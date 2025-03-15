Culture > Sports

Chicago Bulls Championship Banners Damaged at Disturbed Concert

When pyrotechnics have an unexpected side effect

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 15, 2025 1:42 pm EDT
Chicago Bulls banners
Banners commemorating the Chicago Bulls' wins at United Center.
Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

What is the biggest threat to a sports team’s legacy? Often the answer can involve things like cheating scandals or rumors of widespread performance-enhancing drugs. The answer is usually not “long-running heavy metal bands” — and yet, after a recent concert at Chicago’s United Center, that’s precisely what happened to the Chicago Bulls.

It’s worth stating here that the damage to the Bulls’ legacy is, in this case, very literal. As is the case for many teams’ home venues, the rafters of the United Center abound with banners celebrating the Bulls’ triumphs over the years. And when you’re the team that Michael Jordan played for for over a decade, you’re going to have a lot of victories to show for it. Even if, for the time being, the banners commemorating those victories are being repaired.

As Julia Poe reported for The Chicago Tribune, the heavy metal band Disturbed headlined a concert at the United Center last weekend. As large-scale concerts often do, this one featured pyrotechnics — and a few days later, United Center staff noticed that some of the banners had been damaged as a result.

Poe writes that the banners honoring the Bulls’ six championship wins showed “significant heat damage” and have been temporarily removed for repairs. Unfortunately for Bulls fans, the timetable for those repairs means that the banners won’t be back until after the current NBA season ends.

Why Michael Jordan's Entire Chicago Bulls Uniform Is the Perfect WFH Outfit
Why Michael Jordan's Entire Chicago Bulls Uniform Is the Perfect WFH Outfit
 Skip the sneakers and go for a pair of boat shoes, though

“While the banners will not be in place for the remainder of this season, we do anticipate them being back in place next season,” a representative from United Center told the Tribune.

As Consequence’s Spencer Kaufman pointed out in a report on the aftermath of the banners’ removal, Disturbed’s frontman donned a Bulls jersey at one point during the fateful concert. The band also described the United Center as “a bucket-list venue” in a post on social media, which makes the whole thing that much more awkward.

More Like This

John Mulaney on SNL
Watch John Mulaney Compare Founding Fathers to ’92 Chicago Bulls on “SNL”
Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson with Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson Racist for Not Giving Him a Shot to Hit ’94 Game-Winner for Bulls
Why Can't Michael Jordan Sell His Mansion in the Chicago Suburbs?
Why Can’t Michael Jordan Sell His Mansion in the Chicago Suburbs?
Cubs Pitcher Channels Chicago Bulls Legends to Fix Throwing Problem
Cubs Pitcher Channels Chicago Bulls Legends to Fix Throwing Problem

Culture
Culture > Music
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

2025 Volvo EX30, a small electric SUV, driving in the snow
The Buggiest New Car I’ve Ever Driven
Two men in crewneck sweatshirts
This Spring, Consider the Crewneck Sweatshirt
John Mulaney, who will be hosting "Everybody's Live With John Mulaney" live on Netflix starting March 12
Can John Mulaney Save Late-Night TV?
Chicken legs on the grill with barbecue sauce.
The Ultimate Guide to Regional Barbecue Sauces in the United States
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Some of our favorite Irish whiskeys, for St. Patrick's Day and beyond
The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2025

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Chicago Bulls banners

Chicago Bulls Championship Banners Damaged at Disturbed Concert

Lindsey Vonn skiing downhill at high speed, wearing Team USA gear, after returning to racing with a titanium knee.

The Sports Science Behind Lindsey Vonn’s Improbable Comeback

Snow League debut event

Shaun White's Winter Sports League Debuted in Aspen

Delaware Blue Coats game

How a Blind Basketball Commentator Does His Job

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.