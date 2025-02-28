Culture > Film

Oscars Live Blog 2025: Red Carpet, Winners and More

The night's best looks and biggest surprises, all in real time

By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters
February 28, 2025 4:03 pm EST
Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Oscars statuettes on display backstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Will Anora take home Best Picture? Will The Substance finally bring some long-overdue awards recognition to the horror genre? Will Timothée Chalamet beat Adrien Brody and deliver another refreshingly honest speech? For the first time in a long time, there’s some actual suspense over who will be victorious at the Oscars, which are slated to kick off live on ABC and Hulu at 7 p.m EST this Sunday. (Conan O’Brien serves as this year’s host.)

We’ll be here all night, starting at 5 p.m. EST. Our style editor Paolo Sandoval will bring you all the best red carpet looks in real-time, and our editor-in-chief Mike Conklin will try to spot which watches your favorite actors are sporting on their wrists. And yours truly will keep you updated on all the winners and react to the show’s biggest moments as the evening unfolds. So get that popcorn ready and check back here for continuous coverage of the 2025 Oscars.

More Like This

Anthony Hopkins as Richard Nixon, Raymond Massey as Abe Lincoln, Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump and Hopkins as John Quincy Adams, all Oscar-nominated performances of U.S. presidents
Every Oscar-Nominated Performance of a US President, Ranked
Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in "The Brutalist"
Should an AI-Enhanced Performance Win an Oscar?
Bill Maher and Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg Joined Bill Maher to Discuss “A Real Pain,” Woody Allen and Tech CEOs
Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldana in the now Oscar-nominated "Emilia Pérez"
“Emilia Pérez” Is a Bad Movie
Culture > Film
Bonnie Stiernberg is InsideHook's Managing Editor. She was Music Editor at Paste Magazine for seven years, and she has written about music and pop culture for Rolling Stone, Glamour, Billboard, Vice and more.

Most Popular

Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.
A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone
Timothee Chalamet giving
The Most Refreshing Acceptance Speech Goes to Timothée Chalamet
Timex X The New Yorker Marlin Hand-Wound 34mm; Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan; Christopher Ward Twelve 38 ; Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel Bucherer; Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition
The Best Watches of February 2025

Recommended

Suggested for you

Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod
Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
A man relaxes in the cabin of a boat, reading a magazine with his feet up on the control panel, embracing an offline moment.
A “High-Status Symbol” in 2025: Staying Off Your Phone
Timothee Chalamet giving
The Most Refreshing Acceptance Speech Goes to Timothée Chalamet
Timex X The New Yorker Marlin Hand-Wound 34mm; Rado DiaStar Original x Tej Chauhan; Christopher Ward Twelve 38 ; Ulysse Nardin Freak X Enamel Bucherer; Girard-Perregaux Laureato Chronograph Aston Martin Edition
The Best Watches of February 2025
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move