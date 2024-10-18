Products of the Week: Huckberry Boots, Staub Cookware and Supreme Jerseys

Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: The Lenox Spice Village, New Balance Shoes and Candles

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
October 18, 2024 2:36 pm
From Le Labo to Salomon this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Le Labo, Salomon, New Balance, Total Wine, Bowers & Wilkins

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: The Lenox Spice Village makes a return to shelves, New Balance drops a remix of the 480 and Le Labo welcomes fall with a seasonally appropriate candle.

New Balance Numeric 480
New Balance Numeric 480
Buy Here : $125

Only real heads know Chocolate, and without putting words in their mouth, the skate brand would probably prefer it that way. It might explain why their sleek remix of the 480 — one of New Balance’s plethora of Numeric skate silos — looks like it could just be a particularly swaggy general release, if not for branded tongue and heel flags. We dig it.

Bowers & Wilkins Zepplin Pro Edition
Bowers & Wilkins Zepplin Pro Edition
Buy Here : $799

If you want the ease of an all-in-one Sonos but richer sound and more distinctive design, Bowers & Wilkins offers the Zeppelin as an alternative. If this is the first time you’re hearing about the oblong wireless speaker, it’s the perfect time for an introduction as B&W has just unveiled the upgraded Pro Edition. The most significant upgrade is the addition of two 25mm Titanium Dome tweeters (proprietary tech that’s also found in some of the company’s much more expensive loudspeakers), which are paired with two 90mm midrange drivers and a 150mm subwoofer. If that’s too much audio jargon for you, just know you’re getting beautiful sound in a gorgeous package that can utilize Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, Spotify Connect and the brand’s own Bowers & Wilkins Music app.

Oakley X Satisfy Plantaris
Oakley X Satisfy Plantaris
Buy Here : $286

There’s no end in sight for the perpetually buzzy collaboration between Oakley and French running brand Satisfy. The key piece in their fourth outing together is a pair of Plantaris sunglasses that combine the high-wrap look Oakley championed in the ‘90s with inspiration taken from the natural world (including forked stems modeled after frog feet) and…a removable nose cone. That’s right, run club hotties, nose cones are in — as was made abundantly clear when these sunnies sold out almost immediately. What about the accompanying cap, shorts and MothTech shirt with graphics that seem ripped from a Creed tour tee? All gone. Maybe get on the Satisfy newsletter ahead of the inevitable fifth drop.

Still G.I.N
Still G.I.N
Buy Here : $60

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s latest collaboration is not a new album (still waiting on that Detox album, Dre) but a gin. Following on the heels of their gin canned cocktail, this bottled spirit is an homage to the 2001 single “Still D.R.E.” and is geared more toward cocktails, offering a “smooth” mix with notes of tangerine, jasmine, and coriander. 

Le Labo Cyprès 21
Le Labo Cyprès 21
Buy Here : $87

Can you smell that? The scent of a fire-light cabin deep in the woods, not a soul in sight. What does that smell like, exactly? Like Le Labo’s new Cyprès 21 candle. It’s got obvious top notes of cypres, followed by smoky and spicy undertones.

Salomon Speedcross 3 Y Project
Salomon Speedcross 3 Y Project
Buy Here : $220

Feeling freaky footwear this fall? Salomon, too. The alpine giant’s latest comes in partnership with Y3, with the latter clearly given full reign to totally Frankenstein the trail-crushing Speedcross 3. The resulting product is an opulent scrunchy of an outdoor sneaker that serves as the perfect statement style for the soggy season ahead, regardless of proximity to the backcountry. You’ll probably have to cop resale, though, unless you happen to be a size 4.5.

Lenox Spice Village Set
Lenox Spice Village Set
Buy Here : $285

Pinterest lovers rejoice. The famed vintage Lenox Spice Village is making a return to shelves, and anyone who cares about their household aesthetic will want one. The pastel Victorian-style spice holders make the perfect gift or kitchen upgrade purchase if you’re sick of the boring old Whole Foods glass containers.

Sonos Arc Ultra Smart Soundbar
Sonos Arc Ultra Smart Soundbar
Buy Here : $999

As someone with a home theater system populated entirely by Sonos gear, I’m always excited to see (well, hear) about something new from the home audio brand. The Arc Ultra soundbar it utilizing a new transducer technology called Sound Motion, which apparently enables bigger sound from smaller components. Room-filling sound and sleek packaging is great, but I’m most excited by the Arc’s promised “advanced Speech Enhancement feature.” Sure, my hearing isn’t once what it was, but the sound mix on my favorite streaming shows can be widely uneven. Any sonic help is appreciated! (Note: The Arc Ultra and new Sub 4 subwoofer will be officially released on Oct. 29.)

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

