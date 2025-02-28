Oscars Live Blog 2025: Red Carpet, Winners and More

Will Anora take home Best Picture? Will The Substance finally bring some long-overdue awards recognition to the horror genre? Will Timothée Chalamet beat Adrien Brody and deliver another refreshingly honest speech? For the first time in a long time, there’s some actual suspense over who will be victorious at the Oscars, which are slated to kick off live on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m EST this Sunday. (Conan O’Brien serves as this year’s host.)

We’ll be here all night, starting at 5 p.m. EST. Our style editor Paolo Sandoval will bring you all the best red carpet looks in real-time, and our editor-in-chief Mike Conklin will try to spot which watches your favorite actors are sporting on their wrists. And yours truly will keep you updated on all the winners and react to the show’s biggest moments as the evening unfolds. So get that popcorn ready and check back here for continuous coverage of the 2025 Oscars.