The Best Menswear From the 2025 Oscars

This year’s Oscars were all over the place. Even with the ceremony underway, an abundance of questions remain. Will Emilia Pérez survive scandal? How will Sean Baker’s Anora fair? Who will win…anything?
One thing is now clear, however — the roster of nominated A-listers and presenting celebs, ranging from Timothée Chalamet to Jeff Goldblum, were ready to rise to the occasion of the Oscars Red Carpet 2025. Hollywood’s best and brightest showed out with some exceptionally massive menswear ‘fits at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.
The pre-show delivered everything we wanted, and then so much more, looks we could have never expected — velvet tuxedos, butter yellow suiting, brooches galore. And we’ve rounded it all up for you. Enjoy the best of what Hollywood had to offer this year. Below, the best of from the Oscars Red Carpet 2025.
Jeff Goldblumin Prada
The timeless Jeff Goldblum does it again.
Colman Domingoin Valentino
Maybe the best look of the night. Okay, the best look of the night.
Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody is the Brooch-alist.
Andrew Garfieldin Gucci
Chocolatey goodness.
Sebastian Stanin Prada
The subtle cappuccino-color on that tuxedo short is blowing our minds. Great watch, too.
