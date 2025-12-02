One of basketball’s greatest love affairs could reach its breaking point this week. On Tuesday morning, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo purged every social media photo from his 13-season career with Milwaukee, save a handful from their 2021 Championship run and 2024 NBA Cup win. The stunt came in the wake of a loss to the Washington Wizards, widely regarded as the weakest team in the NBA. Antetokounmpo additionally changed his X bio to a nondescript “NBA Athlete,” sparking speculation of an incoming blockbuster trade.

Antetokounmpo is among the longest-tenured active players with a single team, joining Milwaukee in 2011 after a stint in the Greek Basket League. In that time, he has racked up two MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year honors and nine All-Star selections. He is routinely counted among the greatest power forwards in NBA history.

Antetokounmpo served as the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s 2021 Championship roster, the first in five decades. To build that team, Bucks execs sacrificed eight key picks and swaps, including first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 in a multi-team blockbuster deal for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. In 2025, Milwaukee picked just once, with the 47th overall selection.

The means justified the ends, but the Bucks practically guaranteed an era of non-competition. Their current record — 9-13 — does not reflect the inadequacy of the team they are fielding: after losing Holiday and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak sits about as far from a title as any superstar in the league.

😂😂 https://t.co/0w8HcDdDjt — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 21, 2021 Antetokounmpo purged his X profile through summer 2021

With Antetokounmpo’s 31st birthday this week, he faces a critical decision: waste his youth in Milwaukee, or demand a trade.

The question remains as to which teams could afford him. Antetokounmpo’s $186 million supermax extension runs through the 2026-27 season, with a player option for 2027-28. Finances aside, Bucks executives would likely demand enough picks to rebuild the team without their franchise player. Potential candidates include the Atlanta Hawks, who could dominate with Antetokounmpo beside star guard Trae Young; and the OKC Thunder, fresh off a Championship and loaded with first-round picks.

Coach Doc Rivers should take a tip from recently-ousted Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and avoid settling for anything less than a bright new future. There is a narrow path forward that keeps Milwaukee happy and Antetokounmpo posting on Instagram. Trade speculation aside, it’s up to the Bucks to find it.

