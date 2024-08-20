Texas > Drinks

The 11 Best Sports Bars in Austin, Texas

Wings, beer and TVs are a given. But does your favorite sports bar have a pickleball court or armadillo races?

By Kayla Hui
August 20, 2024 7:04 am
Sports fanatics know there’s no better feeling than watching your favorite team score in a room full of passionate fans. Whether you’re rooting for Austin FC or even a team with no ties to the city, you can rest assured there are plenty of sports bars in this city with friendly people from all walks of life ready to exchange spirited banter — and maybe even prepared to buy a round or two when said goals/touchdowns/home runs happen.

But what sets the best sports bars apart from the mediocre ones? You’ll need a plethora of TVs, a variety of seating options, good bar food and a wide selection of drinks. And then there’s the all-important crowd factor.

To help, we’ve done the research and found 11 spots to choose from next time your favorite team plays. 

Located in Central East Austin, Skinny’s Off Track Bar is the place for delicious, reasonably-priced cocktails, bar food and all things sports. You can catch a football game, sure, but Skinny’s is most known for dog and armadillo races (yup, you read that right). With eight TVs and a huge jumbotron on the back patio, you’ll never miss any of the action. 

1806 E 12th St

Black Sheep Lodge

Sister to Haymaker restaurant, Black Sheep Lodge offers a patio setting with several TVs to enjoy great drinks and food. The bar boasts a monster menu with 125 bottled beers and 26 beers on tap. You’ll find a robust food menu too, featuring appetizers, burgers, wings, hot dogs and desserts. Grab a seat at one of the many picnic tables and start wading through that beer list.

2108 S Lamar Blvd

Crown & Anchor Pub

A UT campus staple since 1987, this neighborhood bar and restaurant is the perfect spot to grab a drink and cheer on your favorite team. You won’t be disappointed by the diverse selection of draft beer, ciders, seltzers and wine, as well as plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. There are also pool tables and dartboards for when you’re less invested in the action. Bring yourself and your four-legged friend (always welcome on the patio!) for a good time. 

2911 San Jacinto Blvd

With 27 TVs in a rectangular room with no blind spots, the Bon Aire is scoring buckets when it comes to hosting the perfect game day. Catch almost any sport while enjoying good beer and affordable bites, from toasted ravioli to St. Louis-style hot brats. 

9070 Research Blvd #101

The Tavern

Having existed at various times as a grocery store, a casino and pub since 1916, this local gem is one of Austin’s oldest. Today, it’s a hub for fans of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Arsenal. With 30 TVs, a selection of signature cocktails and draft beers, and famous wings, there’s no place more historic to catch a game. 

922 W 12th St 

Lavaca Street Bar 

If you’re in Downtown Austin, Lavaca Street Bar is a haven for sports fanatics. With 23 TVs, you can catch your favorite professional basketball, football, hockey or baseball team (even if they’re not from Texas). Drinks-wise, there are 24 revolving taps, specialty cocktails and wine, as well as food by Thunder Chief. You can’t go wrong with the smash burger or a Korean fried chicken sandwich. 

405 Lavaca St

Corner Bar

UFC fans, listen up: Corner Bar screens every fight sans cover fee. But it’s not all about the Octagon — you can also catch all your major pro sports here, including Austin FC games. Grab one of the 20 brews on tap and pair it with a meal from one of the on-site food trucks: Brown’s BBQ or Thai food courtesy of Kiin Di. Indoor and outdoor dining are both available, and dogs are always welcome. 

1901 S Lamar Blvd

Bouldin Acres marries dining, entertainment and hospitality. Featuring a full-service bar, on-site food trucks, pickleball courts, a fenced-in dog park and lawn games, there are endless distractions should your team be letting you down. Stop by Monday for an all-day happy hour or Monday through Thursday between 3 and 5 p.m. for $2 off appetizers, burgers and drinks while you watch the Houston Texans play. 

2027 S Lamar Blvd

BBG’s

If you’re looking for a centrally located bar for everyone to meet, consider BBG’s. It’s located on historic 6th Street and offers up the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, college sports, boxing and MMA fights, so you have no excuse to miss a game (or bout). Even if your team is losing, stay for the drinks and food: a Texas chili cheese dog, loaded tater tots and an ice-cold beer can take the pain away.

214 E 6th St

Posse East 

There are plenty of bars that claim to be the best college football bar, but Posse East has receipts to back up the title. It’s centrally located next to the UT campus and with 11 TVs displaying home football games, NFL games and pro women’s volleyball, Posse East doesn’t play when it comes to sports. While they don’t screen MLB or NBA games, the tasty food and drink menu makes up for it. 

2900 Duval St

Vincent’s

This neighborhood tavern with a warm pub vibe is nestled in South Austin, so you don’t have to travel to the city center for drinks and the game. They have a robust drinks menu, whether you’re in the mood for beer, wine, cocktails or spirits. Bonus points: From the classic nachos to the signature burger, the food is made from scratch. 

8916 Brodie Ln #100

