM Kitchen has long been a destination for watch parties, but it’s become even more sought-after with the opening of PKL Social next door, a pickleball destination with four courts, lawn games and a covered patio.

1112 Shepherd Dr

Multiple locations

When it comes to sports bars, Little Woodrows is a Texas institution. The backyard-style bar and ice house boasts locations across the state, including a handful in the greater Houston area, and is diehard for game day festivities. Watching sports may be the main attraction, but there is plenty to do even if you’re not a fan. Find games like Connect Four and corn hole, and look out for events like dog socials and trivia nights.

2306 Brazos St & More