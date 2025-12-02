Culture > Sports

Is Giannis Bailing on the Bucks? Inside the Bizarre Social Media Purge.

With a birthday this week, Giannis faces a choice: waste his youth in Milwaukee, or demand a trade. His social media channels suggest his decision has already been made.

By Aaron Cohen
December 2, 2025 1:18 pm EST
Antetokounmpo logged 26 points and seven rebounds in Milwaukee's Monday night loss to the Wizards
Antetokounmpo logged 26 points and seven rebounds in Milwaukee's Monday night loss to the Wizards
Getty Images

One of basketball’s greatest love affairs could reach its breaking point this week. On Tuesday morning, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo purged every social media photo from his 13-season career with Milwaukee, save a handful from their 2021 Championship run and 2024 NBA Cup win. The stunt came in the wake of a loss to the Washington Wizards, widely regarded as the weakest team in the NBA. Antetokounmpo additionally changed his X bio to a nondescript “NBA Athlete,” sparking speculation of an incoming blockbuster trade.

Antetokounmpo is among the longest-tenured active players with a single team, joining Milwaukee in 2011 after a stint in the Greek Basket League. In that time, he has racked up two MVP awards, Defensive Player of the Year honors and nine All-Star selections. He is routinely counted among the greatest power forwards in NBA history. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Case for the One-Man Superteam
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes a Case for the One-Man Superteam
 The 26-year-old was a one-man wrecking crew in the NBA Finals

Antetokounmpo served as the centerpiece of Milwaukee’s 2021 Championship roster, the first in five decades. To build that team, Bucks execs sacrificed eight key picks and swaps, including first-round picks in 2025 and 2027 in a multi-team blockbuster deal for Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. In 2025, Milwaukee picked just once, with the 47th overall selection.

The means justified the ends, but the Bucks practically guaranteed an era of non-competition. Their current record — 9-13 — does not reflect the inadequacy of the team they are fielding: after losing Holiday and All-Star point guard Damian Lillard, the Greek Freak sits about as far from a title as any superstar in the league. 

Antetokounmpo purged his X profile through summer 2021

With Antetokounmpo’s 31st birthday this week, he faces a critical decision: waste his youth in Milwaukee, or demand a trade.

The question remains as to which teams could afford him. Antetokounmpo’s $186 million supermax extension runs through the 2026-27 season, with a player option for 2027-28. Finances aside, Bucks executives would likely demand enough picks to rebuild the team without their franchise player. Potential candidates include the Atlanta Hawks, who could dominate with Antetokounmpo beside star guard Trae Young; and the OKC Thunder, fresh off a Championship and loaded with first-round picks.

Coach Doc Rivers should take a tip from recently-ousted Mavericks GM Nico Harrison and avoid settling for anything less than a bright new future. There is a narrow path forward that keeps Milwaukee happy and Antetokounmpo posting on Instagram. Trade speculation aside, it’s up to the Bucks to find it.

Meet your guide

Aaron Cohen

Aaron Cohen

Aaron Cohen is an Assistant Editor at Hoops HQ. He covered the 2025 NCAA Tournament from the Atlanta regional, and is a fixture in the Madison Square Garden press box, covering the biggest college basketball games at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
More from Aaron Cohen »

More Like This

Chris Paul walking on a basketball court
Report: Chris Paul Retiring After Current NBA Season
James and Doncic made a killer duo, but suffered from their lack of a strong center
Is LeBron James Headed to the Dallas Mavericks?
Zion Williamson
Lawsuit Accuses Zion Williamson of Rape, Abuse
Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers
Luka Dončić Covers Costs to Restore Kobe Bryant Mural

Culture
Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Hands holding a GLP-1 injector
Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
Person getting tattoo removed
Here’s What It’s Really Like to Get a Tattoo Removed
Cyber Monday
Every Single Cyber Monday Sale Worth Your Time and Money
Julia Child and James Beard standing behind a table arrayed w. autumnal foods while appearing on TV show Revolutionary Recipes
The Thanksgiving Hack I Learned From Julia Child
She gets something nice. You save some cash. Everyone wins.
The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Women’s Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Antetokounmpo logged 26 points and seven rebounds in Milwaukee's Monday night loss to the Wizards

Is Giannis Bailing on the Bucks? Inside the Bizarre Social Media Purge.

Soccer players kissing the World Cup trophy

Short-Term Rental Demand Is Way Up for the 2026 World Cup

Chris Paul walking on a basketball court

Report: Chris Paul Retiring After Current NBA Season

A sperm race in progress

A Sperm Racing Startup Raised $10 Million This Year

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week