The Best Menswear From the 2025 Oscars

This year’s Oscars were all over the place. Even with the ceremony underway, an abundance of questions remain. Will Emilia Pérez survive scandal? How will Sean Baker’s Anora fair? Who will win…anything?

One thing is now clear, however — the roster of nominated A-listers and presenting celebs, ranging from Timothée Chalamet to Jeff Goldblum, were ready to rise to the occasion of the Oscars Red Carpet 2025. Hollywood’s best and brightest showed out with some exceptionally massive menswear ‘fits at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

The pre-show delivered everything we wanted, and then so much more, looks we could have never expected — velvet tuxedos, butter yellow suiting, brooches galore. And we’ve rounded it all up for you. Enjoy the best of what Hollywood had to offer this year. Below, the best of from the Oscars Red Carpet 2025.

Scarf, bowtie and flower brooch? Jeff, you’ve dog. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum in Prada

The timeless Jeff Goldblum does it again.

Everything is perfect here, down to the tiny pinky ring. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Maybe the best look of the night. Okay, the best look of the night.

“Best Actor” nominee and frontrunner Adrien Brody keeps it classic. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody is the Brooch-alist.

Andrew Garfield is back with a vengeance. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Andrew Garfield in Gucci

Chocolatey goodness.

A classic tuxedo, with some not so classic accesories. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

Sebastian Stan in Prada

The subtle cappuccino-color on that tuxedo short is blowing our minds. Great watch, too.

Timothée Chalamet at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Custom Givenchy

Smooth like butter.

Musician Omar Apollo in the controversial tie-scarf look. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Penske Media via Getty Images) Penske Media via Getty Images

Omar Apollo in Valentino

Eat your heart out, Drew Starkey.

Anora director Sean Baker knows how to clean up. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sean Baker

When we say we want a classic tuxedo, this is what we mean.

That’s really good from Kit Connor. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images) Disney via Getty Images

Kit Connor in Giuliva Heritage

TV actor Kit Connor might not be nominated for anything, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t look damn good.

Jeremy Strong and Loro Piana — a match made in menswear heaven. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Jeremy Strong in Loro Piana

Obligatory “Jeremy Strong in a niche, supple rich guy suit” post

It’s giving cater waiter. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Really nice off-white jacket.

Tucking your tie sure is a real pain. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) WireImage

Jesse Eisenberg

Does Jesse Eisenberg have any idea that he’s at the Oscars?

Willem Dafoe is always having a good time. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Willem Dafoe in Prada

You know, I’m something of a black-on-black guy myself.

Mark Eydelshteyn is the new kid on the block. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn in Balenciaga

Maybe the first time the Anora actor has ever stood still. Balenci looks great, though.

Mom, pick me up. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

That’s “Best Supporting Actor” Kieran Culkin to you.

Guy Pearce is just happy to be here. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) WireImage

Guy Pearce

It’s the glasses for me.

Jeremy Pope in some very pointy shoes. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) WWD via Getty Images

Jeremy Pope

Hey, that’s pretty good!

Musician Brandi Carlile pulled off some great menswear. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brandi Carlile in Valentino

This counts as menswear, right?

This is downright wicked. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Bowen Yang in Etro

Good? Bad? Just Bowen.

Anora breakout star Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Yura Borisov

No hair, no problemo.

Siri, play the Avengers theme song. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage) WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson

Who let the old heads out?